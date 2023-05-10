MLB Quiz: MLB or Major League Baseball is a professional league that is the highest level of sport in North America. It consists of 30 teams, with 29 based in the USA and one based in Canada. The MLB is divided into two leagues: American League and the National League. The MLB seasons typically run from late March or early April through September or October. The teams play a 162-game schedule followed by a postseason that culminates in the world series. MLB remains as one of the oldest and most storied sports leagues in the world, with rich history that spans more than a century.

Do you know about the Major League Baseball teams? Below are questions to assess your knowledge on MLB Teams:

MLB Quiz - Quiz on Major League Baseball teams

1. Which MLB team has won the most world series championships?

Yankees Dodgers Cardinals Padres

Answer: a

Explanation : Yankees has won the most world series titles ever with 27 wins under the belt. The closet to them is the St. Louis Cardinals who have 11 wins under their belt. They have won the championships in the years 1923, 1927, 1928, 1932, 1936, 1937, 1938, 1939, 1941, 1943, 1947, 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1956, 1958, 1961, 1962, 1977, 1978, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2009.

2. Which MLB team is the all-time home run leader in a single season?

Yankees Astros Twins Mariners

Answer: c

Explanation : The Twins have the most homeruns in a single season with 307 hits as they one upped the Yankees who set a record of 306 in the previous season.

3. Which MLB team first allowed an Afro-American player?

Ernie Banks Sam Jethroe Jackie Robinson Larry Doby

Answer: c

Explanation : The Dodgers signed the league’s first Afro-American player, Jackie Robinson on April 15, 1947. Robinson broke the color barrier, paving way for other Afro-American and other minority players to play in the major leagues.

4. Which MLB team has the longest winning streak in a single season in the Modern Era?

Yankees White Sox Guardians Giants

Answer: d

Explanation : The Giants set the record of 26 game win streak in 1916 and the record hasn’t been broken yet. The only team that came anywhere close were the Guardians with 22 games win streak in 2017.

5. Which team has won the championship 4 times in a row?

Athletics Dodgers Yankees Giants

Answer: c

Explanation : The Yankees have won the championships 27 times which includes winning it for 4 years in a row. This feat was achieved from 1936-1939.

6. Which MLB team has the highest all time winning percentage?

The Cubs Yankees Red Sox Giants

Answer: b

Explanation : With 10,602 wins and 8,000 losses, the Yankees have the winning percentage at .570.

7. Which sports team is known for the “Curse of Bambino?

Tampa Bay Rays Padres Yankees Red Sox

Answer: d

Explanation : Curse of bambino originated after the Red Sox traded their star player, Babe Ruth also known as “The Bambino”, to the Yankees in 1920. The red sox had won 5 championships before this, but went on an 86-year championship drought, which the fans attributed to the trade.

8. Which team has the most consecutive losses in a MLB season?

Expos Athletics Orioles Phillies

Answer: d

Explanation : With 23 straight losses, Phillies have the most consecutive losses ending their 1961 season with 47 wins to 107 losses.

9. Which team plays its home games in Wrigley field?

Cubs Diamondbacks Royals Marlins

Answer: a

Explanation : Since 1916, Cubs have been playing their home games at the Wrigley field. It was even called Cubs Park from 1920 to 1926 before being renamed Wrigley Field in 1927.

10. Which team is known as the “Bronx Bombers”?

Tigers Yankees Cubs Red Sox

Answer: b