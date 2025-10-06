JKBOSE 10th Datesheet 2025 Out, Download Annual Regular Session Timetable PDF at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE 10th Datesheet 2025: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the datesheet of the JKBOSE class 10 Annual Regular (Oct-Nov) Session 2025 exam datesheet. The exams are being conducted for the JKBOSE class 10 annual regular (Oct-Nov) session 2025 of Kashmir Province, including District Kargil (UT of Ladakh). This year, the board will conduct the exams from November 3 to 27, 2025. Candidates appearing for the annual regular exams can visit the official website of the board to check the datesheet PDF.

The exams will be held in a single session from 11 am onwards. Candidates appearing for the exams must ensure they thoroughly check the date sheet. Candidates can download the JKBOSE class 10 annual exam datesheet 2025 through the link available at jkbose.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the datesheet.