All-Time NASCAR Cup Series Winners & Regular-Season Champions (2025 Update)

From Richard Petty's dominance in the 20th century to the recent run of William Byron in 2025, NASCAR continues a mixture of tradition with modern competition. In addition, in recent years, the introduction of the regular-season championship in 2017 has added another prestigious milestone to the game. In a compelling turn of events at the Cook Out 400, Austin Dillon won the NASCAR regular season 2025 for the second straight year at Richmond Raceway.
Therefore, whether you’re a long-time fan or a new follower of NASCAR Cup, you must catch up with recent stats, as this article serves as your all-in-one reference to NASCAR Cup Series all-time winners and regular-season champions.
What are the Upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Races (2025)?
As the 2025 season progresses, fans can look forward to several pivotal races leading into the playoffs. While the official schedule is available at NASCAR’s official website, the highlights include:
-
Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (September)
-
Bristol Night Race (September)
-
Talladega Superspeedway Playoff Race (October)
-
Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway (November)
These events will determine the playoff picture but also give fans another chance to witness history in the making.
All-Time NASCAR Cup Series Regular-Season Champions (Since 2017)
The NASCAR Cup Series Regular-Season Championship has a clear and recent history, beginning only in 2017. Below is the list of all time winners of regular season races:
|
Year
|
Regular-Season Champion
|
Points
|
Wins
|
Top 5s
|
Top 10s
|
2017
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
1,033
|
4
|
10
|
17
|
2018
|
Kyle Busch
|
1,073
|
6
|
17
|
21
|
2019
|
Kyle Busch
|
988
|
4
|
13
|
21
|
2020
|
Kevin Harvick
|
1,058
|
7
|
17
|
21
|
2021
|
Kyle Larson
|
1,027
|
5
|
14
|
18
|
2022
|
Chase Elliott
|
939
|
4
|
10
|
17
|
2023
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
884
|
3
|
9
|
15
|
2024
|
Tyler Reddick
|
860
|
2
|
11
|
18
|
2025
|
William Byron
|
839
|
2
|
9
|
13
Source:NASCAR.com Official Standings
Top 5 All-Time NASCAR Cup Series Winners
1. Richard Petty: 200 Wins
Richard Petty, “The King,” remains the undisputed leader in Cup Series victories. His dominance through the 1960s and 1970s solidified NASCAR’s popularity, and his 200 wins remain unmatched.
2. David Pearson: 105 Wins
Known for his rivalry with Petty, David Pearson was a master of consistency. His 105 career wins keep him firmly in second place, highlighting his calculated and strategic driving style.
3. Jeff Gordon: 93 Wins
Gordon brought NASCAR into the modern era during the 1990s and 2000s, capturing 93 wins and four championships. His success also expanded NASCAR’s audience beyond the Southeast, boosting its national profile.
4. Bobby Allison: 85 Wins
The late Bobby Allison was a three-time Daytona 500 winner and NASCAR Hall of Famer. He had a total of 85 career wins. His passing in 2025 reminded fans of his fiery rivalries and lasting influence on the sport.
5. Darrell Waltrip: 84 Wins
Waltrip, with 84 wins and three Cup championships, was one of NASCAR’s most charismatic drivers. His career also extended into broadcasting, where he became one of the sport’s most recognizable voices.
Recent NASCAR Key Highlights:
Below are the few key highlights of recent development and changes in the NASCAR races:
-
A little-known pre-1972 rule regarding Daytona Duel races has reignited debates over all-time win totals. If applied today, Dale Earnhardt would move from 76 to 88 wins, while Richard Petty would be listed with 201 instead of 200.
-
NASCAR mourns the passing of Hall of Famer Bobby Allison, remembered for his 85 wins, three Daytona 500 victories, and legendary rivalry with Cale Yarborough.
-
Calls to retire iconic numbers such as Petty’s No. 43 and Earnhardt’s No. 3 are gaining traction, as fans push for greater recognition of NASCAR legends.
Therefore, NASCAR’s history is written by its all-time greats and kept alive through the annual battles for supremacy on the track. In addition, the Regular-Season Championship has added a fresh layer of competition,with legends honored, and rising stars like William Byron making their mark, and fans looking forward to the 2025 playoffs. The NASCAR Cup Series continues to thrive as America’s premier motorsport.
