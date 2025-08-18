School Holiday on 19 August 2025 (Tuesday): School Closed in THESE States and Cities; Check Details Here

19 August School Holiday: Several states in India have declared school holidays on 19 August 2025 (Tuesday) due to heavy rainfall and safety concerns. Authorities in multiple regions, including Mumbai, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, and Kerala, have directed the closure of schools and colleges. In addition, Manipur will observe a holiday on the same day, but for a cultural reason – the birth anniversary of Maharaja Veer Vikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. Read on for the complete list of school holiday updates on August 19, 2025, across different states and cities. Mumbai Schools and Colleges Holiday on 19 August 2025 The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on August 19 due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging concerns. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an alert for continued downpours from 18 to 20 August, the decision has been taken to ensure the safety of students.

Jammu & Kashmir: Schools Closed on August 18, Holiday on 19 Possible In Jammu & Kashmir, schools remained closed on 18 August 2025 due to heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heavy rain and thundershowers between 17 and 19 August, along with alerts for cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods in vulnerable regions. Districts on high alert include Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, and parts of Kashmir. While the closure was confirmed for August 18, there is a possibility of an extended holiday on 19 August as well, depending on the rainfall situation. Parents and students are advised to stay updated with official announcements from district administrations for last-minute updates. Karnataka: Schools and Colleges Shut in Kodagu on August 19

According to an official update, all schools and colleges in Kodagu district, Karnataka, will remain closed on 19 August 2025 due to heavy rain alert. District administration has directed the closure for government, private, and aided institutions to avoid any risk to students. Kerala: Schools Closed on August 18 in Thrissur, Holiday on 19 Likely In Thrissur district of Kerala, Collector Arjun Pandyan declared a holiday for all educational institutions on 18 August 2025, covering government, aided, unaided schools, and colleges. The decision was taken after continuous heavy rains disrupted normal life and raised safety concerns. Given that the rainfall warning is in place till 19 August, authorities may extend the holiday to Tuesday, 19 August as well. Students and parents are advised to check official district updates for confirmation regarding the status of schools on August 19.