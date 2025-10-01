Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 English Syllabus; Download PDF Here

(ii) Passage 2—250 words (8 Marks), Eight Very Short Answer Type Questions including 2 questions on vocabulary—one testing the knowledge of similar word and the other of opposite word.

(i) Passage 1—150 words (8 Marks), Eight Multiple Choice Questions including 2 questions on vocabulary—one testing the knowledge of similar word and the other testing the knowledge of opposite word.

Two unseen passages of total 400 words with a variety of questions including 4 marks for vocabulary. Only prose passages will be used. One will be factual and the other will be discursive.

(iii) A short writing task based on a verbal or a visual stimulus with internal choice in about 100 words.

(ii) A short story on a given outline in about 100 words.

(b) E-mail — To family, friends, relatives, Govt. officials, the editors of newspapers or magazines, teachers, Principal and so on.

(i) Letter Writing — One out of two

Fill in the blanks type questions and 4 very short answer type questions involving the use of particular structures within a context. The Grammar syllabus will include the following areas for teaching—