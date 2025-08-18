India T20 Squad for Asia Cup 2025: Date, Time and Press Conference Venue for Team Announcement

The Asia Cup 2025 is a highly anticipated T20 cricket tournament. It is the 17th edition of the Men's Asia Cup and is a key event leading up to the T20 World Cup in 2026.

This year's tournament will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will be played from September 9 to September 28, 2025.

A total of eight teams are participating, divided into two groups, and the competition is expected to be fierce, especially with a potential India vs. Pakistan clash in the group stage.

The Indian T20 squad for the tournament is set to be announced on August 19, 2025, in Mumbai, with a press conference by the chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, and T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav expected to be in attendance.

When And Where Is The Asia Cup 2025 Being Held?

