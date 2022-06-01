UK Board Result 2022 Class 12 (Tomorrow): Know Uttarakhand Board UBSE 12th Result, How to Check

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Updated: Jun 5, 2022 23:57 IST
    Uttarakhand Board 12th Result 2022
    Uttarakhand Board 12th Result 2022
    UK Board 12th Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    Uttarakhand Board 12 Result 2022 Highlights
    Uttarakhand Board 12th Result 2022 Date and Time
    How To Check UK Board Class 12 Result 2022 in Online Mode?
    How To Check Uttarakhand Board 12th Result 2022 Via SMS?
    Uttarakhand Board Result 2022 Class 12 - Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the UK Board Result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 Students on 6th June 2022 - Monday. The UBSE Board has released an official notification which confirms the date and time for the declaration of UK Board Result 2022 as 6th June 2022 at 4 PM in the evening. Like every year, the UK Board will declare the High School and Intermediate Results online on official websites. The board will make the Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Results available to the students on uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. In addition to this, the UBSE Class 10, 12 results will also be available on this page of jagranjosh.com. Until the results are declared, students can stay tuned to this page in order to get latest news and updates about UK Board Result 2022.

    Updated as on: 5th June @ 10:30 PM

    UK Result 2022 Class 12: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the UK Class 12th result 2022 in May. Students can check their UBSE 12th result 2022 in online mode on the official website - uaresults.nic.in For the UK Board 12th result check online, students have to use their roll number.

    As per reports, in 2020, 1,19,164 students appeared for the Uttarakhand Board 12th examination. The online result released will be provisional in nature and the students will have to contact their respective school authorities for their original marksheet soon after the declaration of the UBSE result 2022 class 12.

    Uttarakhand Board 12 Result 2022 Highlights

    Overview

    Specifications

    Board Name

    Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)

    Exam Name

    UBSE 12th

    Exam Mode

    Offline

    Session

    2021-22

    Result Announcement Official Website

    uaresults.nic.in

    Result Mode

    Online

    Credentials Required

    Roll Number

    Uttarakhand Board 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

    The UK Board has not yet released the date for the declaration of the UBSE 12th result. However, as per the trends, the Uttarakhand Board 12th result 2022 is expected to be released on the below-mentioned dates -

    Events

    Dates (Tentative)

    Uttarakhand Board Class 12th Exam Dates

    March 2022

    UBSE 12th Result 2022

    May 2022

    UK Class 12th Revaluation application 2022

    July 2022

    UBSE 12th revaluation result 2022

    August 2022

    Uttarakhand 12th Supplementary exam 2022

    August 2022

    UBSE 12th supplementary result 2022

    September 2022

    How To Check UK Board Class 12 Result 2022 in Online Mode?

    After the declaration of the Uttarakhand Board 12th result 2022, the same will be provided on this page too. The students can also register with JagranJosh via their mobile number and email id to not miss any update on the UBSE 12th result 2022. Check below the steps to know how to check Uttarakhand Board 12th result 2022 -

    Step 1st - Go to the official website of Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) - uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

    Step 2nd - Check the UBSE results 2022 link for Class 12th.

    Step 3rd - A login window will appear on the screen. Enter roll number and captcha code.

    Step 4th - Click on the submit button. The UK Board 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen.

    Step 5th - Check all the details carefully and take a printout or screenshot of Uttarakhand board result 2022.

    How To Check Uttarakhand Board 12th Result 2022 Via SMS?

    After the Uttarakhand Board releases class 12th results, the same will be made available on this page above. Thus, the students can bookmark this page and stay tuned to the latest news related to the UBSE 12th result 2022.

    Step 1st - Open SMS application on a phone.

    Step 2nd - Type UT12<space>Roll number and send it to 5676750.

    Step 3rd - UK Board 12th result 2022 will be sent to the candidate’s mobile number.

    Uttarakhand Board Result 2022 Class 12 - Result Window and Checking Procedure

    We have provided image-wise result checking procedures for UBSE 12 here. Students can go through the steps to know the checking procedure. Check details below -

    Step 1st - Go to the official link - uaresults.nic.in.

    Uttrakhand Board 12th Result 2022

    Step 2nd - Now, click on Xth result and enter the roll number and captcha code (as seen in the above-provided image).

    Step 3rd - Click on get result, the same will appear on the screen.

    What details will be mentioned in the UK Board Result 2022 Class 12? 

    Students must ensure that the details mentioned on it are correct. As per the last year's details, the UK Board exam result for 12th will include information about the students and marks. The online mark sheet of UBSE 12th result will contain the following details -

    • Name of the student
    • Exam name
    • Roll number
    • Subjects
    • Father’s name
    • Mother’s name
    • School name
    • Subject wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Grades
    • Percentage secured
    • Result status
    • Overall grade

    UBSE 12th Result 2022 Statistics

    Along with the Uttarakhand Board 12th result 2022, the board is also expected to release the statistics. In the UK 12th result 2020,  1,19,164 students passed the exam. Here students can check the past few year's Uttarakhand Board result statistics -

    UK Board Class 12th Result Statistics

    Years

    Number of students

    Boys Pass %

    Girls Pass %

    Overall pass %

    2021

    -

    -

    -

    99.56

    2020

    1,19,164

    76.68

    83.63

    80.26

    2019

    1,24,867

    76.29

    83.79

    80.13

    2018

    1,32,381

    75.03

    82.83

    78.97

    2017

    1,311,90

    75.56

    82.07

    78.89

    2016

    1,356,45

    73.55

    83.14

    78.41

    What After the Release of Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Result 2022?

    After the declaration of UK Class 12th result 2022, students must take a printout of the scorecard or save it in the form of a pdf. The scorecard can be used as a provisional mark sheet until the Uttarakhand Board issues the original mark sheet. Also, the students must collect their original mark sheet from their respective schools once they are issued by the UBSE Board. Further, they can go for admission in any graduation course of their choice.

    UBSE Result 2022 Class 12th - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    If the students believe that their hard work is not justified properly, they can opt for rechecking or re-evaluation of their answer sheets. The students can avail this facility by filling out an online application form and paying a nominal fee. Any change in the marks will be updated in the original mark sheet.

    Uttarakhand Board Result 2022 Class 12 - Compartmental Exam

    The students who fail to meet the pass percentage set by the Uttarakhand Board can write the compartmental examination to save their academic year. The students who fail in one or two subjects can only appear in the said examination. The facility can be availed by the students at a cost of a nominal fee. More information in this regard can be sought by visiting the official website of the Board.

    UBSE 12th Result 2022 - Toppers Name, Marks, Percentage

    Once the authorities publish the Uttarakhand Board 12th Result 2022 on its official website, the names of the toppers are announced by the board. Once the authorities announce the names of the tippers, the same will reflect on our website. Till then, students can check the last year’s toppers list -

    Uttarakhand 12th Result 2020 Toppers

    Topper’s name

    Marks secured

    Beauty Vatsal

    96.60%

    Yugal Joshi

    95.40%

    Rahul Yadav

    95%

    UK Board 12th Toppers 2019

    Name

    Marks

    Shatakshi Tiwari from Uttarkashi

    490

    Saksham from Uttarkashi

    489

    Harish Singh

    484

    About Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)

    The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) was established in the year 2001 to regulate the secondary level and senior secondary level education in the state. Before the formulation of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), the board level examinations were conducted under Uttaranchal Shiksha Evam Pariksha Parishad which was later renamed Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) in the year 2008. The board has made tremendous growth in a very short span of time and currently, has more than 10,000 affiliated schools and every year, 3 lakh plus students participate in the UK Board 10th Examinations and UK Board 12th Examinations.

    FAQ

    How can I get the official copy of the UK 12th result 2022 mark sheet?

    Students can collect the hard copy of the UBSE Class 12 result from their respective schools. The details regarding the original copy will be provided after the declaration of the UK 12th result.

    How to check Uttarakhand Board 12th Result?

    After the release of UBSE 12th result 2022, the students can check their result at the official website. Also, students can check their Uttarakhand 12th result 2022 through the direct link provided above on this page.

    What should I do if my details are wrong in UK Board 12th result 2022?

    In that case, students must contact the respective school or board officials to rectify the details of the Uttarakhand result 2022.

    What should I do in case I fail in the UBSE Class 12th 2022 exam?

    Those candidates who are not able to secure the passing marks or aggregate in the UK 12th exam will have to appear for the Compartment exam.

    How many students pass in Uttarakhand 12th Board result?

    In 2021, 99.56% of students passed the 12th Class exam of the UK board.