ubse.uk.gov.in Result 2025 OUT: Official Website to Check Uttarakhand Board High School, Inter Result Online

Check UK Board 12th Result Here
Check UK Board 10th Result 2025 Here
Uttarakhand Result 2025: Results for UBSE UK Board Class 10th and 12th have been released in April 2025. The timing and date of the 2025 class 10 and 12 results announcement will be made public by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE).
The board has stated that at on April 19, the results have been released. All students who took the board exams for classes 10 and 12 can access and obtain their results via the official websites, ubse.uk.gov.in 2025.
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) confirmed in a notification that the 10th and 12th grade board results has been made available on April 19 at 11 a.m. With their login information, students can check their results on the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in.
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UK Board) is likely to announce the UK Board Compartment Exam Results 2025 soon, with reports suggesting that the results are expected to be declared today, 3rd October 2025. The compartment examinations were conducted between August 4 and August 11, 2025, for both Class 10 and Class 12 students who could not clear one or more subjects in the main exams. Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official website of the UK Board by entering their roll number and other required details. The result will provide students a second chance to secure their passing certificate and continue with their higher studies or career plans without delay.
How to Check the UK Board Compartment Result 2025?
The UK board compartment exam results 2025 can be accessed in online mode for both class 10 and 12 students by following the steps listed below:
- Visit the uaresults.nic.in website to view the Uttarakhand board compartment results.
- The candidate's roll number should be entered in the relevant login section.
- Verify the captcha as it appears on the screen.
- On the 'Get Result' button, click.
- The Uttarakhand Board High School or UBSE Intermediate compartment results for 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
- The UBSE compartment result scorecard 2025 can be downloaded and printed for future use.
UK Board Result 2025: Credentials Required
The following login information should be kept on hand by students awaiting their UK Board Matric Class 10 and Inter Class 12 Results 2025 so they can download their results scorecard online:
- Roll number
- Date of Birth
UBSE UK Board Result 2025: Official Websites
Check below to know the Official Websites of UK Board:
- ubse.uk.gov.in
- uaresults.nic.in
Steps to check and download UBSE Class 10 Scorecards
To view and download the UBSE Class 10th results 2025, follow these easy steps:
- Go to ubse.uk.gov.in, the official website.
- Look for the link to the exam results on the main page.
- Choose between the "Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Result 2025"
- Enter your login information, such as your application number, registration number, date of birth, or roll number.
- Next, select the 'see results' or 'submit' link.
- The screen will display your tentative mark sheet.
- Printouts are available for students to download and keep for later use.
UBSE Uttarakhand Class 12 Scorecards: Steps to check and download
Use these simple procedures to view and download the UBSE Class 12th results 2025:
- Check out the official webpage at ubse.uk.gov.in.
- On the main page, look for the link to the exam results.
- Make your selection from "Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Result 2025."
- Enter your login credentials, including your roll number, date of birth, registration number, or application number.
- Click'see results' or'submit'.
- Your provisional mark sheet will appear on the screen.
- Students can download and save the printouts for further use.
How to Check Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Result 2025 via SMS
By taking the actions listed here, students can receive an SMS with their Uttarakhand Board Result 2025:
- Open SMS application on a phone
- For Class 10: Type UK10ROLLNUMBER. Send it to 56263
- Detailed UK Board 2024 result will be sent to the candidate’s mobile number
Steps to Check UBSE Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Result 2025 via SMS
Students can receive an SMS with their Uttarakhand Board Result 2025 by following these steps:
- Open SMS application on a phone
- For Class 12: Type UT12Roll number. Send it to 5676750
- Detailed UK Board 2024 result will be sent to the candidate’s mobile number
Uttarakhand Board Result 2025 at Jagran Josh
Students waiting for their Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2025 can check their scores not only on the official websites — ubse.uk.gov.in —but also on Jagran Josh. A direct result link will be available at jagranjosh.com/results for easy access. Since official websites often face slowdowns or errors due to high traffic on result day, students can use jagran josh as an alternative to check and download their results without any hassle. Check out the direct link provided below to access your UBSE UK Board 10th and 12th Results and download your marksheet.
UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025 Scorecard: Details mentioned
The following information is available to students who took the UK Board exams on their online UK Board Result 2025 scorecard:
- Candidate Name
- Roll Number
- Date of Birth
- School name
- Subject-wise marks
- Total marks secured
- Aggregate score
- Division
- Remarks
Get the Latest Updates on UK Board 2025 Result:
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:56 AM
|
UK Board Result 2025 Live Updates: Ways to check
Candidates can check their UK Board result 2025 for 10th, 12th using the following ways:
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:55 AM
|
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:47 AM
|
ubse.uk.gov.in 2025 10th result: Number of students in Class 10
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:45 AM
|
UK Board 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: Class 12th Pass Percentage Improves Slightly
Not much improvement can be seen in this year’s UK Board 12th result 2025.
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:44 AM
|
UK Board 10th Result 2025 Live Updates: Class 10th Pass Percentage Improves this year.
The overall pass percentage of UK Board 10th Result has improved this year since the last 4 years. This year, Class 10th has recorded the highest pass percentage of 90.77%.
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:41 AM
|
ubse.uk.gov.in 2025: Anushka Rana tops class 12th with 98.60 per cent
Anushka Rana has topped the UK Board 12th result 2025 by securing 493 marks or 98.60%. She hails
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:39 AM
|
www.ubse.uk.gov.in result 2025: UBSE 12th Class Division wise Result
Over 7,000 students have passed with distinction. Check below to know the division wise pass percentage of students in UK Board 12th result 2025.
Distinction: 7,575 students (7.12 per cent)
First Division: 41,290 students (38.82%)
Second Division: 38,536 students (36.23 per cent)
Third division: 415 students (0.39%)
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:36 AM
|
UK Board Result 2025 Live Updates: Uttarakhand Board 10th Toppers
The UK Board 10th topper list is given below in the table. This year, two candidates, Kamal Singh Chauhan and Jatin Joshi have topped the 10th exam by securing 99.20%.
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:30 AM
|
UK Board Result 2025 OUT Live: Girls outshine boys
Girls have outshone boys in this year’s UK Board 10th result 2025.
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:28 AM
|
ubse.uk.gov.in 2025 result: UK Board 10th Pass Percentage
The pass percentage for UK Board 10th result 2025 is given in the table.
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:26 AM
|
UK Board 10th Result 2025: Jatin Joshi tops this year’s 10th exam
Jatin Joshi is the topper of the Uttarakhand Class 10 board exam this year.
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:25 AM
|
UK Board Result 2025 Live: 83.23 Per Cent Pass in Class 12th
The pass percentage for UK Board 12th is 83.23%/.The pass percentage for boys is 80.10 percent and girls is 86.20 percent.
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:24 AM
|
ubse.uk.gov.in 2025: 90.77 Per Cent Pass in Class 10th
The pass percentage of UK board Class 10 is 90.77 per cent.
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:22 AM
|
UK Board Result 2025 Live Updates: 10th 12th Result DECLARED
The UK Board 10th, 12th result 2025 has been declared.
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:18 AM
|
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:16 AM
|
www.ubse.uk.gov.in Result Live Updates: How many students appeared?
A total of 113690 students appeared in the UK Board 10th exam 2025. On the other hand, a total of 109713 students appeared in the 12th class exam.
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:08 AM
|
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:05 AM
|
ubse.uk.gov.in 2025: Is UK Board 10th, 12th Result Declared?
No, the UK Board 10th, 12th results have not been released yet. The result is getting delayed.
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:03 AM
|
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 11:00 AM
|
ubse.uk.gov.in 2025: Results Soon for 10th & 12th
The result for UK Board 10th, 12th results will be declared shortly for over 2 lakh candidates.
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:58 AM
|
uk board result date 2025: Press Conference to begin shortly
The press conference for declaration of UK Board 10th, 12th result 2025 is going to be held shortly.
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:55 AM
|
UK Board Result 2025 Live Updates: Official Website not opening
The official website of the UK Board, i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in is not opening now. It is due to the server being busy due to heavy traffic load.
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:50 AM
|
www.ubse.uk.gov.in result 2025 Live Updates: Result to be out shortly
The UK Board result for 10th, 12th is going to be out shortly now. Candidates must keep their login credentials with them to check the result.
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:49 AM
|
UK board result 2025 class 10: Highlights: Last years' UK board 10th result stats
Given below is the UK Board 10th result 2024 pass percentage, i.e. of last year.
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:47 AM
|
www.ubse.uk.gov.in result 2025: What was last year's pass percentage?
Last year, the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 had an overall pass percentage of 89.14%. On the other hand, Class 12th pass percentage was 82.63%.
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:45 AM
|
UK board result 2025 class 12 Highlights: When were 12th exams held?
UK 12th board exam 2025 was held from February 21, to March 11, 2025. Over 2 lakh students appeared for the UK board exam 2025.
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:42 AM
|
UBSE UK Board Result 2025 Live: CM Dhami wishes the students before result
Before the announcement of the Uttarakhand Board Result 2025 for 10th, 12th, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has congratulated the students of class 10th and 12th. He said that after the results are out, a bright future will be created for the students, due to which in the coming time, the students will go to different fields and achieve success and bring glory to the state all over the world.
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:38 AM
|
UK Board 10th result 2025: ubse.uk.gov.in 2024, Last Year’s Topper list
Last year, Priyanshi Rawat had topped the UK Board 10th result by securing a perfect 500 marks.
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:35 AM
|
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:34 AM
|
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:30 AM
|
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:29 AM
|
ubse.uk.gov.in 2025 Result: UK Board Result shortly at 11 AM
Students who are waiting for the declaration of their UK Board Result 2025 Class 12, 10 will be able to check their result at 11 AM TODAY.
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:27 AM
|
uaresults.nic.in 2025: Toppers to Get a chance for Education Tour
The Uttarakhand education department has announced a special incentive for the top students. Such candidates will be given the opportunity to go on an education tour. This initiative aims to broaden the students’ horizons and give them a chance to explore different parts of the country.
|
Updated on 19th April, 2025 at 10:24 AM
|
ubse uk gov in 2025 result: Credential Required
The following login information should be kept on hand by students awaiting their UK Board Matric Class 10 and Inter Class 12 Results 2025 so they can download their results scorecard online:
