Bihar Cabinet Ministers List 2022: Complete list of Bihar Ministers with Portfolios
Bihar Ministers List 2022: The Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet on August 16, 2022. The declaration came days after Nitish Kumar took an oath as the Chief Minister for the eighth time. During the Bihar Cabinet expansion, the Chief Minister of the State was joined by the Rashtriya Janata Dal Leader Tejashwi Yadav who became the Deputy Chief Minister. 31 Bihar Cabinet Ministers were sworn in and of these, over half were from RJD, with 11 from Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), two from the Congress, and one from Hindustani Awam Morcha of the former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. The 31st Cabinet Minister in the Bihar cabinet is an independent lawmaker.
Bihar Cabinet Expansion
The BJP-JDU Bihar Government collapsed earlier in August 2022 after Nitish Kumar walked out of the alliance and returned to the Mahagathbandhan fold. Soon after the swearing of ministers, the portfolios were also distributed.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has kept the Home Department, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has got the Health Department, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary got the Finance Department, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav is to be the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
#Bihar cabinet expansion | RJD leaders Tej Pratap Yadav, Alok Mehta, Lalit Yadav, Surendra Yadav and Kumar Sarvjeet are expected to take the oath as ministers at Raj Bhawan today pic.twitter.com/3uLORDWsjh— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022
Bihar Cabinet Ministers List 2022
|
S. No.
|
Ministers
|
Party
|
1
|
Tej Pratap Yadav
|
RJD
|
2
|
Alok Kumar Mehta
|
RJD
|
3
|
Anita Devi
|
RJD
|
4
|
Surendra Prasad Yadav
|
RJD
|
5
|
Chandra Shekhar
|
RJD
|
6
|
Lalit Yadav
|
RJD
|
7
|
Jitendra Kumar Rai
|
RJD
|
8
|
Rama Nand Yadav
|
RJD
|
9
|
Sudhakar Singh
|
RJD
|
10
|
Kumar Sarvjeet
|
RJD
|
11
|
Surendra Ram
|
RJD
|
12
|
Shamim Ahmad
|
RJD
|
13
|
Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam
|
RJD
|
14
|
Mohammed Israil Mansuri
|
RJD
|
15
|
Kartik Singh
|
RJD
|
16
|
Samir Kumar Mahaseth
|
RJD
|
17
|
Vijay Kumar Chaudhary
|
JD (U)
|
18
|
Bijendra Prasad Yadav
|
JD (U)
|
19
|
Ashok Chaudhary
|
JD (U)
|
20
|
Sheela Mandal
|
JD (U)
|
21
|
Shrawan Kumar
|
JD (U)
|
22
|
Sanjay Jha
|
JD (U)
|
23
|
Leshi Singh
|
JD (U)
|
24
|
Mohd Zama Khan
|
JD (U)
|
25
|
Jayant Raj Khushwaha
|
JD (U)
|
26
|
Madan Sahni
|
JD (U)
|
27
|
Sunil Kumar
|
JD (U)
|
28
|
Md Afaque Alam
|
Congress
|
29
|
Murari Prasad Gautam
|
Congress
|
30
|
Santosh Kumar Manjhi
|
HAM
|
31
|
Sumit Singh
|
Independent
Bihar Cabinet Ministers List 2022 with Portfolios
|
Ministers
|
Portfolios
|
Tej Pratap Yadav
|
Environment, Forest and Climate Change
|
Alok Kumar Mehta
|
Revenue & land Reforms
|
Anita Devi
|
Welfare (Backward & Economically Backward Classes)
|
Surendra Prasad Yadav
|
Co-Operative
|
Chandra Shekhar
|
Education
|
Lalit Yadav
|
Public Health & Engineering
|
Jitendra Kumar Rai
|
Art, Culture & Youth Affairs
|
Rama Nand Yadav
|
Mines and Geology
|
Sudhakar Singh
|
Agriculture
|
Kumar Sarvjeet
|
Tourism
|
Surendra Ram
|
Labour Resources
|
Shamim Ahmad
|
Sugarcane
|
Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam
|
Disaster Management
|
Mohammed Israil Mansuri
|
Information Technology
|
Kartikeya Singh
|
Law
|
Samir Kumar Mahaseth
|
Industries
|
Vijay Kumar Chaudhary
|
Finance Department
|
Bijendra Prasad Yadav
|
Energy, Planning & Development
|
Ashok Chaudhary
|
Building Construction
|
Sheela Mandal
|
Transport
|
Shrawan Kumar
|
Rural Development
|
Sanjay Jha
|
Water Resources and Information & Public Relations
|
Leshi Singh
|
Food & Consumer Protection Department
|
Mohd Zama Khan
|
Minority & Welfare
|
Jayant Raj Khushwaha
|
Minor Water Resources
|
Madan Sahni
|
Social Welfare
|
Sunil Kumar
|
Registration and Prohibition
|
Md Afaque Alam
|
Animal Husbandry & Fisheries
|
Murari Prasad Gautam
|
Panchayati Raj
|
Santosh Kumar Manjhi
|
Minor Irrigation and SC/ST Welfare
|
Sumit Singh
|
Science & Technology
Bihar Cabinet Ministers List 2022 mentioned above will help the students in the preparation for their competitive exams. Along with the name of Ministers under the new Bihar Cabinet, we have also provided the details of the party they belong to and their assigned portfolios in the cabinet.
