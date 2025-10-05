Brain teasers are a great way to give your mental muscles the needed workout. Your brain is divided into two hemispheres: left and right. Brain teasers are effective at engaging both hemispheres at once. If you have read in biology, the left brain oversees logic, problem-solving, and language, while the right brain influences creativity, visual-spatial reasoning, and intuition. Now when you solve a brain teaser, you are using all of these skills at once, which gives your brain a holistic workout. All the time spent on deciphering the solution to a brain teaser teaches your brain to connect ideas, imagine, visualise, handle visual and spatial tasks, recognise patterns, and make better decisions under pressure. And all of these skills are not useful for solving puzzles and brain teasers, but these are really beneficial in everyday life scenarios where your brain has to quickly make sense of what your eyes are seeing, notice little details to avoid danger, or make a better visual judgement to turn the car in the correct direction.

If you are a fan of testing your brainpower and logical thinking skills, then this brain teaser is for you! One of them is lying in this brain teaser picture, can you tell who? You will get 21 seconds to crack this case. Let's go! One Of Them Is Lying! Can You Tell Who? Use Your Detective Skills To Spot The Liar In 21 Seconds! This brain teaser stumped 99 percent people who attempted it. This brain teaser challenges you to catch the liar in just about 21 seconds. Do you think you will be able to do it? The image shows two men. The man in blue shirt is claiming that he has been working these last seven days. While the man in green tshirt says that he has been lost in the woods for seven days. Who do you think is lying? Is it the man in blue shirt or the green tshirt guy? Observe them carefully. Notice subtle details and visual cues hidden in plain sight. Who is exhibiting signs of lying?