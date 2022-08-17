Bihar Cabinet Ministers List 2022: Complete list of Bihar Ministers with Portfolios

Bihar Ministers List 2022: The Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet on August 16, 2022. The declaration came days after Nitish Kumar took an oath as the Chief Minister for the eighth time. During the Bihar Cabinet expansion, the Chief Minister of the State was joined by the Rashtriya Janata Dal Leader Tejashwi Yadav who became the Deputy Chief Minister. 31 Bihar Cabinet Ministers were sworn in and of these, over half were from RJD, with 11 from Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), two from the Congress, and one from Hindustani Awam Morcha of the former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. The 31st Cabinet Minister in the Bihar cabinet is an independent lawmaker.

Bihar Cabinet Expansion

The BJP-JDU Bihar Government collapsed earlier in August 2022 after Nitish Kumar walked out of the alliance and returned to the Mahagathbandhan fold. Soon after the swearing of ministers, the portfolios were also distributed.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has kept the Home Department, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has got the Health Department, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary got the Finance Department, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav is to be the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

#Bihar cabinet expansion | RJD leaders Tej Pratap Yadav, Alok Mehta, Lalit Yadav, Surendra Yadav and Kumar Sarvjeet are expected to take the oath as ministers at Raj Bhawan today pic.twitter.com/3uLORDWsjh — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

Bihar Cabinet Ministers List 2022

S. No. Ministers Party 1 Tej Pratap Yadav RJD 2 Alok Kumar Mehta RJD 3 Anita Devi RJD 4 Surendra Prasad Yadav RJD 5 Chandra Shekhar RJD 6 Lalit Yadav RJD 7 Jitendra Kumar Rai RJD 8 Rama Nand Yadav RJD 9 Sudhakar Singh RJD 10 Kumar Sarvjeet RJD 11 Surendra Ram RJD 12 Shamim Ahmad RJD 13 Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam RJD 14 Mohammed Israil Mansuri RJD 15 Kartik Singh RJD 16 Samir Kumar Mahaseth RJD 17 Vijay Kumar Chaudhary JD (U) 18 Bijendra Prasad Yadav JD (U) 19 Ashok Chaudhary JD (U) 20 Sheela Mandal JD (U) 21 Shrawan Kumar JD (U) 22 Sanjay Jha JD (U) 23 Leshi Singh JD (U) 24 Mohd Zama Khan JD (U) 25 Jayant Raj Khushwaha JD (U) 26 Madan Sahni JD (U) 27 Sunil Kumar JD (U) 28 Md Afaque Alam Congress 29 Murari Prasad Gautam Congress 30 Santosh Kumar Manjhi HAM 31 Sumit Singh Independent

Bihar Cabinet Ministers List 2022 with Portfolios

Ministers Portfolios Tej Pratap Yadav Environment, Forest and Climate Change Alok Kumar Mehta Revenue & land Reforms Anita Devi Welfare (Backward & Economically Backward Classes) Surendra Prasad Yadav Co-Operative Chandra Shekhar Education Lalit Yadav Public Health & Engineering Jitendra Kumar Rai Art, Culture & Youth Affairs Rama Nand Yadav Mines and Geology Sudhakar Singh Agriculture Kumar Sarvjeet Tourism Surendra Ram Labour Resources Shamim Ahmad Sugarcane Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam Disaster Management Mohammed Israil Mansuri Information Technology Kartikeya Singh Law Samir Kumar Mahaseth Industries Vijay Kumar Chaudhary Finance Department Bijendra Prasad Yadav Energy, Planning & Development Ashok Chaudhary Building Construction Sheela Mandal Transport Shrawan Kumar Rural Development Sanjay Jha Water Resources and Information & Public Relations Leshi Singh Food & Consumer Protection Department Mohd Zama Khan Minority & Welfare Jayant Raj Khushwaha Minor Water Resources Madan Sahni Social Welfare Sunil Kumar Registration and Prohibition Md Afaque Alam Animal Husbandry & Fisheries Murari Prasad Gautam Panchayati Raj Santosh Kumar Manjhi Minor Irrigation and SC/ST Welfare Sumit Singh Science & Technology

Bihar Cabinet Ministers List 2022 mentioned above will help the students in the preparation for their competitive exams. Along with the name of Ministers under the new Bihar Cabinet, we have also provided the details of the party they belong to and their assigned portfolios in the cabinet.

Nitish Kumar Biography: Birth, Family, Political Career and More