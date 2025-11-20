CBSE Board Exam 2026: Students can Attempt 3 Subjects for Improvement in Second Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education will be providing options for students to re-attempt any three subjects from Science, Mathematics, Social Science and Languages in the CBSE Class 10 Second exam to improve scores. As per reports the announcement was made by officials during a webinar set up by the board today, November 20. The officials addressed key details regarding the dual exam system adopted for the 2025-26 academic session.

According to the details provided, the class 10 students will be appearing for the CBSE board exams twice each year. The first exam will be conducted in February-March 2026, while the second exam is scheduled for May 2026 which will be an option for those who wish to improve theory scores.

The best scores will be taken into consideration and the one with higher marks will be taken for the final result, giving candidates the opportunity to improve their performance in the board exams.