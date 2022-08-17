Bihar Cabinet Ministers List 2022: Complete list of Bihar Ministers with Portfolios

Bihar Cabinet Ministers List 2022: The Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet on August 16, 2022, days after he took an oath as the Chief Minister of the state for the eighth time. Check the complete Bihar Ministers list with portfolio below.
Bihar Ministers List 2022: The Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet on August 16, 2022. The declaration came days after Nitish Kumar took an oath as the Chief Minister for the eighth time. During the Bihar Cabinet expansion, the Chief Minister of the State was joined by the Rashtriya Janata Dal Leader Tejashwi Yadav who became the Deputy Chief Minister. 31 Bihar Cabinet Ministers were sworn in and of these, over half were from RJD, with 11 from Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), two from the Congress, and one from Hindustani Awam Morcha of the former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. The 31st Cabinet Minister in the Bihar cabinet is an independent lawmaker.

The BJP-JDU Bihar Government collapsed earlier in August 2022 after Nitish Kumar walked out of the alliance and returned to the Mahagathbandhan fold. Soon after the swearing of ministers, the portfolios were also distributed.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has kept the Home Department, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has got the Health Department, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary got the Finance Department, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav is to be the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

S. No.

Ministers

Party

1

Tej Pratap Yadav

RJD

2

Alok Kumar Mehta

RJD

3

Anita Devi

RJD

4

Surendra Prasad Yadav

RJD

5

Chandra Shekhar

RJD

6

Lalit Yadav

RJD

7

Jitendra Kumar Rai

RJD

8

Rama Nand Yadav

RJD

9

Sudhakar Singh

RJD

10

Kumar Sarvjeet

RJD

11

Surendra Ram

RJD

12

Shamim Ahmad

RJD

13

Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam

RJD

14

Mohammed Israil Mansuri

RJD

15

Kartik Singh

RJD

16

Samir Kumar Mahaseth

RJD

17

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary

JD (U)

18

Bijendra Prasad Yadav

JD (U)

19

Ashok Chaudhary

JD (U)

20

Sheela Mandal

JD (U)

21

Shrawan Kumar

JD (U)

22

Sanjay Jha

JD (U)

23

Leshi Singh

JD (U)

24

Mohd Zama Khan

JD (U)

25

Jayant Raj Khushwaha

JD (U)

26

Madan Sahni

JD (U)

27

Sunil Kumar

JD (U)

28

Md Afaque Alam

Congress

29

Murari Prasad Gautam

Congress

30

Santosh Kumar Manjhi

HAM

31

Sumit Singh

Independent

 Bihar Cabinet Ministers List 2022 with Portfolios

Ministers

Portfolios

Tej Pratap Yadav

Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Alok Kumar Mehta

Revenue & land Reforms

Anita Devi

Welfare (Backward & Economically Backward Classes)

Surendra Prasad Yadav

Co-Operative

Chandra Shekhar

Education

Lalit Yadav

Public Health & Engineering

Jitendra Kumar Rai

Art, Culture & Youth Affairs

Rama Nand Yadav

Mines and Geology

Sudhakar Singh

Agriculture

Kumar Sarvjeet

Tourism

Surendra Ram

Labour Resources

Shamim Ahmad

Sugarcane

Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam

Disaster Management

Mohammed Israil Mansuri

Information Technology

Kartikeya Singh

Law

Samir Kumar Mahaseth

Industries

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary

Finance Department

Bijendra Prasad Yadav

Energy, Planning & Development

Ashok Chaudhary

Building Construction

Sheela Mandal

Transport

Shrawan Kumar

Rural Development

Sanjay Jha

Water Resources and Information & Public Relations

Leshi Singh

Food & Consumer Protection Department

Mohd Zama Khan

Minority & Welfare

Jayant Raj Khushwaha

Minor Water Resources

Madan Sahni

Social Welfare

Sunil Kumar

Registration and Prohibition

Md Afaque Alam

Animal Husbandry & Fisheries

Murari Prasad Gautam

Panchayati Raj

Santosh Kumar Manjhi

Minor Irrigation and SC/ST Welfare

Sumit Singh

Science & Technology

Bihar Cabinet Ministers List 2022 mentioned above will help the students in the preparation for their competitive exams. Along with the name of Ministers under the new Bihar Cabinet, we have also provided the details of the party they belong to and their assigned portfolios in the cabinet.

