Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Today, Download Allotment PDF at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Provisional Allotment: Karnataka Examination Authority will be announcing the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 provisional seat allotment result today, October 3, 2025. According to the first round admission schedule, the allotment PDF will be available after 5 PM on the official website. Candidates who have applied for admission can check the allotment result through the link available here.

The Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 provisional allotment result is being announced for admissions to the M.Tech/MBA/MCA/M. Arch courses are offered in colleges across Karnataka. Candidates allotted seats in the provisional list must note that a final allotment result will be announced tomorrow, October 4, after which they can report to the allotted colleges for admission.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 provisional allotment result will be available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates will also be provided with the direct link on this page to check the provisional allotment result