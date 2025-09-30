Top 10 Coffee Exporters in the World (2025)

Largest Coffee Exporters: Coffee is one of the most traded agricultural commodities globally, connecting millions of farmers to consumers across continents. As global demand for premium coffee, speciality coffee, and roasted coffee beans continues to rise, several countries dominate the international export market. These nations supply Arabica coffee, Robusta coffee, instant coffee, and bulk coffee beans that fuel economies and satisfy coffee lovers worldwide. From Brazil to Ethiopia, these top coffee-exporting countries influence global coffee trade, coffee export trends, coffee prices, and international coffee markets. Top 10 Coffee Exporting Countries in the World (2025) Rank Country Coffee Exports (2024–25, Approx.) Key Export Destinations 1 Brazil 2.9 million tonnes USA, Germany, Italy, Japan 2 Vietnam 1.7 million tonnes Germany, USA, Italy, Spain 3 Colombia 0.75 million tonnes USA, Germany, Belgium, Japan 4 Indonesia 0.63 million tonnes USA, Malaysia, Italy, Japan 5 Honduras 0.42 million tonnes USA, Germany, Belgium, France 6 Ethiopia 0.30 million tonnes Saudi Arabia, Germany, USA, Japan 7 Peru 0.27 million tonnes USA, Germany, Belgium, Sweden 8 India 0.25 million tonnes Italy, Germany, Belgium, Russia 9 Uganda 0.24 million tonnes Italy, Germany, USA, Spain 10 Guatemala 0.22 million tonnes USA, Canada, Germany, Belgium

Source: International Coffee Organization (ICO) & FAO Trade Data 2024–2025 Largest Coffee Exporters Brazil Brazil is the world’s largest coffee exporter, contributing around 35% of total global exports. Its plantations in Minas Gerais, São Paulo, and Espírito Santo produce both Arabica and Robusta coffee beans. Brazil dominates global coffee production, coffee export markets, and international coffee trade, supplying both green coffee beans and roasted coffee worldwide. Vietnam Vietnam ranks second globally and is the largest producer of Robusta coffee, which is widely used in instant coffee, espresso blends, and commercial coffee production. Efficient farming methods, mechanised coffee harvesting, and strong trade ties make Vietnam a key player in international coffee export markets. Colombi Colombia exports high-quality Arabica coffee beans with rich flavour and aroma. Its coffee is in high demand among speciality coffee roasters, gourmet coffee brands, and premium coffee markets. Colombia’s strong coffee industry contributes significantly to the global coffee trade and export economy.

Indonesia Indonesia produces unique Arabica and Robusta coffee varieties like Sumatra Mandheling, Java, and Sulawesi coffee. Its diverse climate and traditional wet and dry processing methods make it a significant supplier in the global speciality coffee export market. Honduras Honduras is Central America’s top coffee exporter, supplying high-quality Arabica coffee to countries including the USA and Germany. With ongoing improvements in coffee cultivation, organic coffee, and export standards, Honduras continues to grow in international coffee markets. Ethiopia Ethiopia is the origin of Arabica coffee, producing beans with unique floral and fruity notes. Ethiopian coffee is widely exported for speciality coffee, gourmet coffee blends, and premium green coffee beans, maintaining its position in global coffee export rankings.

Peru Peru produces organic Arabica coffee beans at high altitudes. Its focus on sustainable farming, shade-grown coffee, and speciality coffee exports has increased demand in Europe and the USA, contributing to its growing role in international coffee trade. India India exports both Arabica and Robusta coffee beans, including the unique Monsooned Malabar coffee. The country’s coffee is increasingly sought after in speciality coffee markets, espresso blends, and premium coffee exports, enhancing India’s share in global coffee trade. Uganda Uganda exports mainly Robusta coffee, with some Arabica grown in highland regions. Its coffee industry is a key contributor to the African coffee market, international coffee exports, and global coffee supply chain. Guatemala Guatemala produces Arabica coffee grown in fertile volcanic soils, with beans exported to the USA, Canada, and Europe. Its coffee is highly valued in premium coffee markets, speciality roasters, and gourmet coffee blends worldwide.