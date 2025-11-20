IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025
CBSE Board Exam 2026: Students can Attempt 3 Subjects for Improvement in Second Exam

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 20, 2025, 15:36 IST

Board to provide students with the option to attemot any three subjects in the second attemot of their Class 10 board exams. Announcement made during the webinar on exam guidelines. Check details here

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Two Exam Scheme
Key Points

  • Reattempt any 3 subjects Science, Mathematics, Social Science and Languages in CBSE 10 Second exam
  • CBSE first exam will be conducted in February-March and second exam in May 2026
  • Results to be announced in April and June respectively

The Central Board of Secondary Education will be providing options for students to re-attempt any three subjects from Science, Mathematics, Social Science and Languages in the CBSE Class 10 Second exam to improve scores. As per reports the announcement was made by officials during a webinar set up by the board today, November 20. The officials addressed key details regarding the dual exam system adopted for the 2025-26 academic session. 

According to the details provided, the class 10 students will be appearing for the CBSE board exams twice each year. The first exam will be conducted in February-March 2026, while the second exam is scheduled for May 2026 which will be an option for those who wish to improve theory scores.

The best scores will be taken into consideration and the one with higher marks will be taken for the final result, giving candidates the opportunity to improve their performance in the board exams. 

Candidates can reattempt upto three subjects in the second exam to improve their score. The board however will not be offering the second exam in all subjects but only those where external assessment component is more than 50.

Students failing in one or two subjects in the first exam can take the second one under the compartment category. Students who miss more than three subjects in the first exam will, however, be marked as Essential Repeat and will not be allowed to appear in the second exam but instead will have to take the exam in the following year. 

The result for the first session of the exam will be announced in April, while the second exam result will be announced in June, making sure that timely admissions are conducted. After the results are announced for the first exam, students can register for the second exam and the final list will be issued by the board. 

