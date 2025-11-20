ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result Declared: Check Scorecard Download Steps & Important Details

Key Points
- ICSI CSEET November 2025 result has been released today, November 20, 2025, at 2 PM.
- The result will be released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.
- The online, remotely proctored exam took place on November 8 and 10, 2025.
ICSI CSEET November Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 result today, November 20, 2025. The results were announced today on the official website at icsi.edu at 2 PM. The official CSEET Result 2025 date and time were announced yesterday via an official notice on the website. The exam was held on November 8 and 10, 2025 in online, remotely proctored mode.
The board will also release the individual scorecards for candidates along with the result. The notice read. "The formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of the CSEET November 2025 session will be uploaded on the Institute’s website (www.icsi.edu) immediately after the declaration of the result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use, and records." No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued to the candidates.
ICSI CSEET November 2025 Highlights
Check the following table carrying the ICSI CSEET November 2025 details:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|ICSI CSEET November 2025 result date
|Exam name
|ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025
|Board name
|Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|icsi.edu
|Exam date
|November 8 and 10, 2025
|Exam mode
|Online, Remote-proctored format
|Result date and time
|November 20, 2025 at 2 PM
|Credentials
|Roll number Date of birth
ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result Official Notice
How to check ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the CSEET November 2025 scorecard online:
- Visit the official website at icsi.edu
- Click on tab 'CSEET Result November 2025'
- Enter your details
- ICSI CSEET November 2025 result PDF will appear
- Check your details and download the scorecard for future use
