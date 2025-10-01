Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 English Syllabus; Download PDF Here

RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025 pdf download - The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially released the detailed syllabus for Class 10 for the academic year 2025-26. This release is crucial for all students preparing to appear for the upcoming board examinations. Students seeking the specific RBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2025 can conveniently access and download it directly from the PDF link provided below. This comprehensive syllabus outlines the topics, learning objectives, and examination patterns, enabling students to plan their studies effectively and achieve academic success.
RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025 -26 Marking Scheme
|
Paper
|
Time
|
Marks
|
Sessional Marks
|
Total Marks
|
One
|
3.15 Hrs
|
80
|
20
|
100
|
Areas of Learning
|
Marks
|
Reading
|
16
|
Writing
|
12
|
Grammar
|
10
|
Text Book: First Flight
|
30
|
Supp. Book: Footprints without Feet
|
12
Class 10th RBSE English Syllabus 2025
|
1. Reading
Two unseen passages of total 400 words with a variety of questions including 4 marks for vocabulary. Only prose passages will be used. One will be factual and the other will be discursive.
(i) Passage 1—150 words (8 Marks), Eight Multiple Choice Questions including 2 questions on vocabulary—one testing the knowledge of similar word and the other testing the knowledge of opposite word.
(ii) Passage 2—250 words (8 Marks), Eight Very Short Answer Type Questions including 2 questions on vocabulary—one testing the knowledge of similar word and the other of opposite word.
|
2. Writing
(i) Letter Writing — One out of two
(a) Personal — To friends, relatives and members of family.
(b) E-mail — To family, friends, relatives, Govt. officials, the editors of newspapers or magazines, teachers, Principal and so on.
(ii) A short story on a given outline in about 100 words.
(iii) A short writing task based on a verbal or a visual stimulus with internal choice in about 100 words.
|
3. Grammar
Fill in the blanks type questions and 4 very short answer type questions involving the use of particular structures within a context. The Grammar syllabus will include the following areas for teaching—
1. Tenses
2. Subject-Verb Concord
3. Clauses (Complex Sentences)
4. Active and Passive Voice
5. Reported Speech
|
4. Textbooks :
(i) First Flight—Prose 18
(a) One out of two extracts from different prose lessons included in the textbook. Approximately 150 words each with the following type of questions— Six questions in each passage :
4 Multiple Choice Questions and 2 Very Short Answer Type Questions testing comprehensive ability.
(b) Three Short Answer Type Questions (out of four, around 20-30 words each) excluding Drama Text.
(c) One out of two Long Answer Type Questions extrapolative in nature based on any one of the prose lessons excluding Drama Text from the textbook to be answered in about 60 words. (d) One out of two Long Answer Type Questions on Drama Text (local and global comprehension question) in about 60 words.
(ii) First Flight—Poetry
(a) One out of two extracts from the poems prescribed to test comprehension and appreciation with 1 Multiple Choice Question and 2 Short Answer Type Questions.
(b) Two out of three Short Answer Type Questions on interpretations of themes and ideas contained in the poems to be answered in about 20–30 words each.
(c) One out of two Long Answer Type Questions on interpretations of themes and ideas contained in the poems to be answered in about 60 words.
(iii) Footprints without Feet—Supplementary Reader
(a) One out of two Long Answer Type Questions from Supplementary Reader to interpret, evaluate and analyse characters, plot or situations occurring in the lessons to be answered in about 60 words.
(b) Two out of three Short Answer Type Questions on interpretating and evaluating nature based on lessons to be answered in 20–30 words each.
(c) Five multiple-choice questions testing factual aspects of the lessons.
RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025 PDF Download
RBSE Class 10th Syllabus 2025-26 - Prescribed Books
1. First Flight—NCERT’s Book Published under Copyright
2. Footprints without Feet—NCERT’s Book Published under Copyright
