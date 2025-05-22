IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
MLB World Series Winners: The World Series in baseball is an annual tournament that is played between the champions of the National League and the American League. Check out the MLB World Series winners by year in this article now! 

ByMrigank Chakraborty
Aug 12, 2025, 17:31 IST
Major League Baseball, also known as MLB, is one of the most prestigious baseball leagues in the world. It is a professional baseball league consisting of 30 teams from the USA and Canada. The 30 teams are divided equally between two leagues, i.e., the National League and the American League.

There are 29 teams from the USA and 1 team from Canada. MLB is considered one of the most premier baseball leagues in the world. The MLB World Series is the final of MLB where the champion teams of the National League and American League face off against each other in a best of seven match to determine the World Series winner in MLB.

The MLB season begins in April, while the World Series final is held in October. The Los Angeles Dodgers won the MLB World Series 2024 by defeating the New York Yankees by a 4-1 margin. In this article, we will be looking at the list of World Series winners from 1903 until 2025.

MLB World Series Winners by Year 

The following is the list of World Series winners in MLB from 1903 until 2025.

MLB Season

Winner

Opponent

2024

Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Yankees

2023

Texas Rangers

Arizona Diamondbacks

2022

Houston Astros

Philadelphia Phillies

2021

Atlanta Braves

Houston Astros

2020

Los Angeles Dodgers

Tampa Bay Rays

2019

Washington Nationals

Houston Astros

2018

Boston Red Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers

2017

Houston Astros

Los Angeles Dodgers

2016

Chicago Cubs

Cleveland Indians

2015

Kansas City Royals

New York Mets

2014

San Francisco Giants

Kansas City Royals

2013

Boston Red Sox

St. Louis Cardinals

2012

San Francisco Giants

Detroit Tigers

2011

St. Louis Cardinals

Texas Rangers

2010

San Francisco Giants

Texas Rangers

2009

New York Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies

2008

Philadelphia Phillies

Tampa Bay Rays

2007

Boston Red Sox

Colorado Rockies

2006

St. Louis Cardinals

Detroit Tigers

2005

Chicago White Sox

Houston Astros

2004

Boston Red Sox

St. Louis Cardinals

2003

Florida Marlins

New York Yankees

2002

Anaheim Angels

San Francisco Giants

2001

Arizona Diamondbacks

New York Yankees

2000

New York Yankees

New York Mets

1999

New York Yankees

Atlanta Braves

1998

New York Yankees

San Diego Padres

1997

Florida Marlins

Cleveland Indians

1996

New York Yankees

Atlanta Braves

1995

Atlanta Braves

Cleveland Indians

1993

Toronto Blue Jays

Philadelphia Phillies

1992

Toronto Blue Jays

Atlanta Braves

1991

Minnesota Twins

Atlanta Braves

1990

Cincinnati Reds

Oakland Athletics

1989

Oakland Athletics

San Francisco Giants

1988

Los Angeles Dodgers

Oakland Athletics

1987

Minnesota Twins

St. Louis Cardinals

1986

New York Mets

Boston Red Sox

1985

Kansas City Royals

St. Louis Cardinals

1984

Detroit Tigers

San Diego Padres

1983

Baltimore Orioles

Philadelphia Phillies

1982

St. Louis Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers

1981

Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Yankees

1980

Philadelphia Phillies

Kansas City Royals

1979

Pittsburgh Pirates

Baltimore Orioles

1978

New York Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers

1977

New York Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers

1976

Cincinnati Reds

New York Yankees

1975

Cincinnati Reds

Boston Red Sox

1974

Oakland Athletics

Los Angeles Dodgers

1973

Oakland Athletics

New York Mets

1972

Oakland Athletics

Cincinnati Reds

1971

Pittsburgh Pirates

Baltimore Orioles

1970

Baltimore Orioles

Cincinnati Reds

1969

New York Mets

Baltimore Orioles

1968

Detroit Tigers

St. Louis Cardinals

1967

St. Louis Cardinals

Boston Red Sox

1966

Baltimore Orioles

Los Angeles Dodgers

1965

Los Angeles Dodgers

Minnesota Twins

1964

St. Louis Cardinals

New York Yankees

1963

Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Yankees

1962

New York Yankees

San Francisco Giants

1961

New York Yankees

Cincinnati Reds

1960

Pittsburgh Pirates

New York Yankees

1959

Los Angeles Dodgers

Chicago White Sox

1958

New York Yankees

Milwaukee Braves

1957

Milwaukee Braves

New York Yankees

1956

New York Yankees

Brooklyn Dodgers

1955

Brooklyn Dodgers

New York Yankees

1954

New York Giants

Cleveland Indians

1953

New York Yankees

Brooklyn Dodgers

1952

New York Yankees

Brooklyn Dodgers

1951

New York Yankees

New York Giants

1950

New York Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies

1949

New York Yankees

Brooklyn Dodgers

1948

Cleveland Indians

Boston Braves

1947

New York Yankees

Brooklyn Dodgers

1946

St. Louis Cardinals

Boston Red Sox

1945

Detroit Tigers

Chicago Cubs

1944

St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Browns

1943

New York Yankees

St. Louis Cardinals

1942

St. Louis Cardinals

New York Yankees

1941

New York Yankees

Brooklyn Dodgers

1940

Cincinnati Reds

Detroit Tigers

1939

New York Yankees

Cincinnati Reds

1938

New York Yankees

Chicago Cubs

1937

New York Yankees

New York Giants

1936

New York Yankees

New York Giants

1935

Detroit Tigers

Chicago Cubs

1934

St. Louis Cardinals

Detroit Tigers

1933

New York Giants

Washington Senators

1932

New York Yankees

Chicago Cubs

1931

St. Louis Cardinals

Philadelphia Athletics

1930

Philadelphia Athletics

St. Louis Cardinals

1929

Philadelphia Athletics

Chicago Cubs

1928

New York Yankees

St. Louis Cardinals

1927

New York Yankees

Pittsburgh Pirates

1926

St. Louis Cardinals

New York Yankees

1925

Pittsburgh Pirates

Washington Senators

1924

Washington Senators

New York Giants

1923

New York Yankees

New York Giants

1922

New York Giants

New York Yankees

1921

New York Giants

New York Yankees

1920

Cleveland Indians

Brooklyn Robins

1919

Cincinnati Reds

Chicago White Sox

1918

Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs

1917

Chicago White Sox

New York Giants

1916

Boston Red Sox

Brooklyn Robins

1915

Boston Red Sox

Philadelphia Phillies

1914

Boston Braves

Philadelphia Athletics

1913

Philadelphia Athletics

New York Giants

1912

Boston Red Sox

New York Giants

1911

Philadelphia Athletics

New York Giants

1910

Philadelphia Athletics

Chicago Cubs

1909

Pittsburgh Pirates

Detroit Tigers

1908

Chicago Cubs

Detroit Tigers

1907

Chicago Cubs

Detroit Tigers

1906

Chicago White Sox

Chicago Cubs

1905

New York Giants

Philadelphia Athletics

1903

Boston Americans

Pittsburgh Pirates

Source: ESPN

MLB World Series: Interesting Facts

  1. The New York Yankees are the most successful team in MLB World Series history, as they have won the World Series championships 27 times.
  2. The Seattle Mariners are the only team to never play the finals of the MLB World Series.
  3. The Toronto Blue Jays are the only team outside the USA to win the MLB World Series; they won twice in 1992 and 1993.
  4. The Houston Astros is the only team which has played in both the National League and the American League. 

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

