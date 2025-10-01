Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Revised Schedule Released; Register Online at jceceb.org.in

Key Points
- JCECEB has released the Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 revised schedule.
- Candidates can register online for round 3 counselling at jceceb.org.in.
- Students will need to follow the revised schedule for the admissions.
Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released Jharkhand National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 revised schedule. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website at jceceb.org.in. Candidates have until October 1 to register online and pay the online fee.
Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Revised Schedule
The following table carries the revised counselling schedule for Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Online Registration and Fee Payment
|
September 30 - October 1, 2025
|
Editing of Application Form
|
October 2, 2025
|
State Merit List release date
|
October 4, 2025
|
Vacant Seat Matrix release date
|
October 6, 2025
|
Choice Filling for Seat Allotment
|
October 6 - 14, 2025
|
Filled Choices Editing date
|
October 15, 2025
|
Provisional Seat Allotment Letter release date
|
October 17 - 22, 2025
|
Document Verification and Admission
|
October 18 - 22, 2025
How to Register for Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for the Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025:
- Visit the official website at jceceb.org.in
- On the homepage, click on the link for NEET UG 2025 Counselling
- In the registration window, enter your details
- Pay the online registration fee
- Lock your preferences for courses and colleges
- Carefully submit the form and download the allotment letter
