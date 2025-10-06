This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 06 October

Every day has a story. Every date carries echoes from the past. What happened on October 4th throughout history? What moments shaped nations, science, art, and people? In this article, we will journey through those events. On October 4, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite, marking the beginning of the Space Age. That same day in 1927, sculpting work began on Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills. Back in 1777, George Washington led an attack on British forces at Germantown, Pennsylvania. In 1582, many Catholic countries abandoned the Julian calendar and adopted the Gregorian calendar. Other notable events include the first U.S. Open golf tournament in 1895 and Lesotho's independence in 1966.
What Happened on this Day – October 06?
Here's what happened on October 6:
1866 – Reno Brothers Carry Out the First Train Robbery in U.S. History
- On October 6, 1866, the Reno brothers pulled off the first train robbery in American history.
- The theft took place near Seymour, Indiana.
- They stole around $13,000 in cash.
- This marked the beginning of organised train robberies in the U.S.
- Their crime inspired other bandits during the Wild West era.
1908 – Austria-Hungary Annexes Bosnia and Herzegovina
- On October 6, 1908, Austria-Hungary officially annexed Bosnia and Herzegovina.
- These provinces were under Ottoman rule but had been administered by Austria-Hungary.
- The move angered Serbia and Russia, causing the Balkan crisis.
- This annexation deepened tensions that later led to World War I.
1926 – Babe Ruth Sets a World Series Record
- On October 6, 1926, Babe Ruth hit three home runs in a single World Series game.
- The Yankees defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 10–5 in that game.
- Ruth's performance became one of the most famous moments in baseball history.
- Despite his record, the Yankees lost the championship in the seventh game.
1927 – The Jazz Singer Premieres
- On October 6, 1927, The Jazz Singer premiered in New York City.
- It was the first major motion picture to include synchronised sound and dialogue.
- Only about two minutes of the film featured spoken lines.
- The movie marked the end of Hollywood's silent film era.
- Its success changed the movie industry forever.
1973 – The Yom Kippur War Begins
- On October 6, 1973, Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack on Israel.
- The attack started on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism.
- It triggered a significant conflict in the Middle East.
- The war brought the United States and the Soviet Union to the brink of confrontation.
- The fighting lasted until a ceasefire later that month.
1981 – Assassination of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat
- On October 6, 1981, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat was assassinated in Cairo.
- He was reviewing troops during a military parade marking the Yom Kippur War anniversary.
- The attackers were Islamic extremists from the Egyptian army.
- They opposed his peace treaty with Israel.
- Sadat's death shocked the world and changed Egyptian politics.
1996 – Bill Clinton Debates Bob Dole
- On October 6, 1996, U.S. President Bill Clinton debated Senator Bob Dole.
- The debate took place in Hartford, Connecticut.
- It was the first presidential debate of that election year.
- Education, the economy, and foreign policy were key topics of discussion.
- Clinton's performance helped strengthen his reelection campaign.
1995 – Discovery of the First Exoplanet Around a Sun-Like Star
- On October 6, 1995, astronomers Didier Queloz and Michel Mayor made a historic announcement.
- They discovered a planet orbiting a sun-like star, named 51 Pegasi b.
- It became the first confirmed exoplanet around a main-sequence star.
- This discovery opened a new chapter in space exploration.
2007 – First Human-Powered Circumnavigation of Earth Completed
- On October 6, 2007, explorer Jason Lewis completed his journey around the world.
- It was the first circumnavigation of Earth powered entirely by human effort.
- He used a bicycle, pedal boat, and rollerblades — no engines.
- The trip took 13 years and covered over 46,000 miles.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 6?
October 06 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – October 06
Carole Lombard (1908 – 1942)
- American actress known for her charm and comic timing.
- Starred in films like My Man Godfrey and To Be or Not to Be.
- Famous for her screwball comedy roles in the 1930s.
- Died tragically in a plane crash during World War II.
Fannie Lou Hamer (1917–1977)
- An American civil rights leader from Mississippi.
- Organised the Freedom Summer movement in 1964.
- Helped co-found the National Women's Political Caucus.
- Known for her bravery and powerful speeches for equality.
Lonnie Johnson (1949 – )
- American inventor and engineer.
- Created the Super Soaker water gun.
- Worked as a NASA researcher before becoming an entrepreneur.
- His invention became one of the world's best-selling toys.
Notable Deaths on October 06
Anwar Sadat (1918 – 1981)
- The third President of Egypt.
- Nobel Peace Prize winner for his efforts towards peace with Israel.
- Assassinated during a military parade in Cairo.
Bette Davis (1908 – 1989)
- Iconic American actress known for strong dramatic roles.
- Starred in All About Eve and Jezebel.
- Won two Academy Awards during her career.
