India T20 Squad for Asia Cup 2025: Date, Time and Press Conference Venue for Team Announcement

The Asia Cup 2025 is a highly anticipated T20 cricket tournament. It is the 17th edition of the Men's Asia Cup and is a key event leading up to the T20 World Cup in 2026.
This year's tournament will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will be played from September 9 to September 28, 2025.
A total of eight teams are participating, divided into two groups, and the competition is expected to be fierce, especially with a potential India vs. Pakistan clash in the group stage.
The Indian T20 squad for the tournament is set to be announced on August 19, 2025, in Mumbai, with a press conference by the chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, and T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav expected to be in attendance.
When And Where Is The Asia Cup 2025 Being Held?
The Asia Cup 2025 will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament will take place from September 9 to September 28, 2025.
The matches will be played at two main venues: the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai and the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Which Teams Are Participating In The 2025 Asia Cup, And What Are The Groupings?
A total of eight teams are participating in the 2025 Asia Cup. They are divided into two groups, A and B.
Group A
- India
- Pakistan
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Oman
Group B
- Afghanistan
- Bangladesh
- Sri Lanka
- Hong Kong
When Will The Indian T20 Squad For The Asia Cup 2025 Be Announced?
The Indian T20 squad for the Asia Cup 2025 will be announced on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. The selection committee meeting will take place in Mumbai at the headquarters of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, is expected to hold a press conference afterwards, which T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav is also expected to attend.
