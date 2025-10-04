Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Commence at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: Karnataka Examination Authority will begin the Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2025 registration process today, October 4, 2025. According to the official notification issued, the registration link will be activated on the official website by 11 am. Candidates who have cleared their NEET PG exams 2025 and wish to apply for admissions to medical colleges in Karnataka must complete the registration process before the given deadline.

The last date for candidates to register for Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2025 is October 9, 2025. The registration link will remain active until 11 am. A total of two counselling rounds will be conducted followed by which the mop-up round and stray vacancy round will be conducted depending on the availability of seats.

Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 registration link will be available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to register for the NEET PG counselling.