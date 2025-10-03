This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 03 October

Every day has its story. Each date carries echoes of past triumphs and tragedies, of moments that shaped nations and touched lives. What happened on October 3? Why does this day matter in our shared history? On October 3, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the last Thursday in November as a national Thanksgiving Day in the U.S. In 1932, Iraq won its independence from the United Kingdom. In 1952, the United Kingdom tested its first atomic bomb, becoming the third nuclear power. In 1990, East and West Germany reunited, ending forty-five years of division. In 1995, the high-profile O.J. Simpson murder trial ended with an acquittal. In this article, we'll walk through the full sweep of events, births, and deaths tied to October 3.

What Happened on this Day – October 03?

Here's what happened in history on October 03: