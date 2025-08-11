Bihar Jeevika Salary: Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) aims to fill 2747 vacancies for Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Accountant, Office Assistant, Community Coordinator, and Block IT Executive posts. It is a promising opportunity for candidates looking for a stable job with long-term benefits. The selection process includes stages like the Computer-based Test and/or Typing Test. The salary structure ranges from Rs 15990 to Rs 36101 per month, depending on the post. The annual package also includes various benefits like HRA, medical insurance, etc. Applicants should check the job profile to identify whether the responsibilities align with their career goals. Further details about the Bihar Jeevika salary and job profile are discussed on this page.
Bihar Jeevika Salary
Candidates eyeing the Bihar Jeevika bharti should be familiar with salary, job responsibilities, and other aspects before applying. It will help them avoid any sort of disappointment after joining the post. We have mentioned the key highlights in the table below for your reference:
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS)
|
Post Name
|
Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Accountant, Office Assistant, Community Coordinator, and Block IT Executive
|
Vacancies
|
2747
|
Selection Process
|
Computer-based Test and/or Typing Test
|
Salary
|
Rs 15990 to Rs 36101
|
Job Location
|
Bihar
Bihar Jeevika Salary Per Month
Under the Bihar Jeevika recruitment, the appointed candidates will be entitled to fixed monthly remuneration. The actual amount depends on the specific posts and associated benefits. Therefore, aspirants should check the salary structure to identify the financial benefits and career growth potential. Here is the comprehensive background of the Bihar Jeevika salary structure shared below for the candidates' reference.
|
Post Name
|
Jeevika Salary Per Month
|
Block Project Manager
|
Rs 36101
|
Livelihood Specialist
|
Rs 32458
|
Area Coordinator
|
Rs 22662
|
Accountant (DPCU/BPIU Level)
|
Rs 22662
|
Office Assistant (DPCU/BPIU Level)
|
Rs 15990
|
Community Coordinator
|
Rs 15990
|
Block IT Executive
|
Rs 22662
Bihar Jeevika In Hand Salary
The Bihar Jeevika in hand salary is the combination of fixed pay and other applicable benefits. The selected candidates will receive remuneration as per their post, along with benefits admissible to their designation. For example, the Bihar Jeevika salary for a Block Project Manager will be Rs 36101 per month, excluding other benefits. Similarly, the Bihar Jeevika monthly salary for a Livelihood Specialist will be Rs 32458, and so on.
BRLPS Jeevika Salary: Perks & Allowances
In addition to the fixed pay, the selected candidates will also receive various perks and allowances based on BRLPS norms. These allowances typically increase their overall monthly salary and contribute to a better standard of living. Here is the list of perks and allowances included in the Bihar Jeevika salary:
- House Rent Allowances
- Medical Insurance
- Project Allowances
- Accident Insurance
- Children Education Allowances
- Performance Incentives
- Laptop Maintenance Allowances
- Other Relevant Allowances
Bihar Jeevika Job Profile
Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) have released the job profile of various posts such as Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Accountant, Office Assistant, Community Coordinator, and Block IT Executive in the advertisement. Every post comes with its own set of responsibilities that should be met with dedication. Check below the post-wise Bihar Jeevika Job Profile prescribed in the official notification:
|
Post Name
|
Job Profile
|
Block Project Manager
|
To lead the block-level team of the project
To handle around 15- 20 staff working directly at BPIU.
To plan and implement all project activities/interventions at the block level
To coordinate with Govt. line departments, banking institutions, civil society organisations and other external agencies for project-related discussions.
To handle block-level federations and organisations
To perform the finance and administrative duties of the block unit.
|
Livelihood Specialist
|
To train and build a specialised community cadre to scale up in the various livelihood interventions.
To create Village Livelihood Plans.
|
Area Coordinator
|
To execute specialist duties at the block level and generic coordination of field-based activities at the cluster level.
To serve as a nodal person for particular assignments which include Micro Planning, Bank Linkages, Community Institution Building, livelihood promotion and social development
|
Accountant (DPCU/BPIU Level)
|
To maintain books of account at the DPCU/BPIU level with regular updation.
To offer all secretarial assistance to block staff
To handle all official records.
To channel upward and backwards official Communication.
|
Office Assistant (DPCU/BPIU Level)
|
To provide secretarial assistance to BPM and other officers at BPIU.
To handle communication, office record bookkeeping/dispatch compiling of project details.
To maintain records related associated with programmatic, personnel and administrative affairs.
To serve as a nodal person for channelling communication to/from BPIU/DPCU/SPMU.
|
Community Coordinator
|
To operate in 6-7 villages of a particular cluster in a block.
Responsible for targeting in the project
To form and nurture SHGs and provide basic training to them.
To handle the operations of community support cadres.
To involve supporting micro plan and bank linkages in SHGs, monitoring CIF utilisation and addressing community level conflicts.
|
Block IT Executive
|
To simplify the digitisation process in the MIS/ERP/mobile apps solutions of the organisation across the concerned district.
To provide training on IT, MIS-related tools/platforms/ applications, etc.
To retrieve data from Dashboards to generate reports as per requirements.
To ensure all IT peripherals are in working condition and provide necessary support to BPIUs in the Block.
To perform any other task allocated from time to time
