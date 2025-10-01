AIAPGET 2025: Round 2 Counselling Registration Starts at aaccc.gov.in; Check Important Dates and Steps to Apply Here

Key Points
- AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2 registrations have started.
- Candidates will need to visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in to register.
- The registrations will close on October 6, 2025.
AIAPGET Counselling 2025: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has started the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registrations. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at aaccc.gov.in. Candidates will need to apply till October 6, 2025 and lock their choices by October 6, 2025.
AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
AIAPGET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration
|
Exam name
|
All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET
|
Board name
|
AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
aaccc.gov.in
|
Stream
|
Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)
|
Round 2 registration dates
|
October 1 - 6, 2025
|
Level
|
Postgraduate (PG)
How to Register for AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps for registering online for AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2:
- Visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘PG Counselling’
- Scroll down to click on ‘Candidate Login’ under CANDIDATE ACTIVITY
- Enter your AIAPGET roll number and password
- Solve the captcha security pin
- Fill the counselling form
- Upload necessary documents in prescribed format
- Pay the online counselling registration fee
- Save and download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration window
AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Important Dates
The following table carries the important dates and schedule of AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Registration dates
|
October 1 - 6, 2025
|
Form submission Last date
|
October 6, 2025 by 3 PM
|
Fee Payment Last date
|
October 6, 2025 by 5 PM
|
Choice Filling/Locking
|
October 2 - 6, 2025
|
Result Release Date
|
October 9, 2025
|
Reporting to Allotted Institute
|
October 14 - 18, 2025
