Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2025 OUT at prsuniv.ac.in; Download Even Semester Marksheet PDF

Allahabad State University Result 2025: Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, formerly Allahabad State University, has released the even semester exam results of various courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, MA (Painting), BSc (Biotechnology), MA, MSc, MCom, LLB, Integrated Programme in Arts, Commerce, and Management, MSc(Ag), MEd, MPEd, BPEd, BLib, MLib, BCA, BALLB, and other exams. Allahabad State University result 2025 is now released online on the official website- prsuniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their prsuniv.ac.in results using the direct link provided below once it is declared officially. To access the Rajju Bhaiya University results 2025, students must enter their roll number.
Rajju Bhaiya University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Rajju Bhaiya University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check their Rajju Bhaiya University results on the official exam portal of the University- prsuniv.ac.in.
Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2025
How to Check prsuniv.ac.in Results 2025?
Candidates can check their even semester UG and PG results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Rajju Bhaiya University result 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - prsuniv.ac.in
Step 2: Check the “Result” section and click on it.
Step 3: Select the type of exam and click on the session 2024-25.
Step 4: Check your course in the list.
Step 5: Select the result type and enter the Roll Number, captcha and click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Step 6: The result will show on the screen.
Step 7: Save the PDF for future purpose
Direct Links to Check Allahabad State University Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Allahabad State University Results for various examinations.
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|Bachelor of Arts (BA) Part - I (Annual)
|July 24, 2025
|Click Here
|Bachelor of Arts (BA) Part - II (Annual)
|July 24, 2025
|Click Here
|Bachelor of Arts (BA) Part - III (Annual)
|July 24, 2025
|Click Here
|Bachelor of Science (BSc) Part - I (Annual)
|July 24, 2025
|Click Here
|Bachelor of Science (BSc) Part - II (Annual)
|July 24, 2025
|Click Here
|Bachelor of Science (BSc) Part - III (Annual)
|July 24, 2025
|Click Here
|Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part - II (Annual)
|July 24, 2025
|Click Here
|Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part - III (Annual)
|July 24, 2025
|Click Here
|M.Sc. (Ag.) Agricultural Economics- II Semester
|July 23, 2025
|Click Here
|Bachelor Of Arts (BA) Part - II (Semester-IV)
|July 21, 2025
|Click Here
|Bachelor Of Arts (BA) Part - I (Semester-II)
|July 19, 2025
|Click Here
|Bachelor Of Arts (BA) Part - III (Semester-VI)
|July 19, 2025
|Click Here
|Bachelor Of Science (BSc) Part - I (Semester-II)
|July 19, 2025
|Click Here
|Bachelor Of Science (BSc) Part - II (Semester-IV)
|July 19, 2025
|Click Here
|Bachelor Of Science (BSc) Part - III (Semester-VI)
|July 19, 2025
|Click Here
|Bachelor Of Commerce (BCom) Part - I (Semester-II)
|July 19, 2025
|Click Here
|Bachelor Of Commerce (BCom) Part - II (Semester-IV)
|July 19, 2025
|Click Here
|Bachelor Of Commerce (BCom) Part - III (Semester-VI)
|July 19, 2025
|Click Here
|MSc (Ag.) Horticulture- II Semester
|July 16, 2025
|Click Here
|MSc (Ag.) Agricultural Extension- II Semester
|July 16, 2025
|Click Here
|MSc (Ag.) Genetics & Plant Breeding- II Semester
|July 16, 2025
|Click Here
|MSc (Ag.) Soil Science & Agricultural Chemistry- II Semester
|July 16, 2025
|Click Here
|MSc (Ag.) Agronomy- II Semester
|July 16, 2025
|Click Here
|BSc Ag. (Hons.)-II Semester
|July 15, 2025
|Click Here
|BSc Ag. (Hons.)-IV Semester
|July 15, 2025
|Click Here
|BSc Ag. (Hons.)-VI Semester
|July 15, 2025
|Click Here
|Bachelor Of Business Administration -II Semester
|July 12, 2025
|Click Here
|BSc (Biotechnology) - II Semester
|July 12, 2025
|Click Here
|BSc (Biotechnology) - VI Semester
|July 12, 2025
|Click Here
|BSc (Biotechnology) - IV Semester
|July 12, 2025
|Click Here
|Bachelor Of Business Administration -VI Semester
|July 10, 2025
|Click Here
|Bachelor Of Business Administration -IV Semester
|July 10, 2025
|Click Here
|Master of Education- II Semester
|July 10, 2025
|Click Here
|Master of Education- IV Semester
|July 10, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Painting)-IV Semester
|July 10, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Painting)-II Semester
|July 10, 2025
|Click Here
|Bachelor of Education - II Semester
|July 09, 2025
|Click Here
|Bachelor of Education - IV Semester
|July 09, 2025
|Click Here
|Bachelor Of Computer Application -II Semester
|July 08, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Physical Education)- IV Semester
|July 08, 2025
|Click Here
|Bachelor Of Computer Application -VI Semester
|July 04, 2025
|Click Here
|Bachelor Of Computer Application -IV Semester
|July 03, 2025
|Click Here
|Master Of Library & Information Science - II Semester
|July 02, 2025
|Click Here
|Bachelor Of Library & Information Science - II Semester
|July 02, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (English) - II Semester
|July 01, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (English) - IV Semester
|July 01, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Urdu)- IV Semester
|July 01, 2025
|Click Here
|MSc (Chemistry)- IV Semester
|July 01, 2025
|Click Here
|MSc (Chemistry)- II Semester
|June 30, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Education)- II Semester
|June 30, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Education)- IV Semester
|June 30, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Psychology) - II Semester
|June 30, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Psychology) - IV Semester
|June 30, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Urdu)- II Semester
|June 28, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Economics)-II Semester
|June 28, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Economics)-IV Semester
|June 28, 2025
|Click Here
|MSc (Mathematics)- II Semester
|June 28, 2025
|Click Here
|MSc (Mathematics)- IV Semester
|June 28, 2025
|Click Here
|MSc (Physics)- II Semester
|June 28, 2025
|Click Here
|MSc (Physics)- IV Semester
|June 28, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Philosophy)- II Semester
|June 27, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Philosophy)- IV Semester
|June 27, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Political Science)-II Semester
|June 27, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Political Science)-IV Semester
|June 27, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Geography)-II Semester
|June 27, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Geography)-IV Semester
|June 27, 2025
|Click Here
|MSc (Botany)- II Semester
|June 27, 2025
|Click Here
|MSc (Botany)- IV Semester
|June 27, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Physical Education)- II Semester
|June 27, 2025
|Click Here
|MA Defence And Strategic Studies - IV Semester
|June 26, 2025
|Click Here
|MA Defence And Strategic Studies - II Semester
|June 26, 2025
|Click Here
|MSc Zoology - IV Semester
|June 26, 2025
|Click Here
|MSc Zoology - II Semester
|June 26, 2025
|Click Here
|MSc Defence And Strategic Studies - II Semester
|June 26, 2025
|Click Here
|MSc Defence And Strategic Studies - IV Semester
|June 26, 2025
|Click Here
|MPEd- II Semester
|June 26, 2025
|Click Here
|MPEd- IV Semester
|June 26, 2025
|Click Here
|BSc Ag (Hons.)-VIII Semester
|June 26, 2025
|Click Here
|BPEd -II Semester
|June 26, 2025
|Click Here
|BPEd -IV Semester
|June 26, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Medieval & Modern History)- II Semester
|June 25, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Medieval & Modern History)- IV Semester
|June 25, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Home Science)- II Semester
|June 25, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Home Science)- IV Semester
|June 25, 2025
|Click Here
|BA LLB (Hons.)-II Semester
|June 25, 2025
|Click Here
|BA LLB (Hons.)-IV Semester
|June 25, 2025
|Click Here
|BA LLB (Hons.)-VI Semester
|June 25, 2025
|Click Here
|BA LLB (Hons.)-VIII Semester
|June 25, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Hindi)- IV Semester
|June 22, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Hindi)- II Semester
|June 22, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Sociology)- II Semester
|June 21, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Sociology)- IV Semester
|June 21, 2025
|Click Here
|MA Ancient History,Culture And Archaeology-II Semester
|June 21, 2025
|Click Here
|MA Ancient History,Culture And Archaeology-IV Semester
|June 21, 2025
|Click Here
|MCom-II Semester
|June 20, 2025
|Click Here
|MCom-IV Semester
|June 20, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Sanskrit) - II Semester
|June 20, 2025
|Click Here
|MA (Sanskrit) - IV Semester
|June 20, 2025
|Click Here
|LLB-II Semester
|June 13, 2025
|Click Here
|LLB-IV Semester
|June 13, 2025
|Click Here
|LLB-VI Semester
|June 13, 2025
|Click Here
Rajju Bhaiya University: Key Highlights
Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, formerly Allahabad State University is located in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 2016. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Rajju Bhaiya University offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like the faculty of arts, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of science, faculty of law, etc.
Rajju Bhaiya University has 395 affiliated colleges across the four districts of the Prayagraj division- Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, and Pratapgarh.
Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University Highlights
University Name
Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, formerly Allahabad State University
Established
2016
Location
Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh
Rajju Bhaiya University Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
