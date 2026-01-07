What is e-B-4 Business Visa? Check Application Process and Eligibility Criteria

The e-B-4 Visa, also known as the e-Production Investment Business Visa, is a specialized subclass of the e-Business Visa, which was introduced in January 2026 in order to enable foreign professionals to enter India to conduct manufacturing and investment operations. It supersedes the previous e-PLI visa that enabled online applications without visiting the embassy and has a target of Chinese nationals most suitable in electronics, renewables and supply chains. Processing is allowed 45-50 days, up to 6 months stay and obligatory FRRO registration within 14 days of arrival. Key Features and Benefits Feature Details Validity Up to 6 months (multiple entries possible) Processing 45-50 days; faster NSWS sponsorship Cost Standard e-Business fees (~₹6,000-10,000) Post-Arrival FRRO e-registration within 14 days Advantages Reduces delays in projects; digital transparency

Purpose and Eligible Activities This visa facilitates time and project-based activities that would have been necessitated by employment visas, but now fall under business visas under the August 2025 circular by MHA. Key activities include: Installation of equipment, commissioning and quality checks.

Critical maintenance, production support and IT/ERP ramp-up.

Training of workforce, empanelment of supply chains/vendors.

Plant structure, visits of senior management.

It supports the speed of industrial performance of PLI and non-PLI companies in line with "Make in India" activities. How to Apply and What is the Eligibility Criteria? Foreigners of qualified nations (first highlighted in the case of China) are eligible provided they are sponsored by registered Indian firms on the activities listed.

Indian hosts are required to be functioning organizations; there is no preceding scheme of PLI requirement. The applicants should have valid passports (more than 6 months long), the sponsor letters through NSWS, and evidence of purpose (contracts/invitations). Read more: Which Year Was the Bombay High Court Established? Application Process The Indian companies are registered on the National Single Window System (NSWS) of DPIIT on nsws.gov.in to generate digital sponsorship letters. Foreigners apply through indianvisaonline.gov.in (e- Visa > e- Business > e-B-4), and they provide supporters documents, biometrics will be taken at the airport. No visits of the agents or embassies required; complete internet process. Introduced amid India-China thaw, it addresses demand in sectors like electronics/renewables needing on-site experts. It builds on MHA reforms for production visas, boosting FDI and manufacturing timelines. Embassy advisories (e.g., Beijing) promote it for bilateral trade stability.