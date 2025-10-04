TANCET MBA 2026 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit and Other Qualifications

TANCET MBA Eligibility Criteria 2026: Anna University releases the TANCET MBA 2026 eligibility criteria along with the information bulletin on its official website. Interested applicants should fulfil all the eligibility conditions in terms of age, qualification and nationality before applying for this entrance test. Candidates who have completed their graduation with the minimum required marks can apply for the TANCET MBA 2026 exam. There is no age limit restriction usually specified in the advertisement. Those who fail to fulfil certain TANCET MBA requirements eligibility criteria may face disqualification of their candidature. TANCET MBA Eligibility Criteria 2026 Anna University conducts TANCET exam for admission to M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses offered at University Departments of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government & Government Aided Engineering Colleges and Arts & Science Colleges and Self-financing Colleges. The TANCET 2026 notification will be announced soon in the coming months. All interested students must check all the eligibility requirements before filling out the application form. This will help them ascertain whether they are qualified to appear in the entrance test and apply accordingly. To help, we have shared the TANCET MBA eligibility criteria based on the previous year's notification for reference purposes.

TANCET MBA 2026 Eligibility Criteria Overview Understanding the TANCET MBA 2026 eligibility criteria is crucial before applying for the exam. It saves your valuable time and helps you avoid disqualification of candidature in future. Here are the key highlights of TANCET MBA eligibility shared below for clarity purposes. Exam Conducting Body Anna University, Chennai Exam Name Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) Purpose Admission to MBA course Age Limit Not specified Academic Qualification Bachelor’s Degree Nationality Indian Number of Attempts No Restrictions TANCET MBA Age Limit 2026 There is no detail about the age limit mentioned in the TANCET MBA notification. This means that candidates can apply for the entrance test till they fulfil the academic qualification and other crucial requirements. All the aspirants should check the official notification for any latest updates on the age limit.

TANCET MBA Eligibility Criteria 2026: Academic Qualification Educational Qualification is an important factor in the TANCET MBA eligibility criteria. It is mandatory to be a graduate with the minimum required marks when applying for this entrance test. Check the detailed TANCET MBA educational qualification shared below: 1. Bachelor’s Degree of at least 3 years with minimum marks. The qualifying degree examination is as follows: (a) 10 + 2 + 3 / 4 /5 years pattern (b) 10 + 3 years Diploma +2/3 years pattern (c) (i) 10 + 2 + AMIE + 2 Yrs of experience or (ii) 10 + 3 years diploma (awarded by the State Board of Technical Education) + AMIE + 2 Yrs of experience 2. Candidates appearing for the final semester/year of the qualifying degree may also apply for TANCET MBA 2026. TANCET MBA Educational Qualification 2026: Minimum Passing Marks

Applicants should obtain certain passing marks in the qualifying degree as per their category to be eligible for the TANCET MBA 2026 exam. It means that there will be relaxation in the minimum passing marks in the qualifying degree for the reserved categories. Check the category-wise passing marks required in the bachelor’s degree: Category Minimum Passing Marks Others 50% marks BC, BCM, MBC, SC, SCA and ST candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu 45% marks TANCET MBA Eligibility Criteria 2026: Nationality The candidate should be a citizen of India when applying for the TANCET MBA 2026 exam. Who is Ineligible for TANCET MBA 2026? Candidates must confirm their eligibility before applying for the TANCET MBA 2026 exam. Those who are found ineligible will be disqualified at any stage of the admission process. Check the list of conditions that can make you ineligible for TANCET MBA 2026.