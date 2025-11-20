Rajasthan Driver Exam Date 2025: Check Exam Full Schedule, Shift Timings and More

Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Exam Date 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Exam Date 2025 for candidates aspiring to join as vehicle drivers. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 23 in a single shift from 11 AM to 1 PM. This state-level exam will be held in offline mode at various designated centres across the state to fill 2756 vacancies. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to download their RSMSSB Admit Card once released and check the details carefully, including exam centre, shift timing, and important instructions. Read on to know more about the Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Exam schedule and key details below. RSMSSB Driver Exam Date 2025 Rajasthan Vahan Chalak exam date for the written exam has been notified in an official notice. RSMSSB Vehicle Driver exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 23 in offline mode for 2756 vacancies. The shift timings are 11 am to 1 pm. Aspirants buckling up for the exam must be aware of the complete exam schedule to devise an effective preparation strategy and clear the exam.

RSMSSB is providing a remarkable opportunity to aspirants to join the government sector. There will be three stages of selection process: written exam, practical trade test, and document verification. Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Exam Schedule RSMSSB issued the Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Notification on February 27 along with online application link. Successfully registered candidates are eligible to appear for the exam on November 23. The Rajasthan Vahan Chalak exam timings are 11 am to 1 pm. Aspirants buckling up for the exam must revise Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Syllabus thoroughly since the exam is couple of days away. Events Dates Short Notice 11 Dec 2024 RSMSSB Vehicle Driver Notification Date 27 Feb 2025 RSMSSB Vehicle Driver Form Start Date 27 Feb 2025 RSMSSB Vehicle Driver Last Date 2025 28 March 2025 RSMSSB Vehicle Driver Admit Card 2025 Date 15 Nov 2025 RSMSSB Vehicle Driver Exam Date 2025 23 Nov 2025

Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Admit Card 2025: What is RSMSSB Driver Hall Ticket Release Date? RSMSSB will issue RSSB Driver Admit Card 2025 on November 20, tentatively. Once released, candidates can download it using their registration number and date of birth. Here is a step-by-step process to download RSMSSB Vahan Chalak admit card at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Step 1: Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card download link. Step 3: Enter the registration number and password. Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download it and take a print out for exam day. Note: Make sure to verify all details printed on the admit card and contact the board immediately in case of any discrepancy. Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Shift Timings RSMSSB is conducting all the exams in single shift. Like other, Rajasthan Vahan Chalak exam will also be held in single shift. It will be held on November 23 from 11 am to 1 pm. You are advised to reach the exam centre 2 hours before your shift timings to complete the verification and frisking process.