Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Commence at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

Key Points
- Karnataka NEET PG Counselling registration link to be active at 11 am
- Last date to register for Karnataka NEET PG counselling is Oct 9
- Register for Karnataka NEET PG at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: Karnataka Examination Authority will begin the Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2025 registration process today, October 4, 2025. According to the official notification issued, the registration link will be activated on the official website by 11 am. Candidates who have cleared their NEET PG exams 2025 and wish to apply for admissions to medical colleges in Karnataka must complete the registration process before the given deadline.
The last date for candidates to register for Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2025 is October 9, 2025. The registration link will remain active until 11 am. A total of two counselling rounds will be conducted followed by which the mop-up round and stray vacancy round will be conducted depending on the availability of seats.
Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 registration link will be available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to register for the NEET PG counselling.
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration - Click Here (Available Soon)
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule
As per the official notification provided, the registration process will begin on October 4, 2025. The complete schedule for choice filling, allotment dates will be available soon
|
Activity
|
Date
|
Karnataka NEET PG Registration Begins
|
October 4, 2025 11 AM
|
Last date to register
|
October 9, 2025 11 AM
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Process
The Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 registration window will open soon. Follow the steps provided below to register and apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority
Step 2: Click on the PGET 2025 section
Step 3: Click on PG NEET round 1 registration link
Step 4: Enter all required details
Related Stories
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and submit
Also Read: Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Download Allotment PDF at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation