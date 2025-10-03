RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule Out at upneet.gov.in, Check Complete Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 3, 2025, 10:53 IST

UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 schedule is now available online. Registration for round 3 counselling will commence on October 6 on the official website upneet.gov.in. Check complete details here. 

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule Out
Key Points

  • UP NEET UG counselling 2026 round 3 registrations to begin on October 6
  • Chounce filling link for round 3 counselling from October 11 to 13 at upneet.gov.in
  • Round 3 final allotment result to be announced on October 15

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training has announced the schedule for UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3. Candidates eligible to participate in the NEET UG round 3 counselling can check the complete schedule and details here. 

According to the schedule released, the registration process for UP NEET UG round 3 counselling will begin on October 6, 2025. Candidates must complete the online registration by October 9, 2025. The choice filling window for round 3 counselling will remain open from October 11 to 13, 2025. The UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on October 15, 2025.

The link for students to register for UP NEET UG round 3 counselling will be available on the official counselling website - upneet.gov.in. Candidates can check the complete schedule for UP NEET UG round 3 counselling here

UP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule

Students can check the round 3 counselling dates for MBBS, BDS admission in Uttar Pradesh below: 

Particulars 

Dates

Registration and application fee payment last date 

October 6 to 10, 2025

Merit List release date

October 10, 2025

Choice Filling and locking dates

October 11 to 13, 2025

Seat Allotment announcement date

October 15, 2025

Steps to Register for UP NEET UG Round 3 Counselling

The link for students to register for the UP NEET UG round 3 counselling will be available on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the round 3 registration link

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Login to enter choices for round 3 allotment

Step 5: Save and click on submit

Also Read: October School Holidays 2025: Schools Closed on These Dates, Check Holiday List Here

 

