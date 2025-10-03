Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Today, Download Allotment PDF at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Key Points
- Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 provisional allotment at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- PGCET round 1 allotment result to be out after 5 PM on the official website
- Download the PGCET Round 1 allotment result using the CET number
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Provisional Allotment: Karnataka Examination Authority will be announcing the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 provisional seat allotment result today, October 3, 2025. According to the first round admission schedule, the allotment PDF will be available after 5 PM on the official website. Candidates who have applied for admission can check the allotment result through the link available here.
The Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 provisional allotment result is being announced for admissions to the M.Tech/MBA/MCA/M. Arch courses are offered in colleges across Karnataka. Candidates allotted seats in the provisional list must note that a final allotment result will be announced tomorrow, October 4, after which they can report to the allotted colleges for admission.
Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 provisional allotment result will be available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates will also be provided with the direct link on this page to check the provisional allotment result
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result - Click Here (Available Soon)
Steps to Download Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment
The link for candidates to download the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 provisional seat allotment result link will be available online. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority
Step 2: Click on Admissions and visit the PGCET 2025 link
Step 3: Click on the PGCET 2025 round 1 provisional allotment result link
Step 4: Enter the CET number to login
Step 5: Download the provisional allotment result for further reference
