3rd October, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Every update adds to the world story, whether it is about politics, foreign affairs, sports, the key points, or financial regulations. Here are the top stories of the day for 3rd October, 2025. It's critical to stay current on events in India and throughout the world. Every piece of news, whether it be about politics, sports, international affairs, or financial regulations, adds to the global story.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the Khadi Exhibition at INA Dilli Haat.
India-EFTA TEPA a defining moment in economic engagement with Europe: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the demise of classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra
RBI introduces measures to boost cross-border transactions in Indian Rupee
Government hikes minimum support price for Rabi crops for 2026-27 marketing season
RSS chief Bhagwat calls for self-reliance and Swadeshi on centenary year Vijayadashami celebrations
President Draupadi Murmu condoles the demise of classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra
Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 156th birth anniversary
International News Headlines for School Assembly
The US government has ground to a halt after Congress failed to agree on a fiscal deal.
US President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in four weeks
Elon Musk becomes the first person with a net worth of $500 billion
25 killed in Ethiopian church collapse
11th World Green Economy Summit begins in Dubai
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
Indian opening batsman Abhishek Sharma broke the world record for most runs in a single T20I Asia Cup edition.
Hockey India began its Senior Men’s National Coaching Camp in Bengaluru.
India is set to co-host the first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup – Cricket for the Blind with Sri Lanka in November.
10 Exciting Questions for School Assembly:
Question: What is the chemical symbol for table salt? Answer: NaCl
Question: Who wrote the novel To Kill a Mockingbird? Answer: Harper Lee
Question: In which city is the famous landmark Christ the Redeemer statue located? Answer: Rio de Janeiro
Question: What is the process of a solid turning directly into a gas called? Answer: Sublimation
Question: How many hearts does an octopus have? Answer: Three
Question: Which famous ancient empire was ruled by Julius Caesar? Answer: Roman Empire
Question: What is the name of the currency used in Russia? Answer: Ruble
Question: What is the primary gas that makes up the air we breathe? Answer: Nitrogen
Question: Who is generally credited with inventing the telephone? Answer: Alexander Graham Bell
Question: What is the term for a word that reads the same forwards and backwards (e.g., "madam")? Answer: Palindrome
Thought of the day:
"Don't count the days, make the days count.”
Word of the day:
Luminous
Meaning: full of or shedding light; bright or shining, especially in the dark.
Example: "The full moon was so luminous that it cast strong shadows across the entire landscape."
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
