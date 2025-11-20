ICSI CSEET Result 2025, Link Active
ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result Declared: Check Scorecard Download Steps & Important Details

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 20, 2025, 13:55 IST

ICSI CSEET November Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) released the CSEET November 2025 result today, November 20, 2025, at 2 PM on the official website at icsi.edu. The exam was held on November 8 and 10, 2025. Individual e-Result-cum-Marks Statements will be uploaded immediately for candidates to download and no physical copies will be issued.

Key Points

  • ICSI CSEET November 2025 result has been released today, November 20, 2025, at 2 PM.
  • The result will be released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.
  • The online, remotely proctored exam took place on November 8 and 10, 2025.

ICSI CSEET November Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 result today, November 20, 2025. The results were announced today on the official website at icsi.edu at 2 PM. The official CSEET Result 2025 date and time were announced yesterday via an official notice on the website. The exam was held on November 8 and 10, 2025 in online, remotely proctored mode. 

The board will also release the individual scorecards for candidates along with the result. The notice read. "The formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of the CSEET November 2025 session will be uploaded on the Institute’s website (www.icsi.edu) immediately after the declaration of the result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use, and records." No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued to the candidates.

ICSI CSEET November 2025 Highlights

Check the following table carrying the ICSI CSEET November 2025 details: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  ICSI CSEET November 2025 result date 
Exam name  ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 
Board name  Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  icsi.edu
Exam date  November 8 and 10, 2025
Exam mode  Online, Remote-proctored format 
Result date and time  November 20, 2025 at 2 PM
Credentials  Roll number Date of birth

ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result Official Notice

How to check ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the CSEET November 2025 scorecard online:

  1. Visit the official website at icsi.edu
  2. Click on tab 'CSEET Result November 2025'
  3. Enter your details
  4. ICSI CSEET November 2025 result PDF will appear
  5. Check your details and download the scorecard for future use
