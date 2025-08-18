All-Time NASCAR Cup Series Winners & Regular-Season Champions (2025 Update)

From Richard Petty's dominance in the 20th century to the recent run of William Byron in 2025, NASCAR continues a mixture of tradition with modern competition. In addition, in recent years, the introduction of the regular-season championship in 2017 has added another prestigious milestone to the game. In a compelling turn of events at the Cook Out 400, Austin Dillon won the NASCAR regular season 2025 for the second straight year at Richmond Raceway. With these intros, we knew last night was going to be epic. pic.twitter.com/4Vl3HMTCsd — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 17, 2025 Therefore, whether you’re a long-time fan or a new follower of NASCAR Cup, you must catch up with recent stats, as this article serves as your all-in-one reference to NASCAR Cup Series all-time winners and regular-season champions.

Check Out: Formula 1 in the U.S. 2025: Full Calendar and Race Formats What are the Upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Races (2025)? As the 2025 season progresses, fans can look forward to several pivotal races leading into the playoffs. While the official schedule is available at NASCAR’s official website, the highlights include: Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (September)

Bristol Night Race (September)

Talladega Superspeedway Playoff Race (October)

Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway (November) These events will determine the playoff picture but also give fans another chance to witness history in the making. All-Time NASCAR Cup Series Regular-Season Champions (Since 2017) The NASCAR Cup Series Regular-Season Championship has a clear and recent history, beginning only in 2017. Below is the list of all time winners of regular season races:

Year Regular-Season Champion Points Wins Top 5s Top 10s 2017 Martin Truex Jr. 1,033 4 10 17 2018 Kyle Busch 1,073 6 17 21 2019 Kyle Busch 988 4 13 21 2020 Kevin Harvick 1,058 7 17 21 2021 Kyle Larson 1,027 5 14 18 2022 Chase Elliott 939 4 10 17 2023 Martin Truex Jr. 884 3 9 15 2024 Tyler Reddick 860 2 11 18 2025 William Byron 839 2 9 13 Source:NASCAR.com Official Standings Top 5 All-Time NASCAR Cup Series Winners 1. Richard Petty: 200 Wins Richard Petty, “The King,” remains the undisputed leader in Cup Series victories. His dominance through the 1960s and 1970s solidified NASCAR’s popularity, and his 200 wins remain unmatched. 2. David Pearson: 105 Wins

Known for his rivalry with Petty, David Pearson was a master of consistency. His 105 career wins keep him firmly in second place, highlighting his calculated and strategic driving style. 3. Jeff Gordon: 93 Wins Gordon brought NASCAR into the modern era during the 1990s and 2000s, capturing 93 wins and four championships. His success also expanded NASCAR’s audience beyond the Southeast, boosting its national profile. 4. Bobby Allison: 85 Wins The late Bobby Allison was a three-time Daytona 500 winner and NASCAR Hall of Famer. He had a total of 85 career wins. His passing in 2025 reminded fans of his fiery rivalries and lasting influence on the sport. 5. Darrell Waltrip: 84 Wins Waltrip, with 84 wins and three Cup championships, was one of NASCAR’s most charismatic drivers. His career also extended into broadcasting, where he became one of the sport’s most recognizable voices.