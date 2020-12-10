Bihar Diwas 2023: Population, Language, Sex Ratio, Literacy Rate & More

There are approximately 100 million people living in Bihar, a well-known Indian state that is situated in the country's north. In terms of population density, the state is second only to the union territory of New Delhi, with a density of about 1100 people per square kilometer. Its population has increased alarmingly in recent years, and numerous attempts to control has not yielded the best outcomes.

According to the 2011 Bihar Census, the state has the third-highest population in the nation, and its growth rate of 25% is higher than the roughly 17% national average. However, there were 124,919 people living in Bihar in 2022. And this indicates that Bihar's population grew at an average annual rate of 1.62% from 108,130 in 2013 to 124,919 in 2022.

Bihar Sex Ratio 2023

In Bihar, there are 918 women for every 1000 men, which is less than the national average of 940, according to the most recent census, which was conducted in 2011. Also, there were 919 more females than males in 2001.

Bihar Literacy Rate 2023

According to the most recent population census, Bihar's literacy rate is 61.80 percent, showing an upward trend. Out of that, 71.20 percent of men and 51.50 percent of women are literate. Bihar had a 47.00 percent literacy rate in 2001, with males and females having literate rates of 59.68 and 33.12 percent, respectively.

The actual number of literates in Bihar is 52,504,553, with males making up 31,608,023 and females 20,896,530. And the region with the highest rate of literacy is Rohtas, with 75.59%, and the region with the lowest rate is Purnia, with 52.49%.

Bihar Religion wise Population 2023

With 82.69% Hinduism dominates the state of Bihar. Whereas, Islam is the second most practiced religion, with 16.87% of the population. Buddhism is followed by 0.02%, Jainism by 0.02%, Sikhism by 0.02%, and Christianity by 0.12% in the state of Bihar.

Religion Population Percentage Males Females Hindu 86,078,686 82.69 44,994,505 41,084,181 Muslim 17,557,809 16.87 9,044,086 8,513,723 Christian 129,247 0.12 66,115 63,132 Sikh 23,779 0.02 12,457 11,322 Buddhist 25,453 0.02 13,490 11,963 Jain 18,914 0.02 9,743 9,171 Others 13,437 0.01 6,833 6,604 Not Stated 252,127 0.24 130,928 121,199

Source: censusindia.gov.in

District-wise population in Bihar

Currently, Bihar State is divided into 38 districts, with an average population of 27,31,701. Patna, which has a population of 6,539,081, is the most populated district, while Sheikhpura, which has a population of 712,703, is the least populated. Population estimates for each district in Bihar from the 2011 Census and 2020.

District Population(2020 est.) Population(2011) Percentage Pashchim Champaran 4,485,948 3,935,042 3.78 Purba Champaran 5,813,283 5,099,371 4.90 Sheohar 748,120 656,246 0.63 Sitamarhi 3,902,874 3,423,574 3.29 Madhubani 5,115,612 4,487,379 4.31 Supaul 2,541,147 2,229,076 2.14 Araria 3,205,189 2,811,569 2.70 Kishanganj 1,927,056 1,690,400 1.62 Purnia 3,721,666 3,264,619 3.14 Katihar 3,500,973 3,071,029 2.95 Madhepura 2,282,009 2,001,762 1.92 Saharsa 2,166,754 1,900,661 1.83 Darbhanga 4,488,619 3,937,385 3.78 Muzaffarpur 5,473,211 4,801,062 4.61 Gopalganj 2,920,694 2,562,012 2.46 Siwan 3,796,729 3,330,464 3.20 Saran 4,505,123 3,951,862 3.80 Vaishali 3,984,324 3,495,021 3.36 Samastipur 4,858,185 4,261,566 4.09 Begusarai 3,386,417 2,970,541 2.85 Khagaria 1,900,250 1,666,886 1.60 Bhagalpur 3,463,053 3,037,766 2.92 Banka 2,319,630 2,034,763 1.95 Munger 1,559,252 1,367,765 1.31 Lakhisarai 1,141,040 1,000,912 0.96 Sheikhpura 725,430 636,342 0.61 Nalanda 3,280,524 2,877,653 2.76 Patna 6,655,850 5,838,465 5.61 Bhojpur 3,110,384 2,728,407 2.62 Buxar 1,945,241 1,706,352 1.64 Kaimur (Bhabua) 1,854,078 1,626,384 1.56 Rohtas 3,374,307 2,959,918 2.84 Aurangabad 2,895,683 2,540,073 2.44 Gaya 5,006,217 4,391,418 4.22 Nawada 2,529,826 2,219,146 2.13 Jamui 2,006,862 1,760,405 1.69 Jehanabad 1,282,857 1,125,313 1.08 Arwal 798,961 700,843 0.67

Source: censusindia.gov.in

Languages Spoken in Bihar

The majority of the population in the state of Bihar speaks Hindi, which is followed by Maithili (12.54%) and Urdu (8.4%). Despite speaking Maithili and Urdu, Hindi is the official and predominant language of all Biharis. In some Bihar districts, the Hindi dialects known as Bhojpuri, Angika, and Magahi are widely spoken. Other languages spoken by migrants, such as Bengali, Punjabi, and Gujarati, each have a population of under 1%.

Languages Population Percentage Rural Urban Hindi 80,698,466 77.5205 71,381,862 9,316,604 Maithili 13,063,042 12.5486 12,395,984 667,058 Urdu 8,770,002 8.4246 7,122,078 1,647,924 Bengali 810,771 0.7788 734,058 76,713 Santali 458,949 0.4409 447,771 11,178 Kurukh/Oraon 87,995 0.0845 77,894 10,101 Malto 75,986 0.0730 75,900 86 Punjabi 10,467 0.0101 2,933 7,534 Gujarati 8,297 0.0080 6,711 1,586 Nepali 5,727 0.0055 3,840 1,887 Sanskrit 3,388 0.0033 3,041 347 Odia 3,188 0.0031 2,114 1,074 Sindhi 2,227 0.0021 1,041 1,186 Assamese 2,087 0.0020 1,447 640

Source: censusindia.gov.in

There were 21.24 million people in the Bihar state at the time of the first census taken under British rule in India in 1901. In the first-ever census conducted by Independent India in 1951, the population increased to 29 million. According to the 2001 census, the Bihari population had nearly tripled over the previous 50 years, reaching 82 million people. The population was estimated at 104 million people in the most recent census, which was conducted in 2011, representing a growth rate of 25% since the previous count. And for the recent data nation needs to wait till next year, as the year 2021 census is postponed until 2024.

