UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Bihar Jeevika Salary 2025: Check Post-wise BRLPS Pay Scale, Perks, and Job Profile

Bihar Jeevika Salary 2025: BRLPS has announced 2747 vacancies for various posts. The salary will range between INR 15,990 to INR 36,101 per month, along with HRA, medical insurance, and other benefits. Check the detailed Bihar Jeevika post-wise salary and job profile here.

ByMeenu Solanki
Aug 11, 2025, 10:16 IST
Check Post-wise Bihar Jeevika Salary Per Month with Pay Scale, HRA & Perks
Check Post-wise Bihar Jeevika Salary Per Month with Pay Scale, HRA & Perks

Bihar Jeevika Salary: Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) aims to fill 2747 vacancies for Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Accountant, Office Assistant, Community Coordinator, and Block IT Executive posts. It is a promising opportunity for candidates looking for a stable job with long-term benefits. The selection process includes stages like the Computer-based Test and/or Typing Test. The salary structure ranges from Rs 15990 to Rs 36101 per month, depending on the post. The annual package also includes various benefits like HRA, medical insurance, etc. Applicants should check the job profile to identify whether the responsibilities align with their career goals. Further details about the Bihar Jeevika salary and job profile are discussed on this page.

Bihar Jeevika Salary

Candidates eyeing the Bihar Jeevika bharti should be familiar with salary, job responsibilities, and other aspects before applying. It will help them avoid any sort of disappointment after joining the post. We have mentioned the key highlights in the table below for your reference:

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS)

Post Name

Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Accountant, Office Assistant, Community Coordinator, and Block IT Executive

Vacancies

2747

Selection Process

Computer-based Test and/or Typing Test

Salary

Rs 15990 to Rs 36101

Job Location

Bihar

Bihar Jeevika Salary Per Month

Under the Bihar Jeevika recruitment, the appointed candidates will be entitled to fixed monthly remuneration. The actual amount depends on the specific posts and associated benefits. Therefore, aspirants should check the salary structure to identify the financial benefits and career growth potential. Here is the comprehensive background of the Bihar Jeevika salary structure shared below for the candidates' reference.

Post Name

Jeevika Salary Per Month

Block Project Manager

Rs 36101

Livelihood Specialist

Rs 32458

Area Coordinator

Rs 22662

Accountant (DPCU/BPIU Level)

Rs 22662

Office Assistant (DPCU/BPIU Level)

Rs 15990

Community Coordinator

Rs 15990

Block IT Executive

Rs 22662

Bihar Jeevika In Hand Salary

The Bihar Jeevika in hand salary is the combination of fixed pay and other applicable benefits. The selected candidates will receive remuneration as per their post, along with benefits admissible to their designation. For example, the Bihar Jeevika salary for a Block Project Manager will be Rs 36101 per month, excluding other benefits. Similarly, the Bihar Jeevika monthly salary for a Livelihood Specialist will be Rs 32458, and so on.

Also, read: Bihar Jeevika Syllabus

BRLPS Jeevika Salary: Perks & Allowances

In addition to the fixed pay, the selected candidates will also receive various perks and allowances based on BRLPS norms. These allowances typically increase their overall monthly salary and contribute to a better standard of living. Here is the list of perks and allowances included in the Bihar Jeevika salary:

  1. House Rent Allowances
  2. Medical Insurance
  3. Project Allowances
  4. Accident Insurance
  5. Children Education Allowances
  6. Performance Incentives
  7. Laptop Maintenance Allowances
  8. Other Relevant Allowances

Bihar Jeevika Job Profile

Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) have released the job profile of various posts such as Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Accountant, Office Assistant, Community Coordinator, and Block IT Executive in the advertisement. Every post comes with its own set of responsibilities that should be met with dedication. Check below the post-wise Bihar Jeevika Job Profile prescribed in the official notification:

Post Name

Job Profile

Block Project Manager

To lead the block-level team of the project

To handle around 15- 20 staff working directly at BPIU.

To plan and implement all project activities/interventions at the block level

To coordinate with Govt. line departments, banking institutions, civil society organisations and other external agencies for project-related discussions.

To handle block-level federations and organisations

To perform the finance and administrative duties of the block unit.

Livelihood Specialist

To train and build a specialised community cadre to scale up in the various livelihood interventions. 

To create Village Livelihood Plans.

Area Coordinator

To execute specialist duties at the block level and generic coordination of field-based activities at the cluster level. 

To serve as a nodal person for particular assignments which include Micro Planning, Bank Linkages, Community Institution Building, livelihood promotion and social development

Accountant (DPCU/BPIU Level)

To maintain books of account at the DPCU/BPIU level with regular updation. 

To offer all secretarial assistance to block staff

To handle all official records. 

To channel upward and backwards official Communication.

Office Assistant (DPCU/BPIU Level)

To provide secretarial assistance to BPM and other officers at BPIU. 

To handle communication, office record bookkeeping/dispatch compiling of project details.

To maintain records related associated with programmatic, personnel and administrative affairs. 

To serve as a nodal person for channelling communication to/from BPIU/DPCU/SPMU.

Community Coordinator

To operate in 6-7 villages of a particular cluster in a block. 

Responsible for targeting in the project

To form and nurture SHGs and provide basic training to them.

To handle the operations of community support cadres.

To involve supporting micro plan and bank linkages in SHGs, monitoring CIF utilisation and addressing community level conflicts.

Block IT Executive

To simplify the digitisation process in the MIS/ERP/mobile apps solutions of the organisation across the concerned district. 

To provide training on IT, MIS-related tools/platforms/ applications, etc.

To retrieve data from Dashboards to generate reports as per requirements.

To ensure all IT peripherals are in working condition and provide necessary support to BPIUs in the Block. 

To perform any other task allocated from time to time

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News