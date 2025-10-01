MAH BBA CET 2025: Round 4 Counselling Seat Allotment Result OUT; Direct link bba2025.mahacet.org.in

MAH BBA CET Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Common Entrance Test (CET) Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result today, October 1, 2025. Candidates can check their allotment result on the official website at bba2025.mahacet.org.in.

MAH BBA CET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to MAH BBA CET Counselling 2025: