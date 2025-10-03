RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Today, Download Allotment PDF at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Oct 3, 2025, 09:40 IST

Karnataka Examination Authority will announce the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 provisional allotment result today, October 3, 2025. The allotment result is expected after 5 PM on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Get direct link here to download allotmenr result.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result
Key Points

  • Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 provisional allotment at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  • PGCET round 1 allotment result to be out after 5 PM on the official website
  • Download the PGCET Round 1 allotment result using the CET number

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Provisional Allotment: Karnataka Examination Authority will be announcing the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 provisional seat allotment result today, October 3, 2025. According to the first round admission schedule, the allotment PDF will be available after 5 PM on the official website. Candidates who have applied for admission can check the allotment result through the link available here. 

The Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 provisional allotment result is being announced for admissions to the M.Tech/MBA/MCA/M. Arch courses are offered in colleges across Karnataka. Candidates allotted seats in the provisional list must note that a final allotment result will be announced tomorrow, October 4, after which they can report to the allotted colleges for admission.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 provisional allotment result will be available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates will also be provided with the direct link on this page to check the provisional allotment result

Steps to Download Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round  1 Provisional Seat Allotment 

The link for candidates to download the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 provisional seat allotment result link will be available online. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on Admissions and visit the PGCET 2025 link

Step 3: Click on the PGCET 2025 round 1 provisional allotment result link

Step 4: Enter the CET number to login

Step 5: Download the provisional allotment result for further reference

