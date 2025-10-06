Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
JKBOSE 10th Datesheet 2025 Out, Download Annual Regular Session Timetable PDF at jkbose.nic.in

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 6, 2025, 09:20 IST

JKBOSE Class 10 annual regular session 2025 exam schedule is now available online. Candidates appearing for the exams can check the complete timetable PDF here. 

JKBOSE 10th Datesheet 2025 Out
Key Points

  • JKBOSE 10th annual regular session exams to begin on November 3
  • Exams to be held from 11 AM across exam centres
  • Download JKBOSE 10th annual regular datesheet PDF at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE 10th Datesheet 2025: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the datesheet of the JKBOSE class 10 Annual Regular (Oct-Nov) Session 2025 exam datesheet. The exams are being conducted for the JKBOSE class 10 annual regular (Oct-Nov) session 2025 of Kashmir Province, including District Kargil (UT of Ladakh). This year, the board will conduct the exams from November 3 to 27, 2025. Candidates appearing for the annual regular exams can visit the official website of the board to check the datesheet PDF.

The exams will be held in a single session from 11 am onwards. Candidates appearing for the exams must ensure they thoroughly check the date sheet. Candidates can download the JKBOSE class 10 annual exam datesheet 2025 through the link available at jkbose.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the datesheet. 

JKBOSE 10th Datesheet 2026 - Click Here

Steps to Download JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025

The JKBOSE Class 10 date sheet is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the datesheet PDF. 

Step 1. Visit the official website of JKBOSE

Step 2. Scroll down to the JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025 link

Step 3. The datesheet PDF will be displayed

Step 4. Download for further reference

JKBOSE 10th Datesheet 2025

Check the complete schedule for the JKBOSE Class 10 Annual Exam 2025 here

Date Subject 

November 3, 2025

Mathematics 

November 7, 2025

Social Science

(History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Disaster Management and Road Safety Education)

November 11, 2025

Science

(Physics, Chemistry & Life Science)

November 14, 2025

English 

November 17, 2025

Urdu/Hindi

November 19, 2025

Computer Science

November 21, 2025

Vocational Subjects

Health care/Tourism and Hospitality/IT & Ites./Retail/Security/ Agriculture/Telecommunication / Media and Entertainment/ Beauty and Wellness/Physical Education and Sports/Apparel Made Ups and House Furnishing/Automotive/Plumbing! Electronics & Hardware/Power

November 23, 2025

Home Science

November 24, 2025

Additional Optional Subjects

Arabic/ Kashmiri/Dogri/Bhoti/Punjabi/ Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit

November 25, 2025

Music

November 27, 2025

Painting/Art & Drawing 

