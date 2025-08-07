Bihar Jeevika Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern: Check Post-wise Syllabus, Download PDF

Bihar Jeevika Syllabus 2025: Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) has invited applications to fill 2747 vacancies for Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Accountant, Office Assistant, Community Coordinator, and Block IT Executive posts. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in a Computer-based Test and/or Typing Test. A thorough knowledge of the syllabus and exam pattern is crucial for a successful exam strategy. It helps candidates identify exam-oriented topics, actual test requirements and the marking scheme. Continue reading to learn more about the Bihar Jeevika Syllabus for all the posts and plan your strategy accordingly. Bihar Jeevika Syllabus 2025 Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) has released the syllabus and exam pattern for 2747 Jeevika vacancies in the official notification. Integrating the official syllabus in your preparation ensures balanced coverage of the topics with unlimited practice and focused revision. Here are the key highlights of the Bihar Jeevika syllabus shared below for reference purposes:

Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) Post Name Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Accountant, Office Assistant, Community Coordinator, and Block IT Executive Vacancies 2747 Selection Process Computer-based Test and/or Typing Test Exam Mode Online Question Type Multiple-Choice Job Location Bihar Bihar Jeevika Syllabus 2025 PDF Having access to the Bihar Jeevika syllabus PDF can simplify your exam preparation and can also boost your chances of scoring well in the written exam. Therefore, candidates must download the latest syllabus for the respective post and formulate their strategy accordingly. Bihar Jeevika Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should review the Bihar Jeevika Exam Pattern to gain insights into exam format, question structure, topic-wise weightage, marking scheme, and other factors. The exam pattern varies as per the post. However, the Bihar Jeevika written exam is a computer-based test that consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQ). Each question carries 1 mark. Let’s discuss the post-wise exam pattern for the Bihar Jeevika recruitment in the tables below.

For All Positions except Office Assistant and Block IT Executive The Bihar Jeevika exam is a computer-based test, comprising 70 multiple-choice questions for 70 Marks. The exam duration shall be 80 minutes. The category-wise minimum cutoff for CBT is 50% for UR, 45% for EWS/BC/EBC and 40% for SC/ST. Check the paper pattern and marking scheme below. Sections Marks per Item No. of Items Awards and Honours (National & International) 1 3 Important Schemes (Key Government Schemes and Programs) 1 3 History of India (Modern) 1 3 National and International Organizations 1 3 Science and Technology (Basic Scientific Concepts and Recent Developments) 1 3 Sports (Important Sports Events, Players and Achievements) 1 2 Analytical Reasoning – Semantic Analogy, Symbolic/Number Analogy, Figural Analogy, Semantic Series, Number Series, Figural Series 1 3 Arithmetical Reasoning, Numeric Operations, Symbolic Operations, Trends, Space Visualization, Space Orientation, Visual Memory 1 3 Classification - Choose the Odd Word 1 3 Data Interpretation 1 3 Quantitative Aptitude (Percentage, Ratio & Proportion, Average, Interest (Simple and Compound), Profit and Loss, Partnership Business, Time and Distance) 1 9 Matching Concept (Indexing, Address Matching, Data & City Matching, Word Building) 1 2 Subject Knowledge 1 20 Computer Proficiency Test 1 10 Total 70

For Office Assistant & Block IT Executive The Bihar Jeevika exam for the Office Assistant & Block IT Executive posts will also be conducted online. Candidates will be required to solve 60 multiple-choice questions within 70 minutes. The maximum marks shall be 60. The category-wise minimum cutoff for CBT, including Typing Test, is 50% for UR, 45% for EWS/BC/EBC and 40% for SC/ST. Let’s discuss below the paper pattern and marking scheme for the said posts. Sections Marks per Item No. of Items National and International Organizations 1 2 Science and Technology (Basic Scientific Concepts and Recent Developments) 1 3 Sports (Important Sports Events, Players and Achievements) 1 2 Analytical Reasoning – Semantic Analogy, Symbolic/Number Analogy, Figural Analogy, Semantic Series, Number Series, Figural Series 1 3 Arithmetical Reasoning, Numeric Operations, Symbolic Operations, Trends, Space Visualization, Space Orientation, Visual Memory 1 3 Classification - Choose the Odd Word 1 3 Data Interpretation 1 3 Quantitative Aptitude (Percentage, Ratio & Proportion, Average, Interest (Simple and Compound), Profit and Loss, Partnership Business, Time and Distance) 1 9 Matching Concept (Indexing, Address Matching, Data & City Matching, Word Building) 1 2 Subject Knowledge 1 20 Computer Proficiency Test 1 10 Total 60

BRLPS Jeevika Syllabus 2025: Post Wise The Bihar Jeevika syllabus varies for Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Accountant, Office Assistant, Community Coordinator, and Block IT Executive posts. The aspirants need to master each and every topic prescribed in the syllabus to perform well in the computer-based test. To help, we have shared below the Bihar Jeevika post-wise syllabus for the candidate’s reference. Bihar Jeevika Syllabus for Block Project Manager The Bihar Jeevika Block Project Manager syllabus is divided into 6 sections, each comprising a wide range of topics. Mastering all the given chapters can help you handle questions from any areas during the exam. Section 1: Rural Society, Economy, and Governance (NCERT Sociology and Political Science)

a) Indian Rural Society: Caste system, social stratification, and demographic features.

b) Rural Poverty: Concepts, causes, and measurement of poverty.

c) Rural Economy: Structure of the Indian rural economy, agriculture, and the informal sector.

d) Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs): 73rd Constitutional Amendment, structure, functions, and role in rural development.

Section 2: Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – NRLM

a) Objectives: The mission's objectives, and guiding principles.

b) Institutional Architecture: Structure and roles from the State Project Management Unit (SPMU) to the Block Project Implementation Unit (BPIU) and community-based organizations.

c) Key Components: Social Mobilization, Institution Building, Financial Inclusion, Livelihood Promotion, and Convergence.

d) Values of NRLM: Understanding the core values of inclusion, transparency, and accountability. Section 3: Social Mobilization and Institution Building

a) Community Mobilization: Concepts and strategies for mobilizing the poor and vulnerable.

b) Self-Help Groups (SHGs): Formation, stages of group development, the concept of 'Panchasutra' (regular meetings, regular savings, regular inter-loaning, timely repayment, and up-to-date books of accounts).

c) Federations: Village Organizations (VOs) and Cluster Level Federations (CLFs) - their structure, roles, and responsibilities.

d) Capacity Building: Role of Community Resource Persons and their training.

Section 4: Financial Inclusion

a) SHG-Bank Linkage: Process, documentation, and importance.

b) Community Funds Management: Understanding and management of Revolving Fund (RF) and Community Investment Fund (CIF). Section 5: Livelihood Promotion

a) Sustainable Livelihoods Framework: Understanding the framework and its application, Farm Livelihoods: Interventions in agriculture, livestock, and non-farm

livelihoods, Promotion of micro-enterprises, skill development, and market linkages.

b) Value Chain Development: Basic concepts of value chain analysis and interventions. Section 6: Project Management and Convergence

a) Project Planning and Implementation: Developing Annual Action Plans

b) Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E): Key performance indicators and Management Information System (MIS).

c) Convergence: Strategies for convergence with other government schemes and programs (e.g., MGNREGA, Swachh Bharat Mission, National Health Mission).

d) Basic Administration: Familiarity with basic office procedures and financial rules

Bihar Jeevika Syllabus for Livelihood Specialist There is a wide range of topics covered in the six thematic sections of the Bihar Jeevika LHS syllabus. Aspirants should clear the basics and master the advanced topics to perform well in the exam. 1. Sustainable Agriculture Principles of sustainable and climate-resilient farming.

Agro climatic zone, Crop intensity, cropping system

Systems of Crop Intensification (SCI, SRI, SWI, SMI)

Integrated nutrient and pest management

Organic and natural farming techniques

Promotion of improved seed varieties, Plant Protection 2. Livestock Livestock management (cows, goats, fishery, poultry)

Dairy development models

Basics of fisheries and aquaculture in rural settings

Different Breed of cows, Buffaloes, goats, fishery, poultry

Healthcare, Housing, nutrition and breeding management of cows, goats, fishery, poultry

3. Value Chain Development Concepts of value chain and market linkages

Steps in value chain analysis for priority products (crops, livestock, non-farm)

Aggregation models: Farmer Producer Groups (PGs) and Farmer Producer Companies (FPCS)

Primary processing, grading, packaging, storage solutions

Market information systems and rural marketing channels 4. Rural Enterprise Development Rural enterprise concepts, micro and small enterprise basics

Business planning for rural entrepreneurs

Non-farm livelihood promotion, retail, crafts, trades, and services

Basic financial management, micro-credit, and insurance solutions 5. Community Institution Building Structure and functioning of Self Help Groups (SHGs), Producer Groups (PGS), and their federations

Participatory planning, group dynamics, and leadership development

Capacity building and technical support strategies

Women's empowerment through livelihoods and entrepreneurship

6. Miscellaneous & Contemporary Topics New developments and technologies for Agriculture

Environmental and social safeguards in livelihood interventions

Basics of Computing (MS-Office, Google Suite) Jeevika Syllabus 2025 Area Coordinators The syllabus for Area Coordinators covers topics related to Rural Development, Government Schemes for Poverty Alleviation, Bookkeeping and Financial Literacy, etc. It includes the following important topics: Section Topics Covered 1. Understanding Rural Development - Concept and Definition of Rural Development - Historical Background of Rural Development Initiatives - Characteristics of Rural Economy - Panchayati Raj Institutions and their Role - Cooperatives and their Importance 2. Key Government Schemes for Poverty Alleviation Central Government Schemes: - MGNREGA - DAY-NRLM - PMAY-G - PMGSY - NSAP - PM-KISAN - RKVY - Central Social Security Schemes - Other Central Schemes State Government Schemes (Bihar): - JEEViKA (BRLPS) - Satat Jeevikoparjan Yojana (SJY) - Kushal Yuva Program (KYP) - Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana - Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (MAY-G) - Industrial Policies of Bihar Govt. - Bihar Social Security Schemes - Other Bihar Schemes 3. Community Institutions - Self Help Groups (SHGs) - Village Organizations - Cluster Level Federations (CLFs) - SHG Bank Linkage & Financial Products - Insurance and Digital Financing Models 4. Basic Bookkeeping & Financial Literacy - Bookkeeping at SHG/VO/CLF Level: Cashbook, Ledger, Registers - Basics of Credit and Savings - Budgeting and Expense Tracking 5. Livelihood Promotion - Farm-Based Livelihoods: Agriculture, Horticulture, Livestock - Non-Farm and Off-Farm Livelihoods - Value Chain & Market Linkages

Bihar Jeevika Syllabus 2025 Accountant (BPIU) The syllabus of BRLPS Jeevika Accountant (BPIU) covers topics like Core Skills, Software and Tools, Administrative Tasks, etc. Check the topic-wise syllabus discussed below: Core Skills 1. Office Administration: Understanding of office procedures, protocols, and best practices.

2. Communication: Effective communication skills, including written and verbal communication, phone etiquette, and interpersonal skills.

3. Organization: Ability to prioritize tasks, manage time effectively, and maintain organized records and files.

4. Data Entry: Basic data entry skills, including accuracy and attention to detail. Software and Tools 1. Microsoft Office: Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

2. Google Suite: Familiarity with Google Suite applications, such as Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, and Google Sheets.

3. Office Management Software: Knowledge of office management software, such as scheduling tools, calendar management, and task management.

Administrative Tasks 1. Scheduling: Ability to schedule appointments, meetings, and events.

2. Record-Keeping: Maintaining accurate and up-to-date records, files, and databases.

3. Correspondence: Handling incoming and outgoing mail, emails, and faxes.

4. Supply Management: Managing office supplies, inventory, and equipment. Soft Skills 1. Time Management: Ability to prioritize tasks, manage time effectively, and meet deadlines.

2. Teamwork: Willingness to work collaboratively with colleagues, supervisors, and clients.

3. Adaptability: Ability to adapt to changing priorities, tasks, and deadlines.

4. Professionalism: Maintaining a professional attitude, demeanour, and work ethic. Additional Skills 1. Email Management: Effective management of email correspondence.

2. Travel Arrangements: Ability to make travel arrangements, including booking flights, hotels, and transportation.

3. Meeting Coordination: Skill in coordinating meetings, including sending invitations, preparing materials, and arranging logistics.

Bihar Jeevika Syllabus 2025 Community Coordinator A wide range of topics and sub-topics are covered in the Bihar Jeevika Community Coordinator syllabus. It includes the following chapters: Main Topic Sub-Topics Understanding about Rural Development - Concept and Definition of Rural Development - Historical Background of Rural Development Initiatives - Characteristics of Rural Economy - Panchayati Raj Institutions and its Role Key Government Schemes for Poverty Alleviation and Their Characteristics Central Government Schemes: - MGNREGA - DAY-NRLM - PMAY-G - PMGSY - NSAP - PM-KISAN - RKVY - Central Social Security Schemes - Other Central Schemes

State Government Schemes (Bihar): - JEEViKA (BRLPS) - Satat Jeevikoparjan Yojana (SJY) - Kushal Yuva Program (KYP) - Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana - Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (MAY-G) - Bihar Social Security Schemes - Other Bihar State Schemes Understanding about Community Institutions - Self Help Groups (SHGs) - Village Organizations - Cluster Level Federations (CLFs) - Elements of SHGs - Elements of VOs and CLFs - SHG Bank Linkage and Rural Financial Products - Insurance and Digital Financing Models Livelihood Promotion - Farm-based Livelihoods: Agriculture, Horticulture, Livestock - Non-Farm & Off-Farm Livelihoods - Value Chain and Market Linkages

Jeevika Bihar Syllabus for Block IT Executive The Bihar Jeevika syllabus for Block IT Executive is focused on topics like Computer Basics, Core Topics, Technical Skills, etc. Check the post-wise syllabus shared below: Topics Sub-topics Computer Basics Definitions: Definition of Hardware & Software, Functions of Computer System (Input, Processing, Output)

Devices: Input & Output Devices- Keyboard, Mouse, Scanner, OMR, MICR, Touch screen, Printer, Fax, monitor, Projector

Memory: Units of memory, types of memory – primary and secondary, Units of Memory, Data deletion, its recovery and security concerns.

Software Types and purpose: System and application software, operating system, language translators, device drivers, programming tools Core Topics IT Strategy and Governance: Basic IT policies and regulatory compliances.

Cyber security and Risk Management: Cyber-attack and its types, Security aspects like Network security, application security, Cloud security, Information security. Identity Access Management (IAM), data security and threat management.

Data Management and Analytics: Data governance, data analytics, business intelligence, and data-driven decision-making. SQL,PL/SQL proficiency, MS-SQL, Oracle Technical Skills(Basic Knowledge of) MS-Office: MS- Word – Basics of word processing and formatting documents, MS- EXCEL – Basics of spreadsheets, formatting worksheets, formulas, functions, MS-PowerPoint – Creating presentations.

Programming Languages: Python, Java, C++,C with basic data structure

Database Management: Basic database concepts, data modelling. SQL, PL/SQL in MS-SQL, Oracle, My SQL

Networking: Fundamentals Types of Networks, TCP/IP protocols OSI reference models,

Cloud Platforms: AWS, Azure, Google Cloud service providers. Types of services provided. Emerging Trends Introduction to Internet: Internet of Things (IoT), Types of internet connections, Understanding of internet address.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Basic definition and concept in AI/ML concepts