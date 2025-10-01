RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
MAH BBA CET 2025: Round 4 Counselling Seat Allotment Result OUT; Direct link bba2025.mahacet.org.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 1, 2025, 22:24 IST

MAH BBA CET Counselling 2025: Maharashtra BBA CET 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Results released today, October 1, 2025. Candidates can check their status on the official website at bba2025.mahacet.org.in.

MAH BBA CET Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result released today, October 1, 2025.
MAH BBA CET Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result released today, October 1, 2025.
Key Points

  • MAH BBA CET Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result released today, October 1, 2025.
  • Candidates can check their status online at bba2025.mahacet.org.in.
  • Students will need to report to their allotted colleges by October 4, 2025.

MAH BBA CET Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Common Entrance Test (CET) Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result today, October 1, 2025. Candidates can check their allotment result on the official website at bba2025.mahacet.org.in

MAH BBA CET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to MAH BBA CET Counselling 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Maharashtra Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Common Entrance Test (CET) Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result

Exam name 

Common Entrance Test (CET)

Board name 

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

bba2025.mahacet.org.in

State 

Maharashtra 

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Stream 

Management 

Programme 

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

BMS (Bachelor of Management Studies) 

MBA (Master of Business Administration)

BBM (Bachelor of Business Management) integrated with an MBA

How to Check MAH BBA CET Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates  will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their MAH BBA CET Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result online: 

  1. Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘CAP’ link
  3. Click on the ‘BBA, BMA, BBM, MBA Int.’ link
  4. Check your status on the sheet displayed

MAH BBA CET Counselling 2025 Important Dates

The following table has all the important dates of MAH BBA CET Counselling 2025: 

Event 

Date(s)

Seat Acceptance for Round 4

October 1 - 4, 2025 by 3 PM

Reporting to Colleges

October 1 - 4, 2025 by 5 PM

Choice Filling Application Window for Round 4 last date

September 30, 2025

Last Date for Seat Cancellation (After CAP Rounds)

October 8, 2025

Display of Quota and Vacant Seats

October 5 - 10, 2025

Uploading Data/Details of Admitted Candidates

October 10, 2025 by 6 PM

