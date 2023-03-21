List of all Districts of Bihar
Bihar is a state in eastern India, landlocked by Nepal, West Bengal, and Jharkhand. It is the third largest state by population, the 12th largest by area, and the 14th largest by GDP in 2021. The state is divided into 38 districts, with an average population of 27,31,701.
An Indian state's district is a geographic administrative division that is presided over by an IAS officer, either the district magistrate or the deputy commissioner. Check the complete list of districts in Bihar with the table given below:
|
S.No
|
District
|
District Headquarter
|
Population
( Census 2011)
|
1.
|
Araria
|
Araria
|
2,811,569
|
2.
|
Arwal
|
Arwal
|
699,000
|
3.
|
Aurangabad
|
Aurangabad
|
2,540,073
|
4.
|
Banka
|
Banka
|
2,034,763
|
5.
|
Begusarai
|
Begusarai
|
2,970,541
|
6.
|
Bhagalpur
|
Bhagalpur
|
3,037,766
|
7.
|
Bhojpur
|
Arrah
|
2,728,407
|
8.
|
Buxar
|
Buxar
|
1,706,352
|
9.
|
Darbhanga
|
Darbhanga
|
3,937,385
|
10.
|
East Champaran
|
Motihari
|
5,099,371
|
11.
|
Gaya
|
Gaya
|
4,391,418
|
12.
|
Gopalganj
|
Gopalganj
|
2,562,012
|
13.
|
Jamui
|
Jamui
|
1,760,405
|
14.
|
Jehanabad
|
Jehanabad
|
1,125,313
|
15.
|
Khagaria
|
Khagaria
|
1,666,886
|
16.
|
Kishanganj
|
Kishanganj
|
1,690,400
|
17.
|
Kaimur
|
Bhabua
|
1,626,384
|
18.
|
Katihar
|
Katihar
|
3,071,029
|
19.
|
Lakhisarai
|
Lakhisarai
|
1,000,912
|
20.
|
Madhubani
|
Madhubani
|
4,487,379
|
21.
|
Munger
|
Munger
|
1,367,765
|
22.
|
Madhepura
|
Madhepura
|
2,001,762
|
23.
|
Muzaffarpur
|
Muzaffarpur
|
4,801,062
|
24.
|
Nalanda
|
Bihar Sharif
|
2,877,653
|
25.
|
Nawada
|
Nawada
|
2,219,146
|
26.
|
Patna
|
Patna
|
5,838,465
|
27.
|
Purnia
|
Purnia
|
3,264,619
|
28.
|
Rohtas
|
Sasaram
|
2,959,918
|
29.
|
Saharsa
|
Saharsa
|
1,900,661
|
30.
|
Samastipur
|
Samastipur
|
4,261,566
|
31.
|
Sheohar
|
Sheohar
|
656,916
|
32.
|
Sheikhpura
|
Sheikhpura
|
634,927
|
33.
|
Saran
|
Chhapra
|
3,951,862
|
34.
|
Sitamarhi
|
Dumra, Sitamarhi
|
3,423,574
|
35.
|
Supaul
|
Supaul
|
2,229,076
|
36.
|
Siwan
|
Siwan
|
3,330,464
|
37.
|
Vaishali
|
Hajipur
|
3,495,021
|
38.
|
West Champaran
|
Bettiah
|
3,935,042
Interesting Facts About Bihar
- The fourth-most populous sub-national entity in the world is Bihar.
- The state of monasteries is referred to as such.
- The idea of non-violence was first introduced in Bihar.
- Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru, was born in Bihar.
- Bihar was the hub of trade and culture during the Vedic era.
- In the past, Bihar was the center of knowledge, culture, and power.
- Bihar has the second-highest proportion of IAS officers.
