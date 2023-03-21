Bihar is a state in eastern India, landlocked by Nepal, West Bengal, and Jharkhand. It is the third largest state by population, the 12th largest by area, and the 14th largest by GDP in 2021. The state is divided into 38 districts, with an average population of 27,31,701.

List of all Districts of Bihar

An Indian state's district is a geographic administrative division that is presided over by an IAS officer, either the district magistrate or the deputy commissioner. Check the complete list of districts in Bihar with the table given below:

S.No District District Headquarter Population ( Census 2011) 1. Araria Araria 2,811,569 2. Arwal Arwal 699,000 3. Aurangabad Aurangabad 2,540,073 4. Banka Banka 2,034,763 5. Begusarai Begusarai 2,970,541 6. Bhagalpur Bhagalpur 3,037,766 7. Bhojpur Arrah 2,728,407 8. Buxar Buxar 1,706,352 9. Darbhanga Darbhanga 3,937,385 10. East Champaran Motihari 5,099,371 11. Gaya Gaya 4,391,418 12. Gopalganj Gopalganj 2,562,012 13. Jamui Jamui 1,760,405 14. Jehanabad Jehanabad 1,125,313 15. Khagaria Khagaria 1,666,886 16. Kishanganj Kishanganj 1,690,400 17. Kaimur Bhabua 1,626,384 18. Katihar Katihar 3,071,029 19. Lakhisarai Lakhisarai 1,000,912 20. Madhubani Madhubani 4,487,379 21. Munger Munger 1,367,765 22. Madhepura Madhepura 2,001,762 23. Muzaffarpur Muzaffarpur 4,801,062 24. Nalanda Bihar Sharif 2,877,653 25. Nawada Nawada 2,219,146 26. Patna Patna 5,838,465 27. Purnia Purnia 3,264,619 28. Rohtas Sasaram 2,959,918 29. Saharsa Saharsa 1,900,661 30. Samastipur Samastipur 4,261,566 31. Sheohar Sheohar 656,916 32. Sheikhpura Sheikhpura 634,927 33. Saran Chhapra 3,951,862 34. Sitamarhi Dumra, Sitamarhi 3,423,574 35. Supaul Supaul 2,229,076 36. Siwan Siwan 3,330,464 37. Vaishali Hajipur 3,495,021 38. West Champaran Bettiah 3,935,042

Interesting Facts About Bihar

The fourth-most populous sub-national entity in the world is Bihar.

The state of monasteries is referred to as such.

The idea of non-violence was first introduced in Bihar.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru, was born in Bihar.

Bihar was the hub of trade and culture during the Vedic era.

In the past, Bihar was the center of knowledge, culture, and power.

Bihar has the second-highest proportion of IAS officers.

