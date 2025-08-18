ICAI Admit Card 2025: CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final September Hall Tickets Released at icai.org

ICAI CA September 2025 Admit Card: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Exams 2025. Students appearing for the ICAI CA Intermediate Exam September 2025 and CA Final Exam September 2025 can download their admit cards through the link available on the official website.

To download the CA Inter and Final Exam 2025 hall tickets students are required to visit the official website and login using their user ID and Password. A direct link for candidates to download their ICAI CA September 2025 admit card is also provided below.

ICAI CA September 2025 Admit Card - Click Here

Steps to Download ICAI CA September 2025 Admit Card

The link for candidates to download the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final September 2025 admit card is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the hall tickets