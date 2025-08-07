Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 417 Posts at bankofbaroda.in, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

BOB Recruitment 2025 Notification: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has published notification for the various posts including Manager -Sales, Officer Agriculture Sales and Manager Agriculture Sales posts. A total of 417 posts are to be filled in different departments including Retail Liabilities and Rural & Agri Banking. Out of total 227 posts, 227 are for Manager - Sales. 142 for Agriculture Marketing Officer and 48 for Agriculture

Marketing Manager. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 26, 2025. BOB Manager 2025 Notification PDF The detailed advertisement pdf is available on the official website of Bank of Baroda. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below- BOB Manager 2025 Notification Link

BOB Jobs 2025: Important Dates The online application process is underway and you can check the details schedule given below-

Opening date of online application: August 06, 2025

Closing date of application:August 26, 2025

BOB Recruitment 2025: Overview Check the below of the recruitment drive for Manager and Officers psots in different departments given below- Organization Bank of Baroda (BOB) Post Name Manager -Sales, Officer Agriculture Sales and Manager Agriculture Sales Vacancies 417 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Opening Date for Online Application August 06, 2025 Last Date for Online Application August 26, 2025 Mode of Apply Online Official Website https://www.bankofbaroda.in BOB Vacancy 2025 Details A total of 417 posts are available for Officers and Managerial category in different departments. You can check the details of the posts given below- Name of Posts Number of Posts Manager - Sales 227 Agriculture Marketing Officer 142 Manager Agriculture Sales 48

BOB Officer 2025 Educational Qualification Candidates willing to apply for these posts should have posts wise eligibility/eduational qualification. You can check the details of the post wise educational qualification given below- Name of Posts Educational Qualification Manager - Sales Mandatory:

Graduation in any discipline

Preferred:

MBA / PGDM in Marketing / Sales /

Banking Agriculture Marketing Officer/Manager Agriculture Sales Mandatory:

4-year Degree (graduation) in

Agriculture / Horticulture / Animal

Husbandry / Veterinary Science / Dairy

Science / Fishery Science / Pisciculture / Agri. Marketing & Cooperation / Co-

operation & Banking / Agro-Forestry / Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology /

B.Tech Biotechnology / Food Science /

Agriculture Business Management /

Food Technology / Dairy Technology

/Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture

/ Fisheries Engineering

Preferable:

Two Year Full Time Post Graduate

Degree or Diploma in

Sales/Marketing/Agri Business/Rural

Management/Finance

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025- Selection Process Under the selection process, candidates will have to undergo different stages including online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process. The selection process will be followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test.

However, if the number of eligible applications received is large/less, then the Bank reserves the right to change the shortlisting criteria/interview process.

Below are the details of the various round of selection process- Online Test

Psychometric Test

Group Discussion

Interview Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025- Application Fees Candidates wishing to apply for Manager and Officer posts will have to pay the requisite application fee. The Bank has marked the category wise different application fee which can be paid in online mode. Check the category wise exam fee-