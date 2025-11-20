ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result Declared: Check Scorecard Download Steps & Important Details

ICSI CSEET November Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 result today, November 20, 2025. The results were announced today on the official website at icsi.edu at 2 PM. The official CSEET Result 2025 date and time were announced yesterday via an official notice on the website. The exam was held on November 8 and 10, 2025 in online, remotely proctored mode.

The board will also release the individual scorecards for candidates along with the result. The notice read. "The formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of the CSEET November 2025 session will be uploaded on the Institute’s website (www.icsi.edu) immediately after the declaration of the result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use, and records." No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued to the candidates.