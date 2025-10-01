MAH BBA CET 2025: Round 4 Counselling Seat Allotment Result OUT; Direct link bba2025.mahacet.org.in

Key Points
- MAH BBA CET Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result released today, October 1, 2025.
- Candidates can check their status online at bba2025.mahacet.org.in.
- Students will need to report to their allotted colleges by October 4, 2025.
MAH BBA CET Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Common Entrance Test (CET) Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result today, October 1, 2025. Candidates can check their allotment result on the official website at bba2025.mahacet.org.in.
MAH BBA CET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to MAH BBA CET Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Maharashtra Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Common Entrance Test (CET) Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result
|
Exam name
|
Common Entrance Test (CET)
|
Board name
|
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
bba2025.mahacet.org.in
|
State
|
Maharashtra
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Stream
|
Management
|
Programme
|
Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)
BMS (Bachelor of Management Studies)
MBA (Master of Business Administration)
BBM (Bachelor of Business Management) integrated with an MBA
How to Check MAH BBA CET Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their MAH BBA CET Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result online:
- Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org
- On the homepage, click on the ‘CAP’ link
- Click on the ‘BBA, BMA, BBM, MBA Int.’ link
- Check your status on the sheet displayed
MAH BBA CET Counselling 2025 Important Dates
The following table has all the important dates of MAH BBA CET Counselling 2025:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Seat Acceptance for Round 4
|
October 1 - 4, 2025 by 3 PM
|
Reporting to Colleges
|
October 1 - 4, 2025 by 5 PM
|
Choice Filling Application Window for Round 4 last date
|
September 30, 2025
|
Last Date for Seat Cancellation (After CAP Rounds)
|
October 8, 2025
|
Display of Quota and Vacant Seats
|
October 5 - 10, 2025
|
Uploading Data/Details of Admitted Candidates
|
October 10, 2025 by 6 PM
