AIAPGET 2025: Round 2 Counselling Registration Starts at aaccc.gov.in; Check Important Dates and Steps to Apply Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 1, 2025, 23:19 IST

AIAPGET Counselling 2025: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has started the AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration on the official website at aaccc.gov.in.

AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2 registrations have started.
Key Points

  • AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2 registrations have started.
  • Candidates will need to visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in to register.
  • The registrations will close on October 6, 2025.

AIAPGET Counselling 2025: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has started the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registrations. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at aaccc.gov.in. Candidates will need to apply till October 6, 2025 and lock their choices by October 6, 2025.

AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

AIAPGET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration 

Exam name 

All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET

Board name 

AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

aaccc.gov.in

Stream 

Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)

Round 2 registration dates 

October 1 - 6, 2025

Level 

Postgraduate (PG)

How to Register for AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps for registering online for AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2: 

  1. Visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘PG Counselling’
  3. Scroll down to click on ‘Candidate Login’ under CANDIDATE ACTIVITY
  4. Enter your  AIAPGET roll number and password
  5. Solve the captcha security pin
  6. Fill the counselling form 
  7. Upload necessary documents in prescribed format
  8. Pay the online counselling registration fee 
  9. Save and download the confirmation page for future reference

DIRECT LINK - AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration window

AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Important Dates

The following table carries the important dates and schedule of AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2: 

Event 

Date(s)

Registration dates 

October 1 - 6, 2025

Form submission Last date

October 6, 2025 by 3 PM

Fee Payment Last date

October 6, 2025 by 5 PM

Choice Filling/Locking

October 2 - 6, 2025

Result Release Date

October 9, 2025

Reporting to Allotted Institute

October 14 - 18, 2025

