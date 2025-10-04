Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result Today, Download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Allotment: Karnataka Examination Authority will announce the PGCET 2025 round 1 final allotment result today, October 4, 2025. As per te official schedule released the Karnataka PGCET 2025 final seat allotment result will be announced after 4 PM on the official website. Candidates allotted seats in the provisional allotment round can check their final allotment through the link available online.

Candidates allotted seats in the Karnataka PGCET 2025 final allotment round must report to the allotted institutions with all necessary documents required for admissions. Candidates allotted seats must exercise the choices from October 4 to 7, 2025. The last date for candidates to report to the allotted colleges is October 9, 2025.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Seat Allotment Result - Click Here (Available Soon)