RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links
News

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Commence at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 4, 2025, 09:14 IST

Karnataka Examination Authority will begin the Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 registration process today, October 4. The link to register will be available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Get direct link here to apply

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Karnataka NEET PG Counselling registration link to be active at 11 am
  • Last date to register for Karnataka NEET PG counselling is Oct 9
  • Register for Karnataka NEET PG at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: Karnataka Examination Authority will begin the Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2025 registration process today, October 4, 2025. According to the official notification issued, the registration link will be activated on the official website by 11 am. Candidates who have cleared their NEET PG exams 2025 and wish to apply for admissions to medical colleges in Karnataka must complete the registration process before the given deadline.

The last date for candidates to register for Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2025 is October 9, 2025. The registration link will remain active until 11 am. A total of two counselling rounds will be conducted followed by which the mop-up round and stray vacancy round will be conducted depending on the availability of seats.

Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 registration link will be available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to register for the NEET PG counselling. 

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration - Click Here (Available Soon)

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule

As per the official notification provided, the registration process will begin on October 4, 2025. The complete schedule for choice filling, allotment dates will be available soon

Activity

Date

Karnataka NEET PG Registration Begins

October 4, 2025 11 AM

Last date to register

October 9, 2025 11 AM

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Process

The Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 registration window will open soon. Follow the steps provided below to register and apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on the PGET 2025 section

Step 3: Click on PG NEET round 1 registration link

Step 4: Enter all required details

Related Stories

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Save and submit

Also Read: Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Download Allotment PDF at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News