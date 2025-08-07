UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 417 Posts at bankofbaroda.in, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has published notification for the various posts including Manager -Sales, Officer Agriculture Sales and Manager Agriculture Sales posts. A total of 417 posts are available for Manager and Officer in different departments. Check eligibility, selection criteria, exam syllabus and others.

ByManish Kumar
Aug 7, 2025, 13:01 IST
Get all details about Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025 here

BOB Recruitment 2025 Notification: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has published notification for the various posts including Manager -Sales, Officer Agriculture Sales and Manager Agriculture Sales posts. A total of 417 posts are to be filled in different departments including Retail Liabilities and Rural & Agri Banking. Out of total 227 posts, 227 are for Manager - Sales. 142 for Agriculture Marketing Officer and 48 for Agriculture
Marketing Manager. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 26, 2025.

BOB Manager 2025 Notification PDF

The detailed advertisement pdf is available on the official website of Bank of Baroda. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-

BOB Manager 2025  Notification Link


BOB Jobs 2025: Important Dates

The online application process is underway and you can check the details schedule given below-
Opening date of online application: August 06, 2025
Closing date of application:August 26, 2025

BOB Recruitment 2025: Overview

Check the below of the recruitment drive for Manager and Officers psots in different departments given below-

Organization     Bank of Baroda (BOB)
Post Name      Manager -Sales, Officer Agriculture Sales and Manager Agriculture Sales
Vacancies     417
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     All India
Opening Date for Online Application August 06, 2025
Last Date for Online Application  August 26, 2025
Mode of Apply     Online
Official Website     https://www.bankofbaroda.in

BOB Vacancy 2025 Details

A total of 417 posts are available for Officers and Managerial category in different departments. You can check the details of the posts given below-

Name of Posts  Number of Posts 
Manager - Sales 227
Agriculture Marketing Officer 142
Manager Agriculture Sales 48

BOB Officer 2025 Educational Qualification

Candidates willing to apply for these posts should have posts wise eligibility/eduational qualification. You can check the details of the post wise educational qualification given below-

Name of Posts  Educational Qualification  
Manager - Sales

Mandatory:
Graduation in any discipline
Preferred:
MBA / PGDM in Marketing / Sales /
Banking
Agriculture Marketing Officer/Manager Agriculture Sales

Mandatory:
4-year Degree (graduation) in
Agriculture / Horticulture / Animal
Husbandry / Veterinary Science / Dairy
Science / Fishery Science / Pisciculture

/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation / Co-
operation & Banking / Agro-Forestry /

Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology /
B.Tech Biotechnology / Food Science /
Agriculture Business Management /
Food Technology / Dairy Technology
/Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture
/ Fisheries Engineering
Preferable:
Two Year Full Time Post Graduate
Degree or Diploma in
Sales/Marketing/Agri Business/Rural
Management/Finance

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025- Selection Process

Under the selection process, candidates will have to undergo different stages including online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process. The selection process will be followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test.
However, if the number of eligible applications received is large/less, then the Bank reserves the right to change the shortlisting criteria/interview process.
Below are the details of the various round of selection process-

  • Online Test
  • Psychometric Test
  • Group Discussion
  • Interview

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025- Application Fees

Candidates wishing to apply for Manager and Officer posts will have to pay the requisite application fee. The Bank has marked the category wise different application fee which can be paid in online mode. Check the category wise exam fee-

  • SC/ST/PWD/ESM/DESM/Women Candidates: Rs.175/-
  • General/OBC/EWS Candidates: Rs.850/-
  • Mode of Payment: Online


How To Apply for BOB Recruitment 2025?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website -www.bankofbaroda.co.in.
Step 2: Click on the link BOB Manager recruitment 2024 on the homepage.
Step 3: Register themselves online in the appropriate Online Application Format, available through the link being enabled on the Careers-> Current Opportunities on the website .
Step 4: Pay the application fee using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc.
Step 5: Candidates need to upload their Bio-data. scanned photograph, signature and other documents related to their eligibility.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc.

