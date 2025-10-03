This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 03 October

Every day has its story. Each date carries echoes of past triumphs and tragedies, of moments that shaped nations and touched lives. What happened on October 3? Why does this day matter in our shared history? On October 3, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the last Thursday in November as a national Thanksgiving Day in the U.S. In 1932, Iraq won its independence from the United Kingdom. In 1952, the United Kingdom tested its first atomic bomb, becoming the third nuclear power. In 1990, East and West Germany reunited, ending forty-five years of division. In 1995, the high-profile O.J. Simpson murder trial ended with an acquittal. In this article, we'll walk through the full sweep of events, births, and deaths tied to October 3.
1863 – Lincoln Proclaims Official Thanksgiving Holiday
- On October 3, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued a proclamation declaring a national day of Thanksgiving.
- He was inspired by the Union Army's victory at the Battle of Gettysburg.
- Secretary of State William Seward wrote the proclamation.
- Lincoln set the last Thursday of every November as the day of thanks.
1873 – Four Modoc Leaders Hanged
- On October 3, 1873, four Native American leaders were executed by the U.S. Army.
- They were found guilty of murdering Civil War General Edward Canby during the Modoc War.
- Canby was the highest-ranking military officer ever killed by Native Americans.
- The event highlighted the violent clashes between tribes and U.S. forces.
1917 – War Revenue Act Passed in the U.S.
- On October 3, 1917, the U.S. Congress passed the War Revenue Act.
- It sharply increased income taxes to fund World War I.
- It introduced high tax rates on the wealthy.
- This marked one of the largest expansions of federal taxation at the time.
1932 – Iraq Wins Independence
- On October 3, 1932, Iraq became independent from British rule.
- The League of Nations admitted Iraq as a member.
- This marked the end of a 12-year British mandate and centuries of Ottoman rule that preceded it.
- Iraq entered a new era as a sovereign nation.
1942 – First Successful V-2 Rocket Test in Germany
- On October 3, 1942, Germany launched the first successful V-2 missile.
- Rocket scientist Wernher von Braun designed it.
- The missile flew 118 miles from Peenemünde on the Baltic coast.
- It later became a deadly weapon in World War II and a precursor to modern ICBMs.
1950 – "Beulah" Debuts on TV
- On October 3, 1950, the comedy series "Beulah" premiered.
- It was the first nationally broadcast U.S. TV show to star an African American in a lead role.
- The star, Ethel Waters, was a renowned blues singer who transitioned into an actress.
- She later became the first Black woman nominated for an Emmy.
1951 – Bobby Thomson's "Shot Heard' Round the World"
- On October 3, 1951, Bobby Thomson hit a dramatic home run for the New York Giants.
- His three-run homer in the 9th inning won the pennant over the Brooklyn Dodgers.
- The event became one of the most famous moments in baseball history.
- It symbolised the Giants' comeback and rivalry with the Dodgers.
1952 – Britain Tests First Atomic Bomb
- On October 3, 1952, the UK tested its first atomic bomb.
- The test, called Operation Hurricane, took place at the Monte Bello Islands in Australia.
- With this, Britain became the third nation to join the nuclear club.
- It marked the start of its nuclear weapons program.
1955 – The Guinness Book of Records was Published
- On October 3, 1955, the first Guinness Book of Records was released in Britain.
- It quickly became a bestseller.
- The book featured records of human achievements and natural wonders.
- Today, it is known worldwide as Guinness World Records.
1961 – "The Dick Van Dyke Show" Premieres
- On October 3, 1961, the classic sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show" debuted on CBS.
- The first episode focused on Rob and Laura Petrie debating whether to leave their sick child with a babysitter.
- The show went on to run for five successful seasons.
- It became a cornerstone of American TV comedy.
1967 – Death of Woody Guthrie
- On October 3, 1967, folk legend Woody Guthrie passed away.
- He was a significant influence on musicians like Bob Dylan.
- Guthrie is best remembered for writing “This Land Is Your Land.”
- His legacy shaped the American folk revival movement.
1981 – Maze Hunger Strike Ends in Northern Ireland
- On October 3, 1981, the Maze Prison hunger strike was called off.
- The strike had lasted seven months and led to 10 deaths.
- It began with imprisoned IRA leader Bobby Sands.
- The protest highlighted tensions during The Troubles in Northern Ireland.
1990 – Germany Reunification
- On October 3, 1990, East and West Germany officially reunited.
- It came less than a year after the fall of the Berlin Wall.
- This day is now celebrated as German Unity Day.
- It marked the end of 45 years of division after World War II.
1992 – Sinéad O'Connor on SNL
- On October 3, 1992, Sinéad O'Connor shocked audiences on Saturday Night Live.
- She tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II on live television.
- The protest was against child abuse in the Catholic Church.
- The act caused worldwide controversy.
1995 – O.J. Simpson Acquitted
- On October 3, 1995, O.J. Simpson was found not guilty of murder.
- The case involved the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.
- The trial was one of the most publicised in American history.
- The verdict shocked the nation and sparked a huge debate.
1997 – Gordie Howe Plays in Sixth Decade
- On October 3, 1997, hockey legend Gordie Howe played for the Detroit Vipers.
- At age 69, he skated in their IHL opener.
- This made him the only professional hockey player to compete in six decades.
- He earned the nickname "Mr Hockey."
2011 – Amanda Knox Conviction Overturned
- On October 3, 2011, Amanda Knox was acquitted in Italy.
- She had been convicted in 2009 for the 2007 murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher.
- An appeals court overturned the verdict due to a lack of evidence.
- The case drew massive international media attention.
2014 – "Serial" Podcast Debuts
- On October 3, 2014, the podcast "Serial" was released.
- It was a spinoff of "This American Life."
- The show investigated the murder case of Adnan Syed.
- It became a massive success, marking the beginning of the podcast boom.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 3?
October 03 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on October 03
1900 – Thomas Wolfe
- American novelist and short-story writer.
- Best known for Look Homeward, Angel.
- His work was emotional and autobiographical.
1925 – Gore Vidal
- American author, essayist, and public intellectual.
- Wrote plays, novels, and political commentaries.
- Famous for Myra Breckinridge and The Best Man.
1941 – Chubby Checker
- American rock and roll singer.
- Popularised the dance craze "The Twist."
- Helped bring dance music into mainstream culture.
1954 – Stevie Ray Vaughan
- American blues guitarist and singer.
- Revived blues music in the 1980s.
- Known for his fiery guitar style and hits like Pride and Joy.
1969 – Gwen Stefani
- American singer and songwriter.
- Lead vocalist of the band No Doubt.
- Later had a successful solo career with songs like Hollaback Girl.
Died on October 03
1226 – Saint Francis of Assisi
- Italian Catholic friar and preacher.
- Founded the Franciscan Order.
- Known for his love of nature and animals.
1896 – William Morris
- British textile designer, poet, and social activist.
- Key figure in the Arts and Crafts Movement.
- Influenced architecture, furniture, and decorative arts.
1967 – Woody Guthrie
- American folk singer and songwriter.
- Wrote "This Land Is Your Land."
- Inspired a generation of musicians, including Bob Dylan.
2012 – Gore Vidal
- American novelist and essayist.
- One of the most prominent voices in 20th-century American literature.
- Known for sharp political and social criticism.
