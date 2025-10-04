This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 04 October

Every day has a story. Every date carries echoes from the past. What happened on October 4th throughout history? What moments shaped nations, science, art, and people? In this article, we will journey through those events. On October 4, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite, marking the beginning of the Space Age. That same day in 1927, sculpting work began on Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills. Back in 1777, George Washington led an attack on British forces at Germantown, Pennsylvania. In 1582, many Catholic countries abandoned the Julian calendar and adopted the Gregorian calendar. Other events include the first U.S. Open golf tournament in 1895, and Lesotho gaining independence in 1966.
What Happened on this Day – October 04?
Here's what happened in history on October 04:
1582 – Julian Calendar Ends
- On October 4, 1582, the Julian calendar was officially dropped.
- Pope Gregory XIII ordered the change to correct the length of the year.
- Ten days were skipped in October to align Easter with the spring equinox.
- This was the start of the Gregorian calendar we use today.
1777 – Battle of Germantown
- On October 4, 1777, General George Washington led an army of 11,000 Patriots.
- They attacked 9,000 British troops near Germantown, Pennsylvania.
- The Continental forces were poorly trained and fed, but eager to fight.
- The battle was brutal and bloody, with heavy losses on both sides.
1861 – Lincoln Watches Balloon Ascension
- President Abraham Lincoln observed a balloon demonstration near Washington, D.C.
- Both Union and Confederate armies tested balloons for gathering intelligence.
- The balloons proved dangerous and difficult in war conditions.
1895 – First U.S. Open Golf Tournament
- On October 4, 1895, Horace Rawlins, a 21-year-old Englishman, won the first U.S. Open.
- It was held at the Newport Golf Club in Rhode Island.
- Rawlins worked at the club as an assistant before winning the historic game.
1918 – Germany Seeks Armistice
- On October 4, 1918, German Chancellor Max von Baden sent a telegram to President Wilson.
- He asked for an armistice in World War I.
- The request came after Germany's defeats and growing pressure at home.
1927 – Mount Rushmore Construction Begins
- On October 4, 1927, work started on the Mount Rushmore monument.
- The carving featured Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and Roosevelt.
- It took 12 years to complete the project in South Dakota's Black Hills.
1937 – Bessie Smith's Burial
- On October 4, 1937, blues singer Bessie Smith was laid to rest in Philadelphia.
- She had died days earlier in a car crash in Mississippi.
- About 7,000 people attended her funeral to honour the music legend.
1955 – Brooklyn Dodgers Win World Series
- On October 4, 1955, the Brooklyn Dodgers finally won their first World Series.
- They defeated the New York Yankees 2-0 in Game Seven.
- The Dodgers had lost five times to the Yankees before their victory.
1957 – Sputnik I Launched
- On October 4, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik I.
- It became the first man-made satellite to orbit Earth.
- The event marked the start of the Space Age and the U.S.–Soviet Space Race.
1966 – Pope Calls for End to Vietnam War
- On October 4, 1966, Pope Paul VI spoke to 150,000 people in St. Peter's Square.
- He called for negotiations to end the Vietnam War.
- His plea reflected the growing global opposition to the conflict.
1970 – Janis Joplin Dies
- On October 4, 1970, singer Janis Joplin died of a heroin overdose.
- She was found in her Los Angeles hotel room.
- At just 27, she was already a rock-and-roll legend
1988 – Televangelist Jim Bakker Indicted
- On October 4, 1988, Jim Bakker was indicted on federal fraud charges.
- The founder of PTL Ministries was accused of mail and wire fraud.
- The scandal grew when his affair with secretary Jessica Hahn was revealed.
1990 – Beverly Hills, 90210 Debuts
- On October 4, 1990, the TV drama Beverly Hills, 90210 premiered.
- It followed a group of teenagers in the wealthy Beverly Hills area.
- The show became one of Fox Network's most successful hits.
1992 – Amsterdam Plane Crash
- On October 4, 1992, an El-Al cargo plane crashed into an apartment building in Amsterdam.
- Four crew members and about 100 residents were killed.
- The plane had been carrying computers, machinery, and textiles.
2011 – Michael Morton Exonerated
- On October 4, 2011, Michael Morton was freed after 25 years in prison.
- DNA proved he did not kill his wife in 1986.
- His wrongful conviction was tied to evidence withheld by prosecutors.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 4?
October 04 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – October 4
1895 – Buster Keaton
- Silent film actor and director.
- Famous for deadpan expressions and physical comedy.
1923 – Charlton Heston
- Starred in The Ten Commandments and Ben-Hur.
- Known for his powerful screen presence.
1946 – Susan Sarandon
- Oscar-winning actress and activist.
- Famous for Thelma & Louise and Dead Man Walking.
Notable Deaths – October 4
1937 – Bessie Smith
- Legendary blues singer.
- Died in a car accident in Mississippi.
- Remembered as the "Empress of the Blues".
1970 – Janis Joplin
- Iconic rock singer.
- Died of a heroin overdose in Los Angeles.
- Known for her raw, soulful voice.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation