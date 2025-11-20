CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 - Check Here

Class 11 CBSE Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2025 - 26 - The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially published the Class 11 syllabus for the 2025–26 academic session, which includes a comprehensive list of deleted, reduced, or rationalised chapters and topics across all major subjects. These modifications aim to create a more streamlined and manageable curriculum that adheres to the National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines. It is essential for students across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams to be aware of the deleted syllabus to ensure they focus their study efforts only on assessable material. This article provides the complete subject-wise details of the CBSE Class 11 deleted syllabus for 2025–26, along with the updated curriculum structure and expert study strategy tips.

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025 -26 CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26 CBSE's Rationale for Deleting Topics in the 2025–26 Syllabus For the 2025–26 academic session, the CBSE has rationalised and removed several topics from the Class 11 syllabus. This decision was made to achieve a more balanced, updated, and manageable curriculum for students. The primary goals are to reduce academic workload and align the syllabus with the National Education Policy (NEP) while maintaining strong core concept coverage. Chapters were removed primarily because they were deemed outdated, repetitive, or no longer relevant to contemporary learning objectives. By streamlining the syllabus, CBSE also aims to create more space for skill-based learning, practical activities, and competency-based questions, encouraging students to focus on deep conceptual understanding rather than rote memorisation or excessive content coverage.

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Updated Syllabus 2025-26 The latest syllabus for the 2025 exams retains the units listed in the table below. These chapters remain largely unchanged, with only minor additions. Unit Number Chapter Name Deleted Topics Added Topics I Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry - - II Structure of Atom - Discovery of Electron, Proton, and Neutron, atomic number, isotopes, and isobars. Thomson's model and its limitations. Rutherford's model and its limitations. III Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties - Significance of classification, a brief history of the development of the periodic table IV Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure - - V Chemical Thermodynamics - - VI Equilibrium - - VII Redox Reactions - - VIII Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques - - IX Hydrocarbons - -

Instead of removing topics, CBSE has deleted complete chapters from CBSE Class 11 Chemistry syllabus. The chapters mentioned in the table below are no longer the part of CBSE Class 11 Chemistry syllabus 2025-26. Unit Chapter Deleted Topics Chemistry – Part I V. States of Matter: Gases and Liquids Entire Chapter Chemistry – Part II IX. Hydrogen Entire Chapter Chemistry – Part II X. s-Block Elements Entire Chapter Chemistry – Part II XI. Some p-Block Elements Entire Chapter Chemistry – Part II XIV. Environmental Chemistry Entire Chapter NCERT Deleted Syllabus Class 11 Chemistry 2025-256 The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has followed the CBSE changes and rationalised its textbooks. The topics which have been removed from Class 11 Chemistry NCERT textbook includes the following:

Units/Chapters Deleted Topics Topics covered in Deleted Units Chemistry - Part I Unit V: States of Matter: Gases and Liquids Complete Chapter Three states of matter, intermolecular interactions, types of bonding, melting and boiling points, role of gas laws in elucidating the concept of the molecule, Boyle's law, Charles law, Gay Lussac's law, Avogadro's law, ideal behaviour, empirical derivation of gas equation, Avogadro's number, ideal gas equation. Deviation from ideal behaviour, liquefaction of gases, critical temperature, kinetic energy and molecular speeds (elementary idea) Liquid State: vapour pressure, viscosity and surface tension (qualitative idea only, no mathematical derivations) Chemistry—Part II Unit IX: Hydrogen Complete Chapter Position of hydrogen in periodic table, occurrence, isotopes, preparation, properties and uses of hydrogen, hydrides-ionic covalent and interstitial; physical and chemical properties of water, heavy water, hydrogen peroxide - preparation, reactions and structure and use; hydrogen as a fuel. Unit X: s-Block Elements Complete Chapter Group 1 and Group 2 Elements General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, anomalous properties of the first element of each group, diagonal relationship, trends in the variation of properties (such as ionization enthalpy, atomic and ionic radii), trends in chemical reactivity with oxygen, water, hydrogen and halogens, uses. Preparation and Properties of Some Important Compounds: Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide and Sodium Hydrogencarbonate, Biological importance of Sodium and Potassium. Calcium Oxide and Calcium Carbonate and their industrial uses, biological importance of Magnesium and Calcium. Unit XI: Some p-Block Elements Complete Chapter General Introduction to p -Block Elements Group 13 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, variation of properties, oxidation states, trends in chemical reactivity, anomalous properties of first element of the group, Boron - physical and chemical properties, some important compounds, Borax, Boric acid, Boron Hydrides, Aluminium: Reactions with acids and alkalies, uses. Group 14 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, variation of properties, oxidation states, trends in chemical reactivity, anomalous behaviour of first elements. Carbon-catenation, allotropic forms, physical and chemical properties; uses of some important compounds: oxides. Important compounds of Silicon and a few uses: Silicon Tetrachloride, Silicones, Silicates and Zeolites, their uses. Unit XIV: Environmental Chemistry Complete Chapter Environmental pollution - air, water and soil pollution, chemical reactions in atmosphere, smog, major atmospheric pollutants, acid rain, ozone and its reactions, effects of depletion of ozone layer, greenhouse effect and global warming- pollution due to industrial wastes, green chemistry as an alternative tool for reducing pollution, strategies for control of environmental pollution.