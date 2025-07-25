Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2025 OUT at prsuniv.ac.in; Download Even Semester Marksheet PDF

Allahabad State University Result 2025: Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, formerly Allahabad State University, has released the even semester exam results of various courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, MA (Painting), BSc (Biotechnology), MA, MSc, MCom, LLB, Integrated Programme in Arts, Commerce, and Management, MSc(Ag), MEd, MPEd, BPEd, BLib, MLib, BCA, BALLB, and other exams. Allahabad State University result 2025 is now released online on the official website- prsuniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their prsuniv.ac.in results using the direct link provided below once it is declared officially. To access the Rajju Bhaiya University results 2025, students must enter their roll number. Rajju Bhaiya University Results 2025 As per the latest update, Rajju Bhaiya University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check their Rajju Bhaiya University results on the official exam portal of the University- prsuniv.ac.in.

Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2025 Click here How to Check prsuniv.ac.in Results 2025? Candidates can check their even semester UG and PG results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Rajju Bhaiya University result 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - prsuniv.ac.in Step 2: Check the “Result” section and click on it. Step 3: Select the type of exam and click on the session 2024-25. Step 4: Check your course in the list. Step 5: Select the result type and enter the Roll Number, captcha and click on the ‘Submit’ button. Step 6: The result will show on the screen. Step 7: Save the PDF for future purpose Direct Links to Check Allahabad State University Results 2025 Check here the direct link for Allahabad State University Results for various examinations.