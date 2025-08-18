ICAI Admit Card 2025: CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final September Hall Tickets Released at icai.org

ICAI CA September 2025 Admit Card: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Exams 2025. Students appearing for the ICAI CA Intermediate Exam September 2025 and CA Final Exam September 2025 can download their admit cards through the link available on the official website.
To download the CA Inter and Final Exam 2025 hall tickets students are required to visit the official website and login using their user ID and Password. A direct link for candidates to download their ICAI CA September 2025 admit card is also provided below.
ICAI CA September 2025 Admit Card - Click Here
Steps to Download ICAI CA September 2025 Admit Card
The link for candidates to download the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final September 2025 admit card is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the hall tickets
- Visit the official website of ICAI
- Click on the CA Self Service Portal
- Click on Intermediate/ Final admit card link
- Enter the SSP ID Student Registration No@icai.org and Password
- Download the hall ticket for further reference
CA September Admit Card 2025: Details Mentioned
The ICAI CA September 2025 session admit card is available for download on the official website. It must be noted that the hall ticket is a mandatoory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The CA September 2025 intermediate and final admit card will include the following details
- Candidate name
- Roll number/ registration number
- Name of exam
- Exam session
- Exam schedule
- Reporting time
- Exam details
- Instructions for students
ICAI CA September 2025 Exam Schedule
Students appearing for the ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams can check the exam schedule below
|Exam
|Dates
|Foundation
|September 16, 18, 20 and 22, 2025
|Intermediate
|
Group 1 - September 4, 7 and 9, 2025
Group 2 - September 11, 13 and 15, 2025
|Final
|
Group 1 - September 3. 6 and 8, 2025
Group 2 - September 10, 12 and 14, 2025
