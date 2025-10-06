JKBOSE 10th Datesheet 2025 Out, Download Annual Regular Session Timetable PDF at jkbose.nic.in

Key Points
- JKBOSE 10th annual regular session exams to begin on November 3
- Exams to be held from 11 AM across exam centres
- Download JKBOSE 10th annual regular datesheet PDF at jkbose.nic.in
JKBOSE 10th Datesheet 2025: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the datesheet of the JKBOSE class 10 Annual Regular (Oct-Nov) Session 2025 exam datesheet. The exams are being conducted for the JKBOSE class 10 annual regular (Oct-Nov) session 2025 of Kashmir Province, including District Kargil (UT of Ladakh). This year, the board will conduct the exams from November 3 to 27, 2025. Candidates appearing for the annual regular exams can visit the official website of the board to check the datesheet PDF.
The exams will be held in a single session from 11 am onwards. Candidates appearing for the exams must ensure they thoroughly check the date sheet. Candidates can download the JKBOSE class 10 annual exam datesheet 2025 through the link available at jkbose.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the datesheet.
JKBOSE 10th Datesheet 2026 - Click Here
Steps to Download JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025
The JKBOSE Class 10 date sheet is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the datesheet PDF.
Step 1. Visit the official website of JKBOSE
Step 2. Scroll down to the JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025 link
Step 3. The datesheet PDF will be displayed
Step 4. Download for further reference
JKBOSE 10th Datesheet 2025
Check the complete schedule for the JKBOSE Class 10 Annual Exam 2025 here
|Date
|Subject
|
November 3, 2025
|
Mathematics
|
November 7, 2025
|
Social Science
(History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Disaster Management and Road Safety Education)
|
November 11, 2025
|
Science
(Physics, Chemistry & Life Science)
|
November 14, 2025
|
English
|
November 17, 2025
|
Urdu/Hindi
|
November 19, 2025
|
Computer Science
|
November 21, 2025
|
Vocational Subjects
Health care/Tourism and Hospitality/IT & Ites./Retail/Security/ Agriculture/Telecommunication / Media and Entertainment/ Beauty and Wellness/Physical Education and Sports/Apparel Made Ups and House Furnishing/Automotive/Plumbing! Electronics & Hardware/Power
|
November 23, 2025
|
Home Science
|
November 24, 2025
|
Additional Optional Subjects
Arabic/ Kashmiri/Dogri/Bhoti/Punjabi/ Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit
|
November 25, 2025
|
Music
|
November 27, 2025
|
Painting/Art & Drawing
