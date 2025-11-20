Bihar Jeevika Question Paper 2025 OUT: Download Post-Wise Memory-Based PDFs Here

Bihar Jeevika Question Paper 2025: The Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) started conducting the Bihar Jeevika 2025 exam to recruit candidates for various posts at the Graduate/PG Degree level. It commenced on November 19 and will conclude on December 15 to fill 2747 vacancies of Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Community Coordinator, and other posts across the state of Bihar. BRLPS has already conducted the Bihar Jeevika exam on November 19. The overall difficulty level of the exam was easy-to-moderate. In this article, we have shared the Bihar Jeevika Memory Based Questions asked in the exam to help you understand the exam trends and the difficulty level of the question paper. Bihar Jeevika Question Paper 2025 PDF BRLPS is conducting Bihar Jeevika Exam in online mode. The exam comprises 70 multiple choice questions from five sections: Current Affairs, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, Subject Knowledge, and Computer Proficiency Test. Candidates will get 80 minutes to complete the test. The exam begins at 9 am and concludes at 10:20 am.

Bihar Jeevika Memory Based Paper 2025 Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) has successfully conducted the day 1 of Bihar Jeevika exam on November 19 at various designated centres spread across the state. This state-level exam, scheduled for November 19 to December 15, aims to fill 2747 Bihar Jeevika vacancies. Based on feedback from candidates who appeared for the exam, here are some memory-based questions asked in Jeevika Bihar exam on November 19. Bihar Jeevika Memory Based Questions with Answers Here we have put together a list of questions and answers shared by the test-takers. It is important to note that these questions are derived from the candidates' recollections and may not reflect the exact wording of the actual Bihar Jeevika Question Paper PDF. These questions are jotted down just to acquaint you with the topics mentioned in Bihar Jeevika Syllabus that you must not miss!

Question 1: Dronacharya Award is given in which field? Answer: Sports Training Question 2: Oscar for Best Picture at the 96th Academy Awards in 2024 was awarded to which film? Answer: Oppenheimer Question 3: Who was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI) on May 14, 2025? Answer: Justice B.R. Gavai Question 4: What is the name of India’s first ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot launched by financial technology company Velocity in February 2023? Answer: LEXI Question 5: What is the shortcut key of printing a document for computing having windows? Answer: Ctrl + P Question 6: Which input devices of a computer system functions like most photocopy machines? Answer: Scanner Question 7: The Jallianwala Bag massacre took place on: Answer: 13th April, 1919 Question 8: How much maximum amount of loan can be taken from Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (2015)?