Spot the difference puzzles are not just a game as they are a great way to sharpen your focus and attention to detail. The excitement is in the fact these puzzles hide differences so subtly that sometimes it might not be visible even if it is present right in front of our eyes. It can be a detail that has been left out, an object that has been moved, a slight alteration in colour, with each puzzle you are left to guess. They can be fun at any age and require everyone to have a good brain training even during a few minutes they may have free time. Are you willing to test your observation skills? Have a close look at these two photos of a girl running with her dog. They look identical on the outside but concealed inside are 3 cunning little variations. You have to find them all in 59 seconds. Think you can do it? Test your eye and find out how accurate your eyes are!

Spot the Difference: Can You Beat the 59 Second Timer? Do you have the sharpest eyes in the room and can spot tiniest of details? Well, it's time to find out the truth! Grab your magnifying glasses and dig into this exciting puzzle that will put your observation skills to the ultimate skills. At first look, these side-by-side images may look the same but don't be fooled as there are three subtle differences that are waiting to be discovered as soon as possible. Your challenge: Spot all three before time runs out! Differences could be anywhere such as in colours, shapes, or even the tiniest object placements. Stay alert, stay focused, and don't let anything escape your notice. Think you've got what it takes? Prove it! Hit start and beat the clock in just 59 seconds Ready? Let's go!

Source: Great Detective Cookie Hints to Help You Spot the Differences Here are some tips to help you get unstuck (no spoilers, promise!): Scan the Scene: Pay close attention to the field and objects—tiny differences might be hiding in plain sight. Peek at the Background: Background elements are frequently manipulated to confuse you, so pay attention to the background and see the slightest detail! Think you have what it takes? Turn the timer on and watch whether you are able to identify all three differences within 59 seconds. It is a great puzzle to practice your observation abilities and this is why you need a friend to show who finds the differences the most quickly! The clock is ticking! The following is the way your 59 second challenge will work: 5 seconds: Have you discovered the first clue? Perhaps it is something missing or a little change of colour.