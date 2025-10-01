RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 English Syllabus; Download PDF Here

By Simran Akhouri
Oct 1, 2025, 16:06 IST

Rajasthan Board Class 10th Syllabus 2025 - The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially released the comprehensive Class 10 syllabus for the upcoming 2025-26 academic session. This detailed syllabus is crucial for all students preparing to appear for the RBSE Class 10th Examination during this academic year. Students are strongly encouraged to thoroughly review the updated syllabus to understand the prescribed curriculum, subject-wise topics, marking schemes, and exam patterns. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26
RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26

RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025 pdf downloadThe Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially released the detailed syllabus for Class 10 for the academic year 2025-26. This release is crucial for all students preparing to appear for the upcoming board examinations. Students seeking the specific RBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2025 can conveniently access and download it directly from the PDF link provided below. This comprehensive syllabus outlines the topics, learning objectives, and examination patterns, enabling students to plan their studies effectively and achieve academic success.

RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025 -26 Marking Scheme

Paper

Time

Marks

Sessional Marks

Total Marks

One

3.15 Hrs

80

20

100

Areas of Learning

Marks

Reading

16

Writing

12

Grammar

10

Text Book: First Flight

30

Supp. Book: Footprints without Feet

12

Class 10th RBSE English Syllabus 2025

1. Reading

Two unseen passages of total 400 words with a variety of questions including 4 marks for vocabulary. Only prose passages will be used. One will be factual and the other will be discursive. 

(i) Passage 1—150 words (8 Marks), Eight Multiple Choice Questions including 2 questions on vocabulary—one testing the knowledge of similar word and the other testing the knowledge of opposite word.  

(ii) Passage 2—250 words (8 Marks), Eight Very Short Answer Type Questions including 2 questions on vocabulary—one testing the knowledge of similar word and the other of opposite word.

2. Writing

(i) Letter Writing — One out of two 

(a) Personal — To friends, relatives and members of family. 

(b) E-mail — To family, friends, relatives, Govt. officials, the editors of newspapers or magazines, teachers, Principal and so on. 

(ii) A short story on a given outline in about 100 words.

(iii) A short writing task based on a verbal or a visual stimulus with internal choice in about 100 words. 

3. Grammar

Fill in the blanks type questions and 4 very short answer type questions involving the use of particular structures within a context. The Grammar syllabus will include the following areas for teaching— 

1. Tenses 

2. Subject-Verb Concord 

3. Clauses (Complex Sentences) 

4. Active and Passive Voice 

5. Reported Speech

4. Textbooks :

(i) First Flight—Prose 18 

(a) One out of two extracts from different prose lessons included in the textbook. Approximately 150 words each with the following type of questions— Six questions in each passage : 

4 Multiple Choice Questions and 2 Very Short Answer Type Questions testing comprehensive ability.

(b) Three Short Answer Type Questions (out of four, around 20-30 words each) excluding Drama Text.

(c) One out of two Long Answer Type Questions extrapolative in nature based on any one of the prose lessons excluding Drama Text from the textbook to be answered in about 60 words. (d) One out of two Long Answer Type Questions on Drama Text (local and global comprehension question) in about 60 words. 

(ii) First Flight—Poetry 

 (a) One out of two extracts from the poems prescribed to test comprehension and appreciation with 1 Multiple Choice Question and 2 Short Answer Type Questions. 

(b) Two out of three Short Answer Type Questions on interpretations of themes and ideas contained in the poems to be answered in about 20–30 words each. 

(c) One out of two Long Answer Type Questions on interpretations of themes and ideas contained in the poems to be answered in about 60 words.

(iii) Footprints without Feet—Supplementary Reader 

(a) One out of two Long Answer Type Questions from Supplementary Reader to interpret, evaluate and analyse characters, plot or situations occurring in the lessons to be answered in about 60 words.  

(b) Two out of three Short Answer Type Questions on interpretating and evaluating nature based on lessons to be answered in 20–30 words each. 

(c) Five multiple-choice questions testing factual aspects of the lessons.

RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025 PDF Download

RBSE Class 10th Syllabus 2025-26 - Prescribed Books

1. First Flight—NCERT’s Book Published under Copyright 

2. Footprints without Feet—NCERT’s Book Published under Copyright 



 

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News