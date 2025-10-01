RRB ALP Cut Off 2025: Check Zone Wise CBAT Cutoff Marks & Download PDF

RRB ALP Cut Off 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) publishes the RRB ALP Cut Off marks separately for each stage of the exam, along with the results. These cut-off marks are released category-wise for General, OBC, SC, and ST candidates. The cut-off is not fixed. It changes every year depending on various factors like exam difficulty, number of candidates, and vacancies.

Candidates who appeared in the RRB ALP Exam 2024-25 can check the official cut-off list once declared. This article provides detailed information on the RRB ALP Cut Off across all regions to help aspirants understand the trend.

RRB ALP Cut Off 2025

The RRB ALP Cut Off 2025 will be released both category-wise and zone-wise with RRB ALP Results. This gives candidates a clear idea of the minimum marks needed to qualify based on their category and region. Candidates appearing for the upcoming RRB ALP Exam 2025 should carefully review the cut-off marks to understand the difficulty level and competition.