Spot the Difference: Can You Beat the 85 Second Timer? Do you have the sharpest eyes in the room and can spot tiniest of details? Well, it’s time to find out the truth! Grab your magnifying glasses and dig into this exciting puzzle that will put your observation skills to the ultimate skills. At first look, these side-by-side images may look the same but don’t be fooled as there are three subtle differences that are waiting to be discovered as soon as possible. Your challenge: Spot all three before time runs out! Differences could be anywhere such as in colours, shapes, or even the tiniest object placements. Stay alert, stay focused, and don’t let anything escape your notice. Think you’ve got what it takes? Prove it! Hit start and beat the clock in just 85 seconds Ready? Let’s go! Source: Great Detective Cookie

Hints to Help You Spot the Differences Here are some tips to help you get unstuck (no spoilers, promise!): Scan the Scene: Just pay close attention to the field and objects that are there in the image as tiny differences might be hiding in plain sight. Peek at the Background: Usually, the background elements are tweaked just to throw you off, so look closely at the background as there might be subtle changes! Think you have what it takes? The clock is ticking! Hurry up! Here is what your 85 second challenge looks like: 5 seconds: Have you found your first clue yet? Dig deeper as the difference might be a missing item or a slight colour change in the objects. 4 seconds: Stay sharp! There’s another difference in the background or an object’s shape. 3 seconds: You’re halfway through just don’t lose focus!