Major League Baseball, also known as MLB, is one of the most prestigious baseball leagues in the world. It is a professional baseball league consisting of 30 teams from the USA and Canada. The 30 teams are divided equally between two leagues, i.e., the National League and the American League.
There are 29 teams from the USA and 1 team from Canada. MLB is considered one of the most premier baseball leagues in the world. The MLB World Series is the final of MLB where the champion teams of the National League and American League face off against each other in a best of seven match to determine the World Series winner in MLB.
The MLB season begins in April, while the World Series final is held in October. The Los Angeles Dodgers won the MLB World Series 2024 by defeating the New York Yankees by a 4-1 margin. In this article, we will be looking at the list of World Series winners from 1903 until 2025.
MLB World Series Winners by Year
The following is the list of World Series winners in MLB from 1903 until 2025.
|
MLB Season
|
Winner
|
Opponent
|
2024
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
New York Yankees
|
2023
|
Texas Rangers
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|
2022
|
Houston Astros
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|
2021
|
Atlanta Braves
|
Houston Astros
|
2020
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|
2019
|
Washington Nationals
|
Houston Astros
|
2018
|
Boston Red Sox
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
2017
|
Houston Astros
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
2016
|
Chicago Cubs
|
Cleveland Indians
|
2015
|
Kansas City Royals
|
New York Mets
|
2014
|
San Francisco Giants
|
Kansas City Royals
|
2013
|
Boston Red Sox
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
2012
|
San Francisco Giants
|
Detroit Tigers
|
2011
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Texas Rangers
|
2010
|
San Francisco Giants
|
Texas Rangers
|
2009
|
New York Yankees
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|
2008
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|
2007
|
Boston Red Sox
|
Colorado Rockies
|
2006
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Detroit Tigers
|
2005
|
Chicago White Sox
|
Houston Astros
|
2004
|
Boston Red Sox
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
2003
|
Florida Marlins
|
New York Yankees
|
2002
|
Anaheim Angels
|
San Francisco Giants
|
2001
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|
New York Yankees
|
2000
|
New York Yankees
|
New York Mets
|
1999
|
New York Yankees
|
Atlanta Braves
|
1998
|
New York Yankees
|
San Diego Padres
|
1997
|
Florida Marlins
|
Cleveland Indians
|
1996
|
New York Yankees
|
Atlanta Braves
|
1995
|
Atlanta Braves
|
Cleveland Indians
|
1993
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|
1992
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|
Atlanta Braves
|
1991
|
Minnesota Twins
|
Atlanta Braves
|
1990
|
Cincinnati Reds
|
Oakland Athletics
|
1989
|
Oakland Athletics
|
San Francisco Giants
|
1988
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
Oakland Athletics
|
1987
|
Minnesota Twins
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
1986
|
New York Mets
|
Boston Red Sox
|
1985
|
Kansas City Royals
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
1984
|
Detroit Tigers
|
San Diego Padres
|
1983
|
Baltimore Orioles
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|
1982
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|
1981
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
New York Yankees
|
1980
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|
Kansas City Royals
|
1979
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|
Baltimore Orioles
|
1978
|
New York Yankees
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
1977
|
New York Yankees
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
1976
|
Cincinnati Reds
|
New York Yankees
|
1975
|
Cincinnati Reds
|
Boston Red Sox
|
1974
|
Oakland Athletics
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
1973
|
Oakland Athletics
|
New York Mets
|
1972
|
Oakland Athletics
|
Cincinnati Reds
|
1971
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|
Baltimore Orioles
|
1970
|
Baltimore Orioles
|
Cincinnati Reds
|
1969
|
New York Mets
|
Baltimore Orioles
|
1968
|
Detroit Tigers
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
1967
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Boston Red Sox
|
1966
|
Baltimore Orioles
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
1965
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
Minnesota Twins
|
1964
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
New York Yankees
|
1963
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
New York Yankees
|
1962
|
New York Yankees
|
San Francisco Giants
|
1961
|
New York Yankees
|
Cincinnati Reds
|
1960
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|
New York Yankees
|
1959
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
Chicago White Sox
|
1958
|
New York Yankees
|
Milwaukee Braves
|
1957
|
Milwaukee Braves
|
New York Yankees
|
1956
|
New York Yankees
|
Brooklyn Dodgers
|
1955
|
Brooklyn Dodgers
|
New York Yankees
|
1954
|
New York Giants
|
Cleveland Indians
|
1953
|
New York Yankees
|
Brooklyn Dodgers
|
1952
|
New York Yankees
|
Brooklyn Dodgers
|
1951
|
New York Yankees
|
New York Giants
|
1950
|
New York Yankees
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|
1949
|
New York Yankees
|
Brooklyn Dodgers
|
1948
|
Cleveland Indians
|
Boston Braves
|
1947
|
New York Yankees
|
Brooklyn Dodgers
|
1946
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Boston Red Sox
|
1945
|
Detroit Tigers
|
Chicago Cubs
|
1944
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
St. Louis Browns
|
1943
|
New York Yankees
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
1942
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
New York Yankees
|
1941
|
New York Yankees
|
Brooklyn Dodgers
|
1940
|
Cincinnati Reds
|
Detroit Tigers
|
1939
|
New York Yankees
|
Cincinnati Reds
|
1938
|
New York Yankees
|
Chicago Cubs
|
1937
|
New York Yankees
|
New York Giants
|
1936
|
New York Yankees
|
New York Giants
|
1935
|
Detroit Tigers
|
Chicago Cubs
|
1934
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Detroit Tigers
|
1933
|
New York Giants
|
Washington Senators
|
1932
|
New York Yankees
|
Chicago Cubs
|
1931
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Philadelphia Athletics
|
1930
|
Philadelphia Athletics
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
1929
|
Philadelphia Athletics
|
Chicago Cubs
|
1928
|
New York Yankees
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
1927
|
New York Yankees
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|
1926
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
New York Yankees
|
1925
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|
Washington Senators
|
1924
|
Washington Senators
|
New York Giants
|
1923
|
New York Yankees
|
New York Giants
|
1922
|
New York Giants
|
New York Yankees
|
1921
|
New York Giants
|
New York Yankees
|
1920
|
Cleveland Indians
|
Brooklyn Robins
|
1919
|
Cincinnati Reds
|
Chicago White Sox
|
1918
|
Boston Red Sox
|
Chicago Cubs
|
1917
|
Chicago White Sox
|
New York Giants
|
1916
|
Boston Red Sox
|
Brooklyn Robins
|
1915
|
Boston Red Sox
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|
1914
|
Boston Braves
|
Philadelphia Athletics
|
1913
|
Philadelphia Athletics
|
New York Giants
|
1912
|
Boston Red Sox
|
New York Giants
|
1911
|
Philadelphia Athletics
|
New York Giants
|
1910
|
Philadelphia Athletics
|
Chicago Cubs
|
1909
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|
Detroit Tigers
|
1908
|
Chicago Cubs
|
Detroit Tigers
|
1907
|
Chicago Cubs
|
Detroit Tigers
|
1906
|
Chicago White Sox
|
Chicago Cubs
|
1905
|
New York Giants
|
Philadelphia Athletics
|
1903
|
Boston Americans
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
Source: ESPN
MLB World Series: Interesting Facts
- The New York Yankees are the most successful team in MLB World Series history, as they have won the World Series championships 27 times.
- The Seattle Mariners are the only team to never play the finals of the MLB World Series.
- The Toronto Blue Jays are the only team outside the USA to win the MLB World Series; they won twice in 1992 and 1993.
- The Houston Astros is the only team which has played in both the National League and the American League.
Also Read:
