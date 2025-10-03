October School Holidays 2025: Schools Closed on These Dates, Check Holiday List Here

October School Holidays 2025: October marks the beginning of the major festival season across India. Schools will be closed in various states for a few of the festivals celebrated this month. Although the long Dussehra holidays started towards the last week of September, a lot more school holidays are scheduled for October.

The month started with the Navaratri or Dussehra holiday on October 2, 2025, which was also celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti. The most important festival for October across the country is Diwali, which is being celebrated on October 21, 2025.

School holidays may, however, vary for different states, considering the importance of each festival being celebrated in October. The complete list of holidays is provided below.

October 2025 Festivals