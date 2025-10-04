This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 04 October

Every day has a story. Every date carries echoes from the past. What happened on October 4th throughout history? What moments shaped nations, science, art, and people? In this article, we will journey through those events. On October 4, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite, marking the beginning of the Space Age. That same day in 1927, sculpting work began on Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills. Back in 1777, George Washington led an attack on British forces at Germantown, Pennsylvania. In 1582, many Catholic countries abandoned the Julian calendar and adopted the Gregorian calendar. Other events include the first U.S. Open golf tournament in 1895, and Lesotho gaining independence in 1966.

What Happened on this Day – October 04?

Here's what happened in history on October 04: