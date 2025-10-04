Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result Today, Download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Key Points
- Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 final seat allotment result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- Download allotment result using CET number and Captcha
- Last date for reporting to colleges is October 9
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Allotment: Karnataka Examination Authority will announce the PGCET 2025 round 1 final allotment result today, October 4, 2025. As per te official schedule released the Karnataka PGCET 2025 final seat allotment result will be announced after 4 PM on the official website. Candidates allotted seats in the provisional allotment round can check their final allotment through the link available online.
Candidates allotted seats in the Karnataka PGCET 2025 final allotment round must report to the allotted institutions with all necessary documents required for admissions. Candidates allotted seats must exercise the choices from October 4 to 7, 2025. The last date for candidates to report to the allotted colleges is October 9, 2025.
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Seat Allotment Result - Click Here (Available Soon)
Steps to Download Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment
The link for candidates to download the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 final seat allotment result link will be available soon. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority
Step 2: Click on Admissions and visit the PGCET 2025 link
Step 3: Click on the PGCET 2025 round 1 final allotment result link
Step 4: Enter the CET number and captcha to login
Step 5: Download the final allotment result for further reference
