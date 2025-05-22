Major League Baseball, also known as MLB, is one of the most prestigious baseball leagues in the world. It is a professional baseball league consisting of 30 teams from the USA and Canada. The 30 teams are divided equally between two leagues, i.e., the National League and the American League.

There are 29 teams from the USA and 1 team from Canada. MLB is considered one of the most premier baseball leagues in the world. The MLB World Series is the final of MLB where the champion teams of the National League and American League face off against each other in a best of seven match to determine the World Series winner in MLB.

The MLB season begins in April, while the World Series final is held in October. The Los Angeles Dodgers won the MLB World Series 2024 by defeating the New York Yankees by a 4-1 margin. In this article, we will be looking at the list of World Series winners from 1903 until 2025.