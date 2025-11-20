UNICEF Report 2025: Investing in Children is Key to Viksit Bharat @2047

New Delhi: The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) State of the World's Children Report 2025, released today, November 20, 2025 on World Children's Day, advocates for investing in children's wellbeing. The report reveals that over 1 in 5 children in low- and middle-income countries are deprived of at least two critical areas for health and development, lacking access to basic services like education, clean water, and healthcare, which deepens inequality. Vulnerable children include the youngest, those with disabilities, and those in crises, with climate shocks and political issues exacerbating hardship.

UNICEF India Representative, Cynthia McCaffrey, highlighted India's significant progress, noting 248 million citizens, including children, escaped multidimensional poverty between 2013-14 and 2022-23, with the national MPI dropping to 11.3%. This progress is linked to increased social protection coverage and sustained social sector investments, steering India towards SDG 1.2. McCaffrey stressed that ending child poverty is achievable, and India's effective flagship programmes like Poshan Abhiyaan and Samagra Shiksha converge to deliver vital services.