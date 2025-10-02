Who is on the $20 Bill? Andrew Jackson, Harriet Tubman, and the New $20 Bill (Explained)

The question of who is on the $20 bill has become a key part of the conversation about US money and how it represents the history of US currency. The $20 bill has had a picture of President Andrew Jackson on it for almost a hundred years. However, this is set to change. According to official statements from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the new 20 dollar bill will feature abolitionist and Underground Railroad icon Harriet Tubman, a decision made to better reflect the nation's diverse history. The Bureau of Engraving and Printing plans to release the new $20 bill to the public around 2030, which is when they plan to finish upgrading their security. This major redesign will effectively replace the existing Andrew Jackson bill, marking a monumental moment for American legal tender. Who is on the 20 Dollar Bill Right Now?

The face currently featured on the obverse (front) of the $20 note is Andrew Jackson, the seventh President of the United States. Andrew Jackson bills have been in circulation since 1928, when his portrait replaced that of Grover Cleveland. Jackson was president from 1829 to 1837. He is best known for starting the Democratic Party, fighting for the rights of the "common man," and being a hero in the Battle of New Orleans. He is best known for starting the Democratic Party, fighting for the rights of the "common man," and being a hero in the Battle of New Orleans. Find Out - Who is on the $1 Bill? Check History and Secret Symbols You Never Noticed Why is Andrew Jackson on the $20 Bill? (The Great Irony) The presence of Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill is considered one of the great ironies in U.S. monetary history. He was chosen to appear on the 20 dollar bill due to his immense popularity and impact on American politics.

However, Jackson was a fierce opponent of paper money, the national banking system, and all central banks. In fact, one of the defining struggles of his presidency was his successful effort to dismantle the Second Bank of the United States. His belief was that a strong central bank served only the wealthy elite, while hard currency (gold and silver) was the only honest money. Therefore, for almost a century, a figure who despised paper money has been the face of one of the most common pieces of US currency. Must Read - List of 7 US Currency Denominations still in Circulation Why Andrew Jackson is Being Replaced In recent decades, a national conversation about whose historical legacy deserves to be honored on US currency has grown. For many, the legacy of President Andrew Jackson is irrevocably stained by his controversial and deeply damaging policies.

The primary point of controversy surrounding the Andrew Jackson bill is his involvement in the forced relocation of Native American tribes. He signed the Indian Removal Act of 1830, which led to the forced migration of approximately 50,000 Native Americans—an event known as the "Trail of Tears," which resulted in the deaths of thousands. A lot of people today think it's wrong that Andrew Jackson is on the $20 bill because of this dark time in American history. Who is on the New $20 bill? Harriet Tubman, the famous abolitionist and conductor on the Underground Railroad, is going to take Andrew Jackson's place on the $20 bill. The U.S. Treasury Department said in 2016 that Tubman would replace Jackson on the front of the bill. This was the first time an African American woman would be on US currency.