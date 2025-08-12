IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
English Premier League Winners List (1992-2025)

Premier League Winners: The English Premier League is a professional football league of England and is one of the most famous football leagues in the world. Check the complete list of Premier League winners from 1992 to 2025 here!

English Premier League Winners List

English Premier League Winners List: The English Premier League is one of the most prestigious and popular football leagues in the world. It is the highest level of professional football in England.

The English Premier League consists of 20 teams, with the season running from August to May of the following year. Each team plays 38 matches in the total season, with two games against each team, i.e., one home match and one away match.

The English Premier League was established in 1992, and it was initially known as the FA Premier League. Liverpool won the 2024/25 season.

In this article, we will take you through the Premier League winners list from 1992 to 2025.

Premier League Winners List (1992-2025) 

The following is the list of Premier League winners from 1992 to 2025..

Year

Winner

2024/25

Liverpool

2023/24

Manchester City

2022/23

Manchester City

2021/22

Manchester City

2020/21

Manchester City

2019/20

Liverpool

2018/19

Manchester City

2017/18

Manchester City

2016/17

Chelsea

2015/16

Leicester City

2014/15

Chelsea

2013/14

Manchester City

2012/13

Manchester United

2011/12

Manchester City

2010/11

Manchester United

2009/10

Chelsea

2008/09

Manchester United

2007/08

Manchester United

2006/07

Manchester United

2005/06

Chelsea

2004/05

Chelsea

2003/04

Arsenal

2002/03

Manchester United

2001/02

Arsenal

2000/01

Manchester United

1999/00

Manchester United

1998/99

Manchester United

1997/98

Arsenal

1996/97

Manchester United

1995/96

Manchester United

1994/95

Blackburn Rovers

1993/94

Manchester United

1992/93

Manchester United

English Premier League: Interesting Facts

1. The 2025-26 season will be the 34th Premier League season.

2. The first match of the English Premier League was played between Sheffield United and Manchester United in 1992.

3. Manchester United is the most successful club of the English Premier League, having won the trophy 13 times.

4. Brian Deane scored the first Premier League goal.

5. Only six teams have played all the seasons of the English Premier League: Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

