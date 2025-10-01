RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links
News

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Revised Schedule Released; Register Online at jceceb.org.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 1, 2025, 22:46 IST

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: JCECEB has released the revised Round 3 schedule for Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025. Candidates can view the updates schedule online at jceceb.org.in.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
JCECEB has released the Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 revised schedule.
JCECEB has released the Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 revised schedule.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • JCECEB has released the Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 revised schedule.
  • Candidates can register online for round 3 counselling at jceceb.org.in.
  • Students will need to follow the revised schedule for the admissions.

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released Jharkhand National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 revised schedule. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website at jceceb.org.in. Candidates have until October 1 to register online and pay the online fee. 

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Revised Schedule

The following table carries the revised counselling schedule for Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3:

Event 

Date(s) 

Online Registration and Fee Payment

September 30 - October 1, 2025

Editing of Application Form

October 2, 2025

State Merit List release date

October 4, 2025

Vacant Seat Matrix release date

October 6, 2025

Choice Filling for Seat Allotment

October 6 - 14, 2025

Filled Choices Editing date 

October 15, 2025

Provisional Seat Allotment Letter release date 

October 17 - 22, 2025

Document Verification and Admission

October 18 - 22, 2025

How to Register for Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for the Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: 

  1. Visit the official website at jceceb.org.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link for NEET UG 2025 Counselling
  3. In the registration window, enter your details 
  4. Pay the online registration fee 
  5. Lock your preferences for courses and colleges 
  6. Carefully submit the form and download the allotment letter

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Related Stories

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News