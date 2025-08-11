Bihar Jeevika Salary: Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) aims to fill 2747 vacancies for Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Accountant, Office Assistant, Community Coordinator, and Block IT Executive posts. It is a promising opportunity for candidates looking for a stable job with long-term benefits. The selection process includes stages like the Computer-based Test and/or Typing Test. The salary structure ranges from Rs 15990 to Rs 36101 per month, depending on the post. The annual package also includes various benefits like HRA, medical insurance, etc. Applicants should check the job profile to identify whether the responsibilities align with their career goals. Further details about the Bihar Jeevika salary and job profile are discussed on this page.

Bihar Jeevika Salary Candidates eyeing the Bihar Jeevika bharti should be familiar with salary, job responsibilities, and other aspects before applying. It will help them avoid any sort of disappointment after joining the post. We have mentioned the key highlights in the table below for your reference: Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) Post Name Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Accountant, Office Assistant, Community Coordinator, and Block IT Executive Vacancies 2747 Selection Process Computer-based Test and/or Typing Test Salary Rs 15990 to Rs 36101 Job Location Bihar Bihar Jeevika Salary Per Month Under the Bihar Jeevika recruitment, the appointed candidates will be entitled to fixed monthly remuneration. The actual amount depends on the specific posts and associated benefits. Therefore, aspirants should check the salary structure to identify the financial benefits and career growth potential. Here is the comprehensive background of the Bihar Jeevika salary structure shared below for the candidates' reference.

Post Name Jeevika Salary Per Month Block Project Manager Rs 36101 Livelihood Specialist Rs 32458 Area Coordinator Rs 22662 Accountant (DPCU/BPIU Level) Rs 22662 Office Assistant (DPCU/BPIU Level) Rs 15990 Community Coordinator Rs 15990 Block IT Executive Rs 22662 Bihar Jeevika In Hand Salary The Bihar Jeevika in hand salary is the combination of fixed pay and other applicable benefits. The selected candidates will receive remuneration as per their post, along with benefits admissible to their designation. For example, the Bihar Jeevika salary for a Block Project Manager will be Rs 36101 per month, excluding other benefits. Similarly, the Bihar Jeevika monthly salary for a Livelihood Specialist will be Rs 32458, and so on. Also, read: Bihar Jeevika Syllabus

BRLPS Jeevika Salary: Perks & Allowances In addition to the fixed pay, the selected candidates will also receive various perks and allowances based on BRLPS norms. These allowances typically increase their overall monthly salary and contribute to a better standard of living. Here is the list of perks and allowances included in the Bihar Jeevika salary: House Rent Allowances Medical Insurance Project Allowances Accident Insurance Children Education Allowances Performance Incentives Laptop Maintenance Allowances Other Relevant Allowances Bihar Jeevika Job Profile Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) have released the job profile of various posts such as Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Accountant, Office Assistant, Community Coordinator, and Block IT Executive in the advertisement. Every post comes with its own set of responsibilities that should be met with dedication. Check below the post-wise Bihar Jeevika Job Profile prescribed in the official notification: