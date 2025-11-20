Shreyasi Singh Biography: Check Education, Career, Awards and Family Background

Shreyasi Singh is an Indian sports shooter turned politician from Bihar. She hails from the village of Gidhaur in Jamui district, Bihar, and comes from a political family; her father was Digvijay Singh, and her mother is Putul Kumari. In her sports career, she specialised in the double-trap shooting event, won a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and secured gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. In 2020, she entered politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party and was elected as MLA from the Jamui constituency in Bihar. On 20 November 2025, she was inducted as a minister in the Bihar government, becoming one of the state's youngest ministers. In this article, we will take a look at her sporting journey, her transition to politics and what her ministerial role means for her home district and state.

Who is Shreyasi Singh? Shreyasi Singh is an Indian sports shooter turned politician from Bihar. She earned international shooting medals and later entered politics. She comes from a strong political family and now serves as a minister in the Bihar government. Early Life & Education Shreyasi Singh was born on 29 August 1991 in Gidhaur, Jamui district of Bihar. Her father, Digvijay Singh, and her mother, Putul Kumari, both have been in politics. Her grandfather also had close links to sports (shooting). For her education, she studied arts at Hansraj College, Delhi, and later completed an MBA from Manav Rachna International University (Faridabad). Growing up in a family with a sporting and political background, she was exposed to both arenas early and chose to forge her own path in sport. Sports Career

Shreyasi's first love was shooting. She specialised in the double-trap event and represented India at many competitions. Here's a table with key highlights of her sports career: Year Event Achievement 2010 2010 Commonwealth Games (Delhi) – Single Trap Finished 6th 2010 2010 Commonwealth Games – Pair Trap Finished 5th 2014 2014 Commonwealth Games (Glasgow) – Women's Double Trap Silver Medal 2014 2014 Asian Games (Incheon) – Double Trap Team Bronze Medal 2017 61st National Shooting Championship (India) – representing Bihar Gold Medal 2018 2018 Commonwealth Games (Gold Coast) – Women's Double Trap Gold Medal Her consistent performance made her one of India's leading women shooters in the double-trap discipline. Awards & Achievements Shreyasi's sports success brought her not just medals but recognition. She won the gold medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the double trap event and had earlier secured silver in the 2014 edition. She also gained a bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games. Her national successes, including the gold at the 61st National Shooting Championship in 2017, underline her domestic dominance. For her contributions to Indian sport, she was honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award. Her career in sport is a blend of international stage performance and national leadership, placing her among top-tier athletes from India.

Personal Life Beyond her sport and political career, Shreyasi comes from a family deeply rooted in both sport and governance. Her father, Digvijay Singh, was a union minister, and her mother, Putul Kumari, has been a Member of Parliament. Her family's engagement with shooting meant that Shreyasi grew up around it from an early age. She continues to live with both roles in mind: an athlete and a public leader. She uses her platform to promote sport, especially for youth and women in Bihar. Political Career Shreyasi Singh entered politics meaningfully through the Bharatiya Janata Party. In 2020, she contested the assembly election from the Jamui constituency in Bihar and won, becoming a Member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Later, on 20 November 2025, she was appointed a minister in the Bihar government. Her transition from sport to politics is seen as part of a broader trend of athletes entering public service, but she remains distinctive because of her family background and high profile in sport. Her role now combines governance, sport advocacy and regional representation, making her an influential young leader in Bihar.