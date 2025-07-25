Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2025 OUT at prsuniv.ac.in; Download Even Semester Marksheet PDF

Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2025: Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University has declare the even semester exam results of various UG and PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Rajju Bhaiya University Even Semester Result 2025.

Jul 25, 2025, 14:06 IST
Allahabad State University Result 2025: Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, formerly Allahabad State University, has released the even semester exam results of various courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, MA (Painting), BSc (Biotechnology), MA, MSc, MCom, LLB, Integrated Programme in Arts, Commerce, and Management, MSc(Ag), MEd, MPEd, BPEd, BLib, MLib, BCA, BALLB, and other exams. Allahabad State University result 2025 is now released online on the official website- prsuniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their prsuniv.ac.in results using the direct link provided below once it is declared officially. To access the Rajju Bhaiya University results 2025, students must enter their roll number.

Rajju Bhaiya University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Rajju Bhaiya University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check their Rajju Bhaiya University results on the official exam portal of the University- prsuniv.ac.in. 

Click here

How to Check prsuniv.ac.in Results 2025?

Candidates can check their even semester UG and PG results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Rajju Bhaiya University result 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - prsuniv.ac.in

Step 2: Check the “Result” section and click on it.

Step 3: Select the type of exam and click on the session 2024-25.

Step 4: Check your course in the list.

Step 5: Select the result type and enter the Roll Number, captcha and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: The result will show on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future purpose

Direct Links to Check Allahabad State University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Allahabad State University Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links
Bachelor of Arts  (BA) Part - I (Annual) July 24, 2025  Click Here 
Bachelor of Arts  (BA) Part - II (Annual) July 24, 2025  Click Here 
Bachelor of Arts  (BA) Part - III (Annual) July 24, 2025  Click Here 
Bachelor of Science  (BSc) Part - I (Annual) July 24, 2025  Click Here 
Bachelor of Science  (BSc) Part - II (Annual) July 24, 2025  Click Here 
Bachelor of Science  (BSc) Part - III (Annual) July 24, 2025  Click Here 
Bachelor of Commerce  (BCom) Part - II (Annual) July 24, 2025  Click Here 
Bachelor of Commerce  (BCom) Part - III (Annual) July 24, 2025  Click Here 
M.Sc. (Ag.) Agricultural Economics- II Semester July 23, 2025 Click Here 
Bachelor Of Arts  (BA) Part - II (Semester-IV) July 21, 2025 Click Here
Bachelor Of Arts  (BA) Part - I (Semester-II) July 19, 2025  Click Here 
Bachelor Of Arts  (BA) Part - III (Semester-VI) July 19, 2025  Click Here 
Bachelor Of Science  (BSc) Part - I (Semester-II) July 19, 2025  Click Here 
Bachelor Of Science  (BSc) Part - II (Semester-IV) July 19, 2025  Click Here 
Bachelor Of Science  (BSc) Part - III (Semester-VI) July 19, 2025  Click Here 
Bachelor Of Commerce  (BCom) Part - I (Semester-II) July 19, 2025  Click Here 
Bachelor Of Commerce  (BCom) Part - II (Semester-IV) July 19, 2025  Click Here 
Bachelor Of Commerce  (BCom) Part - III (Semester-VI) July 19, 2025  Click Here 
MSc (Ag.) Horticulture- II Semester July 16, 2025  Click Here 
MSc (Ag.) Agricultural Extension- II Semester July 16, 2025  Click Here 
MSc (Ag.) Genetics & Plant Breeding- II Semester July 16, 2025  Click Here 
MSc (Ag.) Soil Science & Agricultural Chemistry- II Semester July 16, 2025 Click Here 
MSc (Ag.) Agronomy- II Semester July 16, 2025 Click Here 
BSc Ag. (Hons.)-II Semester July 15, 2025 Click Here 
BSc Ag. (Hons.)-IV Semester July 15, 2025 Click Here
BSc Ag. (Hons.)-VI Semester July 15, 2025 Click Here
Bachelor Of Business Administration -II Semester July 12, 2025  Click Here 
BSc (Biotechnology) - II Semester July 12, 2025  Click Here 
BSc (Biotechnology) - VI Semester July 12, 2025  Click Here 
BSc (Biotechnology) - IV Semester July 12, 2025  Click Here 
Bachelor Of Business Administration -VI Semester July 10, 2025  Click Here 
Bachelor Of Business Administration -IV Semester July 10, 2025  Click Here 
Master of Education- II Semester July 10, 2025  Click Here 
Master of Education- IV Semester July 10, 2025  Click Here 
MA (Painting)-IV Semester July 10, 2025 Click Here 
MA (Painting)-II Semester July 10, 2025 Click Here 
Bachelor of Education - II Semester July 09, 2025 Click Here
Bachelor of Education - IV Semester July 09, 2025  Click Here
Bachelor Of Computer Application -II Semester July 08, 2025  Click Here 
MA (Physical Education)- IV Semester July 08, 2025  Click Here 
Bachelor Of Computer Application -VI Semester July 04, 2025 Click Here 
Bachelor Of Computer Application -IV Semester July 03, 2025 Click Here 
Master Of Library & Information Science - II Semester July 02, 2025 Click Here 
Bachelor Of Library & Information Science - II Semester July 02, 2025 Click Here 
MA (English) - II Semester July 01, 2025 Click Here  
MA (English) - IV Semester July 01, 2025 Click Here 
MA (Urdu)- IV Semester July 01, 2025 Click Here 
MSc (Chemistry)- IV Semester July 01, 2025 Click Here 
MSc (Chemistry)- II Semester June 30, 2025  Click Here 
MA (Education)- II Semester June 30, 2025  Click Here 
MA (Education)- IV Semester June 30, 2025 Click Here 
MA (Psychology) - II Semester June 30, 2025 Click Here 
MA (Psychology) - IV Semester June 30, 2025 Click Here 
MA (Urdu)- II Semester June 28, 2025  Click Here  
MA (Economics)-II Semester June 28, 2025  Click Here  
MA (Economics)-IV Semester June 28, 2025  Click Here  
MSc (Mathematics)- II Semester June 28, 2025  Click Here  
MSc (Mathematics)- IV Semester June 28, 2025  Click Here  
MSc (Physics)- II Semester June 28, 2025 Click Here  
MSc (Physics)- IV Semester June 28, 2025 Click Here 
MA (Philosophy)- II Semester June 27, 2025 Click Here 
MA (Philosophy)- IV Semester June 27, 2025 Click Here 
MA (Political Science)-II Semester June 27, 2025 Click Here 
MA (Political Science)-IV Semester June 27, 2025  Click Here 
MA (Geography)-II Semester June 27, 2025 Click Here 
MA (Geography)-IV Semester June 27, 2025 Click Here 
MSc (Botany)- II Semester June 27, 2025 Click Here 
MSc (Botany)- IV Semester June 27, 2025 Click Here 
MA (Physical Education)- II Semester June 27, 2025 Click Here 
MA Defence And Strategic Studies - IV Semester June 26, 2025 Click Here
MA Defence And Strategic Studies - II Semester June 26, 2025 Click Here 
MSc Zoology - IV Semester June 26, 2025  Click Here 
MSc Zoology - II Semester June 26, 2025  Click Here 
MSc Defence And Strategic Studies - II Semester June 26, 2025  Click Here 
MSc Defence And Strategic Studies - IV Semester June 26, 2025  Click Here 
MPEd- II Semester June 26, 2025  Click Here 
MPEd- IV Semester June 26, 2025 Click Here 
BSc Ag (Hons.)-VIII Semester June 26, 2025 Click Here
BPEd -II Semester June 26, 2025 Click Here
BPEd -IV Semester June 26, 2025 Click Here 
MA (Medieval & Modern History)- II Semester June 25, 2025 Click Here 
MA (Medieval & Modern History)- IV Semester June 25, 2025 Click Here 
MA (Home Science)- II Semester June 25, 2025 Click Here 
MA (Home Science)- IV Semester June 25, 2025 Click Here 
BA LLB (Hons.)-II Semester June 25, 2025 Click Here 
BA LLB (Hons.)-IV Semester June 25, 2025 Click Here 
BA LLB (Hons.)-VI Semester June 25, 2025 Click Here 
BA LLB (Hons.)-VIII Semester June 25, 2025 Click Here 
MA (Hindi)- IV Semester June 22, 2025 Click Here 
MA (Hindi)- II Semester June 22, 2025 Click Here 
MA (Sociology)- II Semester June 21, 2025 Click Here 
MA (Sociology)- IV Semester June 21, 2025 Click Here 
MA Ancient History,Culture And Archaeology-II Semester June 21, 2025 Click Here 
MA Ancient History,Culture And Archaeology-IV Semester June 21, 2025 Click Here 
MCom-II Semester June 20, 2025 Click Here
MCom-IV Semester June 20, 2025 Click Here
MA (Sanskrit) - II Semester June 20, 2025 Click Here
MA (Sanskrit) - IV Semester June 20, 2025 Click Here
LLB-II Semester June 13, 2025 Click Here
LLB-IV Semester June 13, 2025 Click Here
LLB-VI Semester June 13, 2025 Click Here

Rajju Bhaiya University: Key Highlights

Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, formerly Allahabad State University is located in  Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 2016. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

Rajju Bhaiya University offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like the faculty of arts, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of science, faculty of law, etc.

Rajju Bhaiya University has 395 affiliated colleges across the four districts of the Prayagraj division- Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, and Pratapgarh.

Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University Highlights

University Name

Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, formerly Allahabad State University

Established

2016

Location

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

Rajju Bhaiya University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

