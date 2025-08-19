NEET PG 2025 Result Expected Today
Northern Lights Tonight: Aurora Borealis Visible Across 15+ US States This Week

A stunning northern lights forecast has been issued for the US tonight. The aurora borealis could be visible in over 15 states this week, a rare event confirmed by the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center. Discover when, where, and how you can catch a glimpse of this spectacular celestial light show.

Harshita Singh
Aug 19, 2025, 10:11 EDT
Northern Lights Aurora Borealis Forecast: Get ready to look up. A minor but significant geomagnetic storm is set to light up the night sky across a large swath of the United States. Following a surge in solar activity, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a northern lights forecast that predicts the aurora borealis will be visible in a number of US states, far south of its typical range. This celestial event is happening as the sun approaches its "solar maximum," a peak in its 11-year cycle. 

Unlike typical quiet-sky nights, the coming days offer a rare opportunity for millions of Americans to witness nature's own light show. This is a moment you won't want to miss, whether you watch the sky all the time or just once in a while.

What is a Geomagnetic Storm and How Does it Cause the Northern Lights?

A geomagnetic storm happens when the sun sends out a burst of charged particles, which usually come from solar flares or coronal mass ejections (CMEs). These particles are racing toward Earth at very high speeds. Most of them are deflected by the magnetic field of our planet, which acts like a shield. But some of them are drawn to the magnetic poles. When these particles hit oxygen and nitrogen atoms in the air, the atoms get excited and give off light energy. The aurora can be green, red, pink, or purple, depending on the type of gas and how high up the collision happened. 

The Kp-index shows how strong a geomagnetic storm is. The stronger the storm, the farther south the northern lights can be seen. The NOAA forecast from August 19, 2025, says that the Kp-index will be 5 (G1-Minor). That's why a small storm this week is making news.

What is the Northern Lights Forecast for the US States?

Based on forecasts from the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, the northern lights are expected to be visible over a wide range of US states this week. The best chances are on August 19 and 20, 2025, when the geomagnetic activity is predicted to be at its highest. While the aurora can be unpredictable, here is a general guide to when and where to look.

US State

Best Dates

Best Time (Local)

Alaska

August 19-20

10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Idaho

August 19-20

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Iowa

August 19

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Maine

August 19-20

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Michigan

August 19-20

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Minnesota

August 19-20

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Montana

August 19-20

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

New Hampshire

August 19

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

New York

August 19

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

North Dakota

August 19-20

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Oregon

August 19

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

South Dakota

August 19-20

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Vermont

August 19

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Washington

August 19-20

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Wisconsin

August 19-20

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Wyoming

August 19-20

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Note: Viewing success depends heavily on local light pollution and cloud cover. The further north you are within a state, the better your chances.

How to Spot the Northern Lights Aurora Borealis?

For the best viewing experience, find a location with an unobstructed view of the northern horizon, like a field, a hilltop, or a lake shore. Give your eyes about 20-30 minutes to adjust to the darkness. While the human eye may only perceive a faint, grayish glow, cameras are much more sensitive and can often capture the vibrant colors of the aurora. A simple smartphone can work, especially with "night mode" on, but a DSLR camera with a tripod will give you the best results.

This rare and beautiful display of the northern lights is a reminder of the dynamic power of our sun. The geomagnetic storm is a natural phenomenon that is both harmless and visually stunning. Grab a friend, find a dark spot, and enjoy this incredible show.

