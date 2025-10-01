Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Revised Schedule Released; Register Online at jceceb.org.in

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released Jharkhand National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 revised schedule. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website at jceceb.org.in. Candidates have until October 1 to register online and pay the online fee.

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Revised Schedule

The following table carries the revised counselling schedule for Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: