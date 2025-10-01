AIAPGET 2025: Round 2 Counselling Registration Starts at aaccc.gov.in; Check Important Dates and Steps to Apply Here

AIAPGET Counselling 2025: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has started the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registrations. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at aaccc.gov.in. Candidates will need to apply till October 6, 2025 and lock their choices by October 6, 2025.

AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2: