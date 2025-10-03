UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule Out at upneet.gov.in, Check Complete Details Here

Key Points
- UP NEET UG counselling 2026 round 3 registrations to begin on October 6
- Chounce filling link for round 3 counselling from October 11 to 13 at upneet.gov.in
- Round 3 final allotment result to be announced on October 15
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training has announced the schedule for UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3. Candidates eligible to participate in the NEET UG round 3 counselling can check the complete schedule and details here.
According to the schedule released, the registration process for UP NEET UG round 3 counselling will begin on October 6, 2025. Candidates must complete the online registration by October 9, 2025. The choice filling window for round 3 counselling will remain open from October 11 to 13, 2025. The UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on October 15, 2025.
The link for students to register for UP NEET UG round 3 counselling will be available on the official counselling website - upneet.gov.in. Candidates can check the complete schedule for UP NEET UG round 3 counselling here
UP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule
Students can check the round 3 counselling dates for MBBS, BDS admission in Uttar Pradesh below:
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Registration and application fee payment last date
|
October 6 to 10, 2025
|
Merit List release date
|
October 10, 2025
|
Choice Filling and locking dates
|
October 11 to 13, 2025
|
Seat Allotment announcement date
|
October 15, 2025
Steps to Register for UP NEET UG Round 3 Counselling
The link for students to register for the UP NEET UG round 3 counselling will be available on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below to register
Step 1: Visit the official website of UP NEET UG counselling
Step 2: Click on the round 3 registration link
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Login to enter choices for round 3 allotment
Step 5: Save and click on submit
