English Premier League Winners List (1992-2025)

English Premier League Winners List: The English Premier League is one of the most prestigious and popular football leagues in the world. It is the highest level of professional football in England.
The English Premier League consists of 20 teams, with the season running from August to May of the following year. Each team plays 38 matches in the total season, with two games against each team, i.e., one home match and one away match.
The English Premier League was established in 1992, and it was initially known as the FA Premier League. Liverpool won the 2024/25 season.
In this article, we will take you through the Premier League winners list from 1992 to 2025.
Premier League Winners List (1992-2025)
The following is the list of Premier League winners from 1992 to 2025..
|
Year
|
Winner
|
2024/25
|
Liverpool
|
2023/24
|
Manchester City
|
2022/23
|
Manchester City
|
2021/22
|
Manchester City
|
2020/21
|
Manchester City
|
2019/20
|
Liverpool
|
2018/19
|
Manchester City
|
2017/18
|
Manchester City
|
2016/17
|
Chelsea
|
2015/16
|
Leicester City
|
2014/15
|
Chelsea
|
2013/14
|
Manchester City
|
2012/13
|
Manchester United
|
2011/12
|
Manchester City
|
2010/11
|
Manchester United
|
2009/10
|
Chelsea
|
2008/09
|
Manchester United
|
2007/08
|
Manchester United
|
2006/07
|
Manchester United
|
2005/06
|
Chelsea
|
2004/05
|
Chelsea
|
2003/04
|
Arsenal
|
2002/03
|
Manchester United
|
2001/02
|
Arsenal
|
2000/01
|
Manchester United
|
1999/00
|
Manchester United
|
1998/99
|
Manchester United
|
1997/98
|
Arsenal
|
1996/97
|
Manchester United
|
1995/96
|
Manchester United
|
1994/95
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
1993/94
|
Manchester United
|
1992/93
|
Manchester United
English Premier League: Interesting Facts
1. The 2025-26 season will be the 34th Premier League season.
2. The first match of the English Premier League was played between Sheffield United and Manchester United in 1992.
3. Manchester United is the most successful club of the English Premier League, having won the trophy 13 times.
4. Brian Deane scored the first Premier League goal.
5. Only six teams have played all the seasons of the English Premier League: Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.
