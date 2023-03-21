JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

List of all Districts of Bihar

Bihar is divided into 38 districts, 101 divisions, and 534 CD Blocks. Check details about all the districts and the population in this article.
Bihar is a state in eastern India, landlocked by Nepal, West Bengal, and Jharkhand. It is the third largest state by population, the 12th largest by area, and the 14th largest by GDP in 2021. The state is divided into 38 districts, with an average population of 27,31,701. 

Bihar Diwas 2023: Population, Language, Sex Ratio, Literacy Rate & More

An Indian state's district is a geographic administrative division that is presided over by an IAS officer, either the district magistrate or the deputy commissioner. Check the complete list of districts in Bihar with the table given below:

S.No

District

District Headquarter

Population

( Census 2011)

1.

Araria

Araria

2,811,569

2.

Arwal

Arwal

699,000

3.

Aurangabad

Aurangabad

2,540,073

4.

Banka

Banka

2,034,763

5.

Begusarai

Begusarai

2,970,541

6.

Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur

3,037,766

7.

Bhojpur

Arrah

2,728,407

8.

Buxar

Buxar

1,706,352

9.

Darbhanga

Darbhanga

3,937,385

10.

East Champaran

Motihari

5,099,371

11.

Gaya

Gaya

4,391,418

12.

Gopalganj

Gopalganj

2,562,012

13.

Jamui

Jamui

1,760,405

14.

Jehanabad

Jehanabad

1,125,313

15.

Khagaria

Khagaria

1,666,886

16.

Kishanganj

Kishanganj

1,690,400

17.

Kaimur

Bhabua

1,626,384

18.

Katihar

Katihar

3,071,029

19.

Lakhisarai

Lakhisarai

1,000,912

20.

Madhubani

Madhubani

4,487,379

21.

Munger

Munger

1,367,765

22.

Madhepura

Madhepura

2,001,762

23.

Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur

4,801,062

24.

Nalanda

Bihar Sharif

2,877,653

25.

Nawada

Nawada

2,219,146

26.

Patna

Patna

5,838,465

27.

Purnia

Purnia

3,264,619

28.

Rohtas

Sasaram

2,959,918

29.

Saharsa

Saharsa

1,900,661

30.

Samastipur

Samastipur

4,261,566

31.

Sheohar

Sheohar

656,916

32.

Sheikhpura

Sheikhpura

634,927

33.

Saran

Chhapra

3,951,862

34.

Sitamarhi

Dumra, Sitamarhi

3,423,574

35.

Supaul

Supaul

2,229,076

36.

Siwan

Siwan

3,330,464

37.

Vaishali

Hajipur

3,495,021

38.

West Champaran

Bettiah

3,935,042

Interesting Facts About Bihar

  • The fourth-most populous sub-national entity in the world is Bihar.
  • The state of monasteries is referred to as such.
  • The idea of non-violence was first introduced in Bihar.
  • Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru, was born in Bihar.
  • Bihar was the hub of trade and culture during the Vedic era.
  • In the past, Bihar was the center of knowledge, culture, and power.
  • Bihar has the second-highest proportion of IAS officers.

Bihar Cabinet Ministers List 2023: Complete list of Bihar Ministers with Portfolios

First in Bihar: Personalities, Events, and Structure
