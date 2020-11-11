Nitish Kumar Biography: Birth, Family, Political Career and More

Nitish Kumar is the incumbent and 22nd Chief Minister of Bihar. He is associated with Janata Dal (United) party and has also served as a minister in the Union Government of India. Let us have a look at his early life, education, political career and more.

Nitish Kumar: Birth, Family, and Education

Nitish Kumar was born on 1 March 1951 in Bakhtiarpur, Bihar to Kaviraj Ram Lakhan Singh (Father) and Parmeshwari Devi (Mother). His father was an ayurvedic practitioner.

Nitish Kumar is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from Bihar College of Engineering (present-day NIT Patna). Before entering into politics, he was associated with Bihar State Electricity Board.

Nitish Kumar: Political Career

In his early years, Nitish Kumar was associated with Jayaprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia, S. N. Sinha, Karpuri Thakur and V. P. Singh. During 1974 to 1977, he participated in Jayaprakash Narayan's movement and joined the Janata Party led by Satyendra Narain Sinha.

He briefly served as the Union Minister for Railways, Minister for Surface Transport and the Minister for Agriculture. After the Gaisal train crash (2 August 1999), he resigned as the Union Minister of Railways. During his tenure as the Union Minister for Railways, he brought in widespread reforms including internal ticket booking facility (2002) and tatkal scheme for instant booking of tickets.

Nitish Kumar contested from two constituencies (Nalanda and Barh) in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. He lost from his traditional constituency, Barh and won from Nalanda.

In March 2000, for the first time, he was elected as the Chief Minister of Bihar. In November 2010, he became the Chief Minister of Bihar for the second time. However, on May 17, 2014, he resigned from the Chief Ministerial post after his party performed poorly in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and took the moral responsibility of the party's performance. He was succeeded by Jitan Ram Manjhi of Janata Dal (United).

In 2015, he again became the Chief Minister of Bihar. When corruption charges levelled against Tejashwi Yadav (Deputy CM of Bihar), Nitish Kumar asked him to resign from the cabinet, to which RJD denied. Following the denial, Nitish Kumar resigned from the Chief Ministerial post on July 26, 2017, ending the Mahagathbandhan and joined principal opposition, the NDA. He again became the Chief Minister of Bihar and serves to date on this post.

Period Positions held 1985-89 Member of Bihar Legislative Assembly, from Harnaut 1986-87 Member of Bihar Legislative Assembly and the Committee on Petitions 1987-88 President of Yuva Lok Dal (Bihar) 1987-89 Member of Bihar Legislative Assembly and the Committee on Public Undertakings 1989 Secretary-General of Janata Dal (Bihar) 1989 Elected to the 9th Lok Sabha from Barh 1989-1990 Member of the House Committee April 1990-November 1990 Union Minister of State, Agriculture and Co-operation 1991 Re-elected to the 10th Lok Sabha 1991-93 General-Secretary of Janata Dal and

Deputy Leader of Janata Dal in Parliament 17 December 1991 – 10 May 1996 Member of the Railway Convention Committee 8 April 1993 – 10 May 1996 Chairman of the Committee on Agriculture 1996 Re-elected to the 11th Lok Sabha.

Member of the Committee on Estimates, Member of the General Purposes Committee and Member of the Joint Committee on the Constitution (Eighty-first Amendment Bill, 1996) 1996-98 Member of the Committee on Defence 1998 Re-elected to the 12th Lok Sabha 19 March 1998 – 5 August 1999 Union Minister of Railways 14 April 1998 – 5 August 1999 Union Minister of Surface Transport (additional charge) 1999 Re-elected to the 13th Lok Sabha 13 October 1999 – 22 November 1999 Union Minister of Surface Transport 22 November 1999 – 3 March 2000 Union Minister of Agriculture 3 March 2000 – 10 March 2000 Chief Minister of Bihar 27 May 2000 – 20 March 2001 Union Minister of Agriculture 20 March 2001 – 21 July 2001 Union Minister of Agriculture (additional charge of Railways) 22 July 2001 – 21 May 2004 Union Minister of Railways 2004 Re-elected to the 14th Lok Sabha, from Nalanda. Member of the Committee on Coal & Steel, Member of the General Purposes Committee, Member of the Committee of Privileges and the Leader of Janata Dal (U) Parliamentary Party, Lok Sabha 24 November 2005 – 24 November 2010 Chief Minister of Bihar 2006 Elected to Bihar Vidhan Parishad 26 November 2010 – 17 May 2014 Chief Minister of Bihar 22 February 2015 – 19 November 2015 Chief Minister of Bihar 20 November 2015 – 26 July 2017 Chief Minister of Bihar 27 July 2017 to present Chief Minister of Bihar 2018 Elected to Bihar Vidhan Parishad

Nitish Kumar: Personal Life

On 22 February 1973, Nitish Kumar tied the knot with Manju Kumari Sinha. The couple gave birth to a son Nishant Kumar. On 14 May 2007, Manju Kumari Sinha died in New Delhi due to pneumonia.

Nitish Kumar: Awards

1- Anuvrat Puraskar in 2017 for liquor ban in Bihar.

2- JP Memorial Award in 2013.

3- Ranked 77th in 'Foreign Policy Magazine' top 100 global thinkers 2012.

4- XLRI, Jamshedpur Sir Jehangir Ghandy Medal in 2011 for Industrial and Social Peace.

5- MSN Indian of the Year 2010.

6- NDTV Indian of the Year- Politics in 2010.

7- Forbes' India's Person of the Year in 2010.

8- CNN-IBN Indian of the Year Award- Politics in 2010.

9- NDTV Indian of the Year- Politics in 2009.

10- Economics Times Business Reformer of the Year in 2009.

11- Rotary International Polio Eradication Championship Award 2009.

12- CNN-IBN Great Indian of the Year- Politics in 2008.

Nitish Kumar: Biographies

1- Single Man: The Life and Times of Nitish Kumar of Bihar by Sankarshan Thakur

2- Nitish Kumar and The Rise of Bihar by Arun Sinha

List of all Chief Ministers of Bihar

List of Current Chief Ministers in India 2020