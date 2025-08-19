Northern Lights Aurora Borealis Forecast: Get ready to look up. A minor but significant geomagnetic storm is set to light up the night sky across a large swath of the United States. Following a surge in solar activity, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a northern lights forecast that predicts the aurora borealis will be visible in a number of US states, far south of its typical range. This celestial event is happening as the sun approaches its "solar maximum," a peak in its 11-year cycle. Unlike typical quiet-sky nights, the coming days offer a rare opportunity for millions of Americans to witness nature's own light show. This is a moment you won't want to miss, whether you watch the sky all the time or just once in a while.

What is a Geomagnetic Storm and How Does it Cause the Northern Lights? A geomagnetic storm happens when the sun sends out a burst of charged particles, which usually come from solar flares or coronal mass ejections (CMEs). These particles are racing toward Earth at very high speeds. Most of them are deflected by the magnetic field of our planet, which acts like a shield. But some of them are drawn to the magnetic poles. When these particles hit oxygen and nitrogen atoms in the air, the atoms get excited and give off light energy. The aurora can be green, red, pink, or purple, depending on the type of gas and how high up the collision happened. The Kp-index shows how strong a geomagnetic storm is. The stronger the storm, the farther south the northern lights can be seen. The NOAA forecast from August 19, 2025, says that the Kp-index will be 5 (G1-Minor). That's why a small storm this week is making news.

Based on forecasts from the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, the northern lights are expected to be visible over a wide range of US states this week. The best chances are on August 19 and 20, 2025, when the geomagnetic activity is predicted to be at its highest. While the aurora can be unpredictable, here is a general guide to when and where to look. US State Best Dates Best Time (Local) Alaska August 19-20 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Idaho August 19-20 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Iowa August 19 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Maine August 19-20 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Michigan August 19-20 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Minnesota August 19-20 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Montana August 19-20 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. New Hampshire August 19 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. New York August 19 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. North Dakota August 19-20 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oregon August 19 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. South Dakota August 19-20 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Vermont August 19 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Washington August 19-20 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wisconsin August 19-20 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wyoming August 19-20 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Note: Viewing success depends heavily on local light pollution and cloud cover. The further north you are within a state, the better your chances.

How to Spot the Northern Lights Aurora Borealis? For the best viewing experience, find a location with an unobstructed view of the northern horizon, like a field, a hilltop, or a lake shore. Give your eyes about 20-30 minutes to adjust to the darkness. While the human eye may only perceive a faint, grayish glow, cameras are much more sensitive and can often capture the vibrant colors of the aurora. A simple smartphone can work, especially with "night mode" on, but a DSLR camera with a tripod will give you the best results.