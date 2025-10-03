ubse.uk.gov.in Result 2025 OUT: Official Website to Check Uttarakhand Board High School, Inter Result Online

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:56 AM

UK Board Result 2025 Live Updates: Ways to check Candidates can check their UK Board result 2025 for 10th, 12th using the following ways: website

SMS

Digilcker

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:55 AM

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:47 AM

ubse.uk.gov.in 2025 10th result: Number of students in Class 10 Number of students registered: 1,08,980

Appeared: 1,06,345

Passed: 88,518

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:45 AM

UK Board 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: Class 12th Pass Percentage Improves Slightly Not much improvement can be seen in this year’s UK Board 12th result 2025. Year Pass Percentage 2020 80.26% 2022 82.63% 2023 80.98% 2024 82.63% 2025 83.23%

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:44 AM

UK Board 10th Result 2025 Live Updates: Class 10th Pass Percentage Improves this year. The overall pass percentage of UK Board 10th Result has improved this year since the last 4 years. This year, Class 10th has recorded the highest pass percentage of 90.77%. Year Pass Percentage 2020 76.91% 2022 77.47% 2023 85.17% 2024 89.14% 2025 90.77%

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:41 AM

ubse.uk.gov.in 2025: Anushka Rana tops class 12th with 98.60 per cent Anushka Rana has topped the UK Board 12th result 2025 by securing 493 marks or 98.60%. She hails



Rank Name Marks (Out of 500) Percentage School District 1st Anushka Rana 493 98.60% Government Inter College Badasi Dehradun 2nd (Joint) Keshav Bhatt 489 97.80% SPIC Karbari Grant Dehradun 2nd (Joint) Komal Kumari 489 97.80% Goswami Ganesh Dutt Saraswati Vidya Mandir IC Uttarkashi 3rd Ayush Singh Rawat 484 96.80% SVMIC Awas Vikas Rishikesh, Dehradun

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:39 AM

www.ubse.uk.gov.in result 2025: UBSE 12th Class Division wise Result Over 7,000 students have passed with distinction. Check below to know the division wise pass percentage of students in UK Board 12th result 2025. Distinction: 7,575 students (7.12 per cent) First Division: 41,290 students (38.82%) Second Division: 38,536 students (36.23 per cent) Third division: 415 students (0.39%)

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:36 AM

UK Board Result 2025 Live Updates: Uttarakhand Board 10th Toppers The UK Board 10th topper list is given below in the table. This year, two candidates, Kamal Singh Chauhan and Jatin Joshi have topped the 10th exam by securing 99.20%. Rank Name Marks (Out of 500) Percentage School District 1st (Joint) Kamal Singh Chauhan 496 99.20% Vivekanand VMIC Mandalsera Bageshwar 1st (Joint) Jatin Joshi 496 99.20% HGS SVM IC Kusumkheda Haldwani, Nainital 2nd Kanaklata 495 99.00% SVM IC New Tehri Tehri Garhwal 3rd (Joint) Divyam 494 98.80% Goswami Ganesh Dutt SVMIC Uttarkashi 3rd (Joint) Priya 494 98.80% CAIC Agastyamuni Rudraprayag 3rd (Joint) Deepa Joshi 494 98.80% PP SVMIC Nanakmatta Udham Singh Nagar

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:30 AM

UK Board Result 2025 OUT Live: Girls outshine boys Girls have outshone boys in this year’s UK Board 10th result 2025. Boys: 80.10 per cent pass

Girls: 86.20 per cent pass

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:28 AM

ubse.uk.gov.in 2025 result: UK Board 10th Pass Percentage The pass percentage for UK Board 10th result 2025 is given in the table. Particulars Pass Percentage Overall 83.23% Boys 80.10% Girls 86.20%

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:26 AM

UK Board 10th Result 2025: Jatin Joshi tops this year’s 10th exam Jatin Joshi is the topper of the Uttarakhand Class 10 board exam this year.

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:25 AM

UK Board Result 2025 Live: 83.23 Per Cent Pass in Class 12th The pass percentage for UK Board 12th is 83.23%/.The pass percentage for boys is 80.10 percent and girls is 86.20 percent.

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:24 AM

ubse.uk.gov.in 2025: 90.77 Per Cent Pass in Class 10th

The pass percentage of UK board Class 10 is 90.77 per cent.

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:22 AM

UK Board Result 2025 Live Updates: 10th 12th Result DECLARED The UK Board 10th, 12th result 2025 has been declared.

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:18 AM

ubse.uk.gov.in 2025 result: Topper List for 10th & 12th Expected The UK Board 10th, 12th topper list is expected to be released by the officials along with the result.

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:16 AM

www.ubse.uk.gov.in Result Live Updates: How many students appeared? A total of 113690 students appeared in the UK Board 10th exam 2025. On the other hand, a total of 109713 students appeared in the 12th class exam.

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:08 AM

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:05 AM

ubse.uk.gov.in 2025: Is UK Board 10th, 12th Result Declared? No, the UK Board 10th, 12th results have not been released yet. The result is getting delayed.

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:03 AM

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:00 AM

ubse.uk.gov.in 2025: Results Soon for 10th & 12th The result for UK Board 10th, 12th results will be declared shortly for over 2 lakh candidates.

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:58 AM

uk board result date 2025: Press Conference to begin shortly The press conference for declaration of UK Board 10th, 12th result 2025 is going to be held shortly.

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:55 AM

UK Board Result 2025 Live Updates: Official Website not opening The official website of the UK Board, i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in is not opening now. It is due to the server being busy due to heavy traffic load.

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:50 AM

www.ubse.uk.gov.in result 2025 Live Updates: Result to be out shortly The UK Board result for 10th, 12th is going to be out shortly now. Candidates must keep their login credentials with them to check the result.

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:49 AM

UK board result 2025 class 10: Highlights: Last years' UK board 10th result stats Given below is the UK Board 10th result 2024 pass percentage, i.e. of last year. Overall pass percentage: 89.14 per cent

Pass percentage of girls: 92.54 per cent

Pass percentage of boys: 85.59 per cent

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:47 AM

www.ubse.uk.gov.in result 2025: What was last year's pass percentage? Last year, the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 had an overall pass percentage of 89.14%. On the other hand, Class 12th pass percentage was 82.63%.

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:45 AM

UK board result 2025 class 12 Highlights: When were 12th exams held? UK 12th board exam 2025 was held from February 21, to March 11, 2025. Over 2 lakh students appeared for the UK board exam 2025.

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:42 AM

UBSE UK Board Result 2025 Live: CM Dhami wishes the students before result Before the announcement of the Uttarakhand Board Result 2025 for 10th, 12th, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has congratulated the students of class 10th and 12th. He said that after the results are out, a bright future will be created for the students, due to which in the coming time, the students will go to different fields and achieve success and bring glory to the state all over the world.

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:38 AM

UK Board 10th result 2025: ubse.uk.gov.in 2024, Last Year’s Topper list Last year, Priyanshi Rawat had topped the UK Board 10th result by securing a perfect 500 marks. Rank Students Name Percentage 1 Priyanshi Rawat 500/500

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:35 AM

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:34 AM

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:30 AM

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:29 AM

ubse.uk.gov.in 2025 Result: UK Board Result shortly at 11 AM Students who are waiting for the declaration of their UK Board Result 2025 Class 12, 10 will be able to check their result at 11 AM TODAY.

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:27 AM

uaresults.nic.in 2025: Toppers to Get a chance for Education Tour The Uttarakhand education department has announced a special incentive for the top students. Such candidates will be given the opportunity to go on an education tour. This initiative aims to broaden the students’ horizons and give them a chance to explore different parts of the country.

Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:24 AM