Picture puzzles are great for all age groups. These visual puzzles offer a mental workout that helps you keep your mind sharp and fast. When you solve puzzles, you put your mind into mentally mapping out the visual scene to see how the pieces fit together. This hones your ability to understand spatial relationships. Puzzles are also quite good for kids, as these make learning fun. Exposure to puzzles helps children learn through visual representation. Puzzles challenge the young minds to analyse details, identify patterns, and work through logical steps. Solving puzzles also strengthens memory and the ability to focus. Your brain learns to notice subtle details and recall visual information to decipher the hidden answer. Studies have also shown that solving puzzles stimulates both the left and right sides of the brain. This keeps your brain active and sharp.

Picture puzzles are a great test of your visual superpowers. If you are quick at spotting nuisances, anomalies, and odd details, then this picture puzzle should be like a piece of cake for you. There are three foxes hiding among red pandas. Can you find them all in just 15 seconds? Only 1% With Super Sharp Attention To Detail Can Spot 3 Foxes In 15 Seconds! Image: Dudolf If you can solve this puzzle, we believe you possess exceptional attention to detail. Here is the challenge. Brace yourself! There are three foxes very cleverly hiding among red pandas. Now it sounds easy, but it is far from it. Do underestimate the difficulty of this puzzle. 99 per cent of people failed to find them all in 15 seconds. So if you are super confident and ready to prove you ain't in the 99 per cent crowd, then the challenge is waiting for you!