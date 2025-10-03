RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
October School Holidays 2025: Schools Closed on These Dates, Check Holiday List Here

Oct 3, 2025, 09:40 IST

Schools will be closed in October for various festivals including Diwali, Govardhan Pooja and others. Check the complete list of festivals and likely holiday dates here.

October School Holidays 2025: Check Festival List Here
Key Points

  • Schools to be closed on several dates in October for various festivals
  • Diwali and Govardhan Pooja holidays in schools on October 21 and 22
  • Check the complete list of festivals celebrated in October

October School Holidays 2025: October marks the beginning of the major festival season across India. Schools will be closed in various states for a few of the festivals celebrated this month. Although the long Dussehra holidays started towards the last week of September, a lot more school holidays are scheduled for October.

The month started with the Navaratri or Dussehra holiday on October 2, 2025, which was also celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti. The most important festival for October across the country is Diwali, which is being celebrated on October 21, 2025. 

School holidays may, however, vary for different states, considering the importance of each festival being celebrated in October. The complete list of holidays is provided below.

October 2025 Festivals

Date

Festival

October 1, 2025

Durga Puja (Navami Puja)

October 2, 2025

Gandhi Jayanti & Vijaya Dashami (Dussehra)

October 7, 2025

Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti

October 18, 2025

Dhanteras

October 20, 2025

Naraka Chaturdasi

October 21, 2025

Diwali

October 22, 2025

Govardhan Puja

October 23, 2025

Bhai Dooj

October 27, 2025

Hal Shashthi (Lalai Chhath)

October 28, 2025

Chhath Puja

This year, Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti is being celebrated on October 7, followed by Dhanteras, which falls on October 18, 2025. Naraka Chaturdashi will be celebrated on October 20, and Diwali this year is being celebrated on October 21, 2025. Govardhan Puja is being celebrated on October 22, followed by Bhai Dooj on October 23, 2025. Chhath Puja will be celebrated on October 28 this year.

The chances of schools remaining closed on all the above-mentioned dates across the country are unlikely, considering the importance of these festivals for individual states. Schools will, however, be closed on Diwali across the country.

