Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Maharashtra: It is the time of the monsoon season, and many states in India are experiencing heavy rainfall. One of them is Maharashtra. The Maharashtra Weather Departmnt has issued a Red and Orange alert for 24 hours in many districts. The state has been experiencing heavy rainfall since this morning. Red And Orange Alert For Heavy Rainfall In Many Districts Of Maharashtra Red alert has been issued in many areas that include Mumbai, Raigad, Pune Ghat, Satara Ghat, Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur Ghat. While other districts that have come under orange alert arePalghar, Thane, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Amravati, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli. Has Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday? The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday in all schools after the heavy rainfall. The BMC also stated that schools in the afternoon shift will remain closed on Monday.

As per INCOIS, a warning has been issued for the 3.5 to 4.5 metre high waves for Mumbai city, the suburbs, Thane and Ratnagiri districts from August 18 to August 20. Similarly, for the districts of Palghar, Raigad, and Sindhuburg, a warning has been issued about the high waves of about 3.5 to 4.5 metres. During the rainy season, the sea conditions get rough due to the wind blowing at a speed of 50-60km/hr. An alert for this has also been issued. All districts have been instructed to take necessary precautionary measures beforehand. IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning The Indian Meteorological Department has also issued a heavy rainfall warning from August 17 to August 20. A press note has been issued by the government to advise the citizens of the same. Based on the official notifications from the government, all necessary actions regarding landslides have been communicated to the district administrations.

Safety Measures For Citizens? Many safety measures are being taken, like the NDRF team has been deployed to Beed district, Parli Taluka, Kaudgaon area for many search and rescue operations. These measures are taken for the safety of the citizens. Continuous coordination has also been maintained with the central agencies like the IMD and NRSC to get the latest updates on the weather forecast, and weather alerts are also being sent to the citizens via SMS or Notifications. Greater Mumbai Police Commissioner Post on X Dear Mumbaikars,



Caution is advised as heavy rainfall continues under Orange Alert, incidents of water-logging and reduced visibility are being reported from multiple areas. Please avoid non-essential travel, plan your commute with care, and step out only if necessary.



Our… — Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai (@CPMumbaiPolice) August 18, 2025