RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

TANCET MBA 2026 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit and Other Qualifications

By Sunil Sharma
Oct 4, 2025, 12:09 IST

TANCET MBA 2026 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates who have a bachelor’s degree with 50% marks (45% for reserved categories) can apply for this entrance test. Check TANCET MBA academic qualification and other details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
TANCET MBA 2026 Eligibility Criteria
TANCET MBA 2026 Eligibility Criteria

TANCET MBA Eligibility Criteria 2026: Anna University releases the TANCET MBA 2026 eligibility criteria along with the information bulletin on its official website. Interested applicants should fulfil all the eligibility conditions in terms of age, qualification and nationality before applying for this entrance test. Candidates who have completed their graduation with the minimum required marks can apply for the TANCET MBA 2026 exam. There is no age limit restriction usually specified in the advertisement. Those who fail to fulfil certain TANCET MBA requirements eligibility criteria may face disqualification of their candidature. 

TANCET MBA Eligibility Criteria 2026

Anna University conducts TANCET exam for admission to M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses offered at University Departments of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government & Government Aided Engineering Colleges and Arts & Science Colleges and Self-financing Colleges. The TANCET 2026 notification will be announced soon in the coming months. All interested students must check all the eligibility requirements before filling out the application form. This will help them ascertain whether they are qualified to appear in the entrance test and apply accordingly. To help, we have shared the TANCET MBA eligibility criteria based on the previous year's notification for reference purposes.

TANCET MBA 2026 Eligibility Criteria Overview

Understanding the TANCET MBA 2026 eligibility criteria is crucial before applying for the exam. It saves your valuable time and helps you avoid disqualification of candidature in future. Here are the key highlights of TANCET MBA eligibility shared below for clarity purposes.

Exam Conducting Body

Anna University, Chennai

Exam Name

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET)

Purpose

Admission to MBA course

Age Limit

Not specified

Academic Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree

Nationality

Indian

Number of Attempts

No Restrictions

TANCET MBA Age Limit 2026

There is no detail about the age limit mentioned in the TANCET MBA notification. This means that candidates can apply for the entrance test till they fulfil the academic qualification and other crucial requirements. All the aspirants should check the official notification for any latest updates on the age limit.

TANCET MBA Eligibility Criteria 2026: Academic Qualification

Educational Qualification is an important factor in the TANCET MBA eligibility criteria. It is mandatory to be a graduate with the minimum required marks when applying for this entrance test. Check the detailed TANCET MBA educational qualification shared below:

1.  Bachelor’s Degree of at least 3 years with minimum marks. The qualifying degree examination is as follows:

(a) 10 + 2 + 3 / 4 /5 years pattern

(b) 10 + 3 years Diploma +2/3 years pattern

(c) (i) 10 + 2 + AMIE + 2 Yrs of experience

or

(ii) 10 + 3 years diploma (awarded by the State Board of Technical Education) + AMIE + 2 Yrs of experience

2. Candidates appearing for the final semester/year of the qualifying degree may also apply for TANCET MBA 2026.

TANCET MBA Educational Qualification 2026: Minimum Passing Marks

Applicants should obtain certain passing marks in the qualifying degree as per their category to be eligible for the TANCET MBA 2026 exam. It means that there will be relaxation in the minimum passing marks in the qualifying degree for the reserved categories. Check the category-wise passing marks required in the bachelor’s degree:

Category

Minimum Passing Marks

Others

50% marks

BC, BCM, MBC, SC, SCA and ST candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu

45% marks

TANCET MBA Eligibility Criteria 2026: Nationality

The candidate should be a citizen of India when applying for the TANCET MBA 2026 exam.

Who is Ineligible for TANCET MBA 2026?

Candidates must confirm their eligibility before applying for the TANCET MBA 2026 exam. Those who are found ineligible will be disqualified at any stage of the admission process. Check the list of conditions that can make you ineligible for TANCET MBA 2026.

  • Applicants with B.E./B.Tech. Degrees obtained through Distance or Weekend mode Programmes are not eligible.

  • Applicants with a Degree obtained without studying 10th Std., 12th Std./3 years Diploma are not eligible for the entrance test.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News