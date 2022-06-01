UK Board 10th Result 2022 (Tomorrow): Know UBSE 10th Result, How to Check here

UK Board 10th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Finally, the UBSE has announced the declaration date for the UK Board Result 2022. As per the official announcement, the UK Board 10th Result 2022 and UK Board 12th Result 2022 will be declared on 6th June 2022 - Monday. Keeping in mind the rumours and speculations, the UBSE has released an official notification which confirms the date and time for Uttarakhand Board Results 2022 for High School and Intermediate Exams. The notification says that the UK Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results will be declared at 4 PM in the evening and made available online on the official website. Students need to log onto the website uareasults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in to check their results. Alternatively, a direct link to the UK Board Result 2022 will also be available on this page of jagranjosh.com as well. In fact, students will be able to get priority access or first access to the UBSE 10th, 12th Results via this page of jagranjosh.com and therefore, they should stay tuned to this page until declaration.

UK Board 10th Result 2022: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the UK board class 10 result 2022 tentatively in May. Students can check their Uttarakhand class 10th result 2022 on the official website- uaresults.nic.in. To check the UK Board 10th result 2022, students have to use their roll number. Also, a direct link will be provided on this page after the declaration of the result.

The UBSE 10th result 2022 will be provisional in nature. Students need to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of the Uttarakhand Board 2022 10th result. The marksheet will include the subject-wise marks, grades, personal details, and other important details.

Uttarakhand Board 10 Result 2022 Highlights

Overview Specifications Board Name Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) Exam Name UBSE 10th Exam Mode Offline Session 2021-22 Result Announcement Official Website uaresults.nic.in Result Mode Online Credentials Required Roll Number

UK Result Date 2022 for Class 10th

The Uttarakhand Board 10th exam dates are yet to be released. However, it is expected that the UBSE result for class 10th will be announced tentatively in May 2022. Below, we have mentioned UK class 10 result-related dates for students reference -

Uttarakhand Board 10th Result Date 2022

Events Important Dates Class 10th Exam Date March 2022 Uttarakhand Board 10 Result May 2022

How to Check Uttarakhand Board 10th Result 2022 in Online mode?

UK Board class 10th result will be available in online mode. Students can check the UBSE 10th results on the official website. They can follow the given steps to download online UK Class 10th result -

Step 1st - Go to the official website of Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) - uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2nd - Check the UBSE results 2022 link for Class 10.

Step 3rd - A login window will appear on the screen. Enter roll number and captcha code.

Step 4th - Click on the submit button. The UK Board 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5th - Check all the details carefully and take a printout or screenshot of Uttarakhand board class 10th result 2022.

How To Check UK Board Result 2022 for class 10th Via SMS?

Alternatively, students can also access the Uttarakhand Board 10th Result 2022 via SMS. They can check their Uttarakhand Board 10th result 2022 through SMS by following the steps given below -

Step 1st - Open an SMS application on the phone and create a new message.

Step 2nd - To check the UK Board result for class 10 Type UK10<space>ROLL NUMBER.

Step 3rd - Now send this SMS to 5676750. Students will receive their UBSE results on their phone.

Uttarakhand Board Result 2022 Class 10 - Result Window and Checking Procedure

To understand better, here we have provided a sample image of UBSE result checking procedure for class 10th. They can check the images below -

Step 1st - Go to the official link - uaresults.nic.in.

Step 2nd - Now, click on Xth result and enter the roll number and captcha code (as seen in the above-provided image).

Step 3rd - Click on get result, the same will appear on the screen.

What details will be mentioned on the UK Board Result 2022 Class 10?

Initially, Uttarakhand Board will release the 10th result 2022 in the form of a provisional mark sheet. So, students must ensure that all the details mentioned on it must be correct. We have provided here the details provided in the UK Board 2022 result for class 10th based on last year's data here -

Name of the student

Exam name

Roll number

Subjects

Father’s name

Mother’s name

School name

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Grades

Percentage secured

Result status

Overall grade

Uttarakhand Board 10th Result 2022 Statistics

Along with the UBSE 10th Class result 2022, the board is also expected to release the result statistics. Last year, amid COVID-19, the board recorded 99.09 pass percentage. Here, students can check the past few year's Uttarakhand board 10th result statistics -

Previous Year’s UK Board class 10th Result Statistics

Years Total students appeared Girls Pass % Boys Pass % Overall Pass % 2021 1,47,725 98.86 99.30 99.09 2020 1,47,155 82.65 71.39 76.91 2019 1,49,950 82.47 70.6 76.43 2018 1,46,166 80 68.96 74.57 2017 1,50,573 78.51 68.76 73.67 2,016 1,78,045 76.54 70.48 73.47 2,015 1,694,81 76.5 65.1 70.7 2014 1,70,401 73.7 61.5 67.4 2013 1,76,823 76.7 66.7 71

What after the release of Uttarakhand Board 10th Result 2022?

After the release of the UBSE 10th result 2022, the students must save the same and take a printout of it for references in the future. Also, the original mark sheet will be available in the respective schools. Further, students who passed the exams can go for higher studies. They can get admission in class 11 in a stream as per their interest.

Uttarakhand Board Class 10th Result 2022 - Rechecking/Re-evaluation

The UK Board 10th Result 2022 is crucial for the students and they are under constant pressure to score well in the examination. However, if they believe that their efforts are not justified, they can opt for rechecking or re-evaluation of their answer sheets. The students can avail themselves of this facility by filling out an online application form and paying a nominal fee. Any change in the marks will be updated in the original mark sheet.

UK Class 10th Board Result 2022 - Supplementary/Improvement Examination

If any student fails to meet the passing criteria set by the Uttarakhand Board, he is given an opportunity to write the examination of those subjects to save his academic year. The students who fail in one or two subjects can only appear in the said examination. The students can seek more information in this regard by visiting the official website of the Board.

Uttarakhand Board 10th Result 2022 Toppers

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education announces the names of the toppers of the Uttarakhand 10th every year after the declaration of the results by the officials. Students can check the names of toppers of last years -

Ranks Students Name Percentage 1st Gaurav Saklani 98.20% 2nd Jigyasa 97.80% 3rd Shivani Rawat 97.60% 3rd Tanuj Jagwan 97.60% 3rd Lakshit Singh Bisht 97.60%

About Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) was established in the year 2001 to regulate the secondary level and senior secondary level education in the state. Before the formulation of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), the board level examinations were conducted under Uttaranchal Shiksha Evam Pariksha Parishad which was later renamed Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) in the year 2008. The board has made tremendous growth in a very short span of time and currently, has more than 10,000 affiliated schools and every year, 3 lakh plus students participate in the UK Board 10th Examinations and UK Board 12th Examinations.